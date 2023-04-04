What Users Need to Know About Reignmakers UFC Scratched Fighter Policy

Beginning on April 3, DraftKings will offer certain recipes on the Crafting Portal that will enable customers to burn fighter game cards for scratched fighters in exchange for replacement fighter game cards. These Crafting Portal recipes will only apply to Event Set fighter game cards.

The timing of a fighter being scratched and whether a replacement fighter or fight has been announced will impact the Crafting Portal recipes available to a customer with a fighter game card of a scratched fighter. Please see below for more details.

1. Pre-Lock Fight/Fighter Scratch Prior to 12 p.m. ET on Friday Leading Up to Event, Replacements Announced

Users with a scratched fighter will be able to craft their fighter game card for the announced replacement fighter. If an entire fight is replaced, the fighter game cards of the fighter in the red corner will be craftable for the new fighter in the red corner, and fighter game cards of the fighter in the blue corner will be crafable for the new fighter in the blue corner. Note: Crafted fighter game cards will return a random serial number for the new fighter similar to if it were pulled from a pack.

2. Pre-Lock Fight/Fighter Scratch Prior to 12 p.m. ET on Friday Leading Up to Event, No Replacements Announced

Any customer holding a fighter scratched prior to noon on the day prior to the event, where a replacement is not announced, will receive tickets to “Make Good” contests as follows:

$5,000 CORE + RARE Contest = 1 ticket per CORE fighter, 2 tickets per RARE Fighter

$5,000 ELITE + LEGENDARY + RM Contest = 1 ticket per ELITE fighter, 2 tickets per LEGENDARY fighter, 3 tickets for REIGNMAKER fighter

DFS contests run at the *next* UFC event on calendar. Depending on the calendar, the next UFC event could be multiple weeks away.

DFS contest snapshots for any scenario where a fighter is scratched *without an announced replacement* prior to an event will occur at the *start time of the event on Saturday*.

Holders of scratched LEGENDARY fighter game cards from an event *without a replacement* will be able to craft each of their LEGENDARY fighters for three (3) Event Packs to the following event.

Holders of scratched REIGNMAKER fighter game cards from an event *without a replacement* will be able to craft each of their REIGNMAKER fighters for six (6) Event Packs to the following event.

The Event Pack crafting policy will remain in place until the creation of a crafting set.

Note: Whether one fight is canceled prior to 12 p.m. ET on the Friday leading up to an event or 10+ fights are canceled, the two (2) offered Make-Good contests will remain the same in prize value.

If a fight gets canceled and is scheduled within 28 days of the original fight, the fighter game cards from the canceled event will be craftable for fighter game cards of the new set at the same rarity tier.

EX: Austin Lingo was scratched from UFC Fight Night 3.11.23 and re-scheduled for UFC Fight Night 3.25.23. Users holding UFC Fight Night 3.11.23 fighter game cards would be able to craft those cards for his UFC Fight Night 3.25.23 Event Set fighter game cards in future, similar scenarios. Note: Crafted fighter game cards will return a random serial number for the new fighter similar to if it were pulled from a pack.

3. Pre-Lock Fight/Fighter Scratch But After 12 p.m. ET on Friday Leading Up to Event

Regardless of the number of fighters scratched under this scenario, ANY holders of fighter game cards for a scratched fighter will receive tickets to “Make Good” contests as follows:

Note: Whether one fight is canceled after 12 p.m. ET on the Friday leading up to an event or 10+ fights are canceled, the two (2) offered Make-Good contests will remain the same in prize value.

If a fight gets canceled and is scheduled within 28 days of the original fight, the fighter game cards from the canceled event will be craftable for fighter game cards of the new set at the same rarity tier.

4. Post-Lock Fight/Fighter Scratch

If a fight gets canceled post-lock and is scheduled within 28 days of the original fight, the fighter game cards from the canceled event will be craftable for fighter game cards of the new set at the same rarity tier.

If the fight is not rescheduled within a 28-day window of the original fight date, users will receive tickets to Make Good contests in the following manner:

Note: Whether one fight is canceled post-lock or 10+ fights are canceled, the two (2) offered Make-Good contests will remain the same in prize value.

Note: If fights are canceled both prior to the event starting *and* after lock, DFS contests will still be run in the same manner, with two $5,000 prize pools regardless of total fighters scratched.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!