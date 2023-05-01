How to Compete for Charles Schwab VIP Package via Reignmakers PGA TOUR Wells Fargo Championship Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is introducing Portfolio Gated Contests for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship. Compete in RARE (1), ELITE (1) and LEGENDARY (1) Portfolio Gated Contests to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.

First- and second-place winners each receieve a VIP experience for two at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28.

The full VIP package awarded to the top three finishers in the RARE and ELITE contests includes:

Two VIP Cabana Event tickets per winner

Reserved elevated open-air cabana at Hole 13/14 with front-row drink rail seats and cocktail table seats with TV for viewing

$3K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Complimentary in-venue hospitality with full bar and food service including lunch, snack and dessert

Access to Crown Royal Palmer Village at No. 13 Green and Crenshaw Village overlooking No. 16, along with Burns Michelob Ultra Athletic Village at No. 8 green with views of No. 9 and No. 12 tees

Ambassador Check-In at Poolside Plaza

Silver Parking passes that drop you off at the VIP Colonial Pool House entrance

In addition, contest winners from fourth to 13th place each win $500 cash.

The full VIP package awarded to the top two finishers in the LEGENDARY contest includes:

Two (2) Honorary Observers to walk inside the ropes with one predetermined PGA TOUR group on a prearranged day and time

Your names will be announced to the gallery on the tee box by the official Charles Schwab Challenge Starter

$3K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Custom Honorary Observer golf shirts and hats

Ambassador Check-In at Poolside Plaza

Silver Parking passes with shuttle drop off at the VIP Colonial Pool House entrance

Inside the ropes credentials for 18 holes (good for determined day of Honorary Observer Experience only)

Honorary Observers must obey all inside the ropes rules as determined by the PGA TOUR for the safety and protection of the player

Experience the walk and the Colonial course in PGA TOUR conditions with up-close views of star golfers.

In addition, contest winners from second to 11th place each win $500 cash.

The RARE contest requires you to hold at least one (1) RARE+ of any of the following golfers:

Max Homa

Keegan Bradley

Matt Fitzpatrick

Cameron Young

Rory Mcllroy

Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer cards above from the RARE rarity tier or higher (i.e. RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER) can be from any set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest. Users can play any card Rare or above for the actual contest itself, however.

VIP Event Tickets awarded for RARE+ gated contests are for Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26.

The ELITE contest requires you to hold at least one (1) Elite+ of any of the following golfers:

Max Homa

Keegan Bradley

Matt Fitzpatrick

Cameron Young

Rory Mcllroy

Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer cards above from the ELITE rarity tier or higher (i.e. ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER) can be from any set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest. Users however can play any golfer card Rare or above for the actual contest itself.

VIP Event Tickets awarded for ELITE+ gated contests are for Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

The LEGENDARY contest requires you to hold at least one (1) LEGENDARY+ of any of the following golfers:

Max Homa

Keegan Bradley

Matt Fitzpatrick

Cameron Young

Rory Mcllroy

Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer cards above from the LEGENDARY rarity tier or higher (i.e. LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER) can be from any set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the contest. Users however can play any card Elite or above for the actual contest itself. The top winner of the contest earns 2 Honorary Observer Tickets for Sunday, May 28th.

Learn more about the terms and conditions for these portfolio-gated contests:

Rare+ Contest Terms HERE

Elite+ Contest Terms HERE

Legendary+ Contest Terms HERE

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!