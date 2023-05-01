Breaking Down Fantasy Outlooks for Reignmakers Football Rookie Debut Pack Players

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, which means it’s time to begin looking towards the second season of Reignmakers Football!

In case you missed it, DraftKings recently launched the 2023 Rookie Debut Set on DraftKings Marketplace. Now that we know the official draft order, it’s time to start putting names to cards.

If you want more information about the Rookie Debut Set, check out this article.

Without future ado, let’s break down the potential fantasy impact for each of these players! For reference, each card you see is the corresponding collectible for the player featured in that section.

Quarterbacks

QB Selection 1: Bryce Young

Young was relatively divisive as a prospect due to his size. Despite boasting a ridiculously high football IQ and elite processing skills, finding success as a quarterback while measuring in under 6’0 is no easy task.

That said, Carolina clearly felt comfortable enough in their evaluation of Young to take him over much larger prospects like C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. Young is likely the most NFL-ready quarterback in this class, and he’ll step into a solid situation with the Panthers.

Carolina bolstered its offense by signing Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, and Miles Sanders, while also drafting Jonathan Mingo in the second round. The Panthers will look to establish some offensive consistency under new head coach Frank Reich. As is the case for most rookies, Young will probably struggle at first before gaining some momentum as the season continues. He projects as a low-end QB2.

QB Selection 2: C.J. Stroud

Stroud was a legitimate candidate to go No. 1 overall for most of the pre-draft process, but he ultimately landed with the Texans after Carolina opted for Bryce Young. Despite being a much larger physical prospect than Young, he’s not exactly a threat to use his legs. In two seasons as Ohio State’s starter, he only racked up 88 total rushing yards. Along with that lack of production on the ground, he’s also entering a worse situation than Young from a fantasy perspective.

Houston made some serious moves this off-season, but the Texans still have a long way to go. Bringing in veterans Robert Woods and Dalton Schultz as safety valves will help the rookie, but he likely won’t be a consistent fantasy option in 1QB formats. In deeper leagues, he certainly has some upside.

QB Selection 3: Anthony Richardson

Despite being the third quarterback taken in the draft, Richardson has the highest fantasy ceiling heading into his rookie season. The Florida product will certainly be a project, and he’ll likely experience more drastic ups and downs than either Young or Stroud in this upcoming season. However, he’s a phenomenal athlete, and that will translate to fantasy production.

Richardson rushed 103 times for 654 yards and nine touchdowns last year with the Gators. From a pro comp perspective, he’s probably the closest player we’ve seen to Cam Newton in terms of running ability. He’s not QUITE as talented on the ground as Newton was, but Richardson’s arm is also much stronger than the former No. 1 overall pick, which warrants separate comparisons to Josh Allen.

Regardless of who Richardson may or may not play like, his fantasy ceiling is massive due to his rushing upside. He could legitimately push for a top-12 finish at the quarterback position this year if everything goes right.

QB Selection 4: Will Levis

After falling all the way into Round 2, Levis’ slide ended with the Titans. He will likely compete with Malik Willis for the backup job. Barring an injury or trade for Ryan Tannehill, Levis will not be fantasy relevant this year.

QB Selection 5: Hendon Hooker

Coming off an ACL tear, Hooker was an investment for the Lions in the third round. He will sit and develop behind Jared Goff for at least his rookie season.

Running Backs

RB Selection 1: Bijan Robinson

The best fantasy prospect in this class by a large margin. Unfortunately for Tyler Allgeier, apparently 1,035 yards as a rookie wasn’t enough to earn the starting job. Instead, Atlanta opted to draft Robinson eighth overall.

Bijan is immensely talented, having drawn comparisons to Saquon Barkley in his Penn State days. The Texas product rushed for a whopping 1,580 yards on 258 carries last season, racking up 20 total touchdowns.

As Atlanta continues to revamp its offense, Robinson’s usage will be ridiculously high to take pressure off of Desmond Ridder in his first year under center. He should be a first-round pick in redraft leagues and will immediately step in as one of the best backs in the league.

RB Selection 2: Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions clearly have a vision for Gibbs as a major contributor right away, as demonstrated by their eagerness to take him with the 12th overall pick in the draft. For reference, many believed he was going to be a second-rounder prior to Thursday night.

Gibbs’ talent is undeniable. The 5’9 back has drawn comparisons to Alvin Kamara due to his dual-threat abilities, racking up 926 rushing yards and 444 receiving yards last season as a member of the Crimson Tide.

Gibbs’ fantasy ceiling is limited by the presence of David Montgomery, who Detroit signed this off-season. We saw how Ben Johnson constructed his backfield last season, using Jamaal Williams as more of a workhorse and goal-line back while utilizing D’Andre Swift as a change-of-pace option. Montgomery will step right into that role previously occupied by Williams, while Gibbs should take over the change-of-pace role with a higher usage rate than his predecessor saw. He projects as an RB2 for his rookie campaign in Detroit.

RB Selection 3: Zach Charbonnet

This is a tricky situation.

No one expected the Seahawks to spend a premium pick on a running back after doing the same last year with Kenneth Walker. This obviously raises questions about Walker’s long-term future in Seattle, as he did struggle with injuries in his rookie season.

That said, Walker is still extremely talented, which means Charbonnet will be looking at RB2 duties for his team as long as the starter is healthy. The two could definitely see a 60-40 workload split in favor of Walker, but that still isn’t enough volume to make Charbonnet a trusted fantasy option on a weekly basis until proven otherwise. He could be a low-end RB2 if he makes the most of his touches.

RB Selection 4: Kendre Miller

Miller could step into a goal-line back role for the Saints this season. Alvin Kamara will still see a majority of the work for New Orleans as the featured back, but there’s a universe where Miller racks up six-plus touchdowns. He will not be consistently reliable from a fantasy perspective.

RB Selection 5: Tyjae Spears

A talented runner with a lengthy injury history, Spears could eventually be Derrick Henry’s successor. However, as long as Henry remains in Tennessee, the rookie won’t be fantasy-relevant. We’ll see what happens over the next few months, as there have been trade rumors involving the star back.

Wide Receivers

WR Selection 1: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seahawks doubled down on skill position players in the first two rounds, selecting Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick before taking Charbonnet in the second. While the Charbonnet pick was questionable, adding a playmaker like JSN to the receiving corps was a no-brainer, especially after he slid out of his expected draft range.

From a fantasy perspective, the landing spot could have been better. There’s no way around it, at best he’ll check in as Seattle’s WR2, and in reality he will likely slot in behind Tyler Lockett as their third receiver. When you factor that into the equation, along with the fact that Geno Smith isn’t going to throw the ball as much as other quarterbacks, and you’re likely looking at high-end WR3 production from Smith-Njigba in his rookie year.

WR Selection 2: Quentin Johnston

Another top prospect landing in a crowded receiving room. Assuming Keenan Allen sticks around — which is likely, but there were rumors of the Chargers releasing him for cap purposes — Johnston will check in as L.A.’s No. 3 receiver.

Luckily for the TCU product, Justin Herbert is a ridiculously talented quarterback, so the opportunities should be there. Johnston projects as an elite jump-ball threat, similar to another Chargers’ star receiver, Mike Williams. His fantasy production may end up being close to JSN’s from a pure point perspective, but they’ll take completely different paths to get there.

WR Selection 3: Zay Flowers

This is not a great fantasy landing spot for Flowers. It just isn’t.

The BC receiver is an electric playmaker, drawing comparisons to prime Brandin Cooks. The problem won’t be his talent, it’ll be the lack of volume. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens ranked bottom-five in passing attempts per game last season, which is understandable. When Jackson DID throw the ball, it was often to his top target, Mark Andrews.

The Ravens will definitely find ways to orchestrate touches for Flowers, who can make something special happen anytime he touches the ball. In reality, he’ll probably finish behind both Smith-Njigba and Johnston this year, putting him in mid-WR3 range.

WR Selection 4: Jordan Addison

A talented receiver stepping into a role with high-volume potential? On paper, this fit seems promising. He could theoretically have a better season than any of the rookies taken above him if Kirk Cousins and the Vikings pick up where they left off.

WR Selection 5: Jonathan Mingo

Mingo will be thrust into a role as one of Carolina’s top playmakers right away, which could result in surprisingly strong fantasy production. There will likely be some consistency issues, but he could develop into a safety valve for fellow rookie Bryce Young.

WR Selection 6: Jayden Reed

Another second-round receiver landing in a better fantasy situation than most of the first-round guys. Sense a trend here? There’s a lot of uncertainty in Green Bay with Jordan Love under center consistently for the first time, but Reed could be a contributor for the Packers.

WR Selection 7: Rashee Rice

A lot of people are going to be high on Rice because he’s catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. That’s... fair. He’ll likely be a boom-or-bust fantasy option on a weekly basis.

WR Selection 8: Marvin Mims Jr.

There are a lot of hypotheticals in play for Mims. The Broncos COULD deal one of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Russell Wilson COULD return to elite form. If both of those things happen, he’s in fantastic shape from a fantasy perspective. If neither of them do, he’s in trouble. If one does, he’ll likely be a WR4.

WR Selection 9: Tank Dell

Similar to Mingo, Dell has a chance to step in as a consistent offensive factor right away for the Texans. There’s a reason he was the ninth receiver to come off the board, but he’s also talented enough to make an impact. He has low-end WR3 potential heading into the year.

