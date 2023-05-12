DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR: The Final Weekly Approach Drop is here!

The second Reignmakers PGA TOUR premium drop is coming to a close with this week’s big event at Oak Hill!

Drop Details

The final weekly drop of the Approach set, ahead of the second Major tournament, will offer packs curated to this week’s event. These packs are loaded with this week’s top golfers — comparable to the first Approach drop, but with even stronger concentration of higher rarity cards. These packs will be available for a limited time, with the drops beginning Tuesday, May 16, and ending the following Monday, May 22, at 9 a.m. EST.

How Will The Available Packs Be Sold?

The following Approach packs will be available for public purchase between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST and will all include a queue that will open 30 minutes prior to the drop.

Final Approach Drop Pack Type Drop Time Price Purchase Limit Digital Golfer Cards in Pack Quantity Pack Overview What’s Included? Pack Type Drop Time Price Purchase Limit Digital Golfer Cards in Pack Quantity Pack Overview What’s Included? 2023 Approach Stinger (Legendary) Pack Tuesday 5/16 @ 4:00 PM EST $1,499.99 3 (No limit as of 8 PM on drop day) 5 300 Card 1 & 2 = Legendary Card 3 -5 = Wildcard Over 70% in Group 1 and 2 50% Legendary cards All Digital Golfer Cards are limited to ELITE or LEGENDARY tier and curated to the drop week’s tournament 2023 Approach Bump and Run (Elite) Pack Tuesday 5/16 @ 4:30 PM EST $249.99 5 (No limit as of 8 PM on drop day) 5 1200 Card 1 = Elite Card 2 -5 = Wildcard Over 70% in Group 1 and 2 40% Elite cards All Digital Golfer Cards are limited to RARE or ELITE tier and curated to the drop week’s tournament

Preferred Access

Greens Pass holders will receive preferred access to all Approach drops. Professional Tier pass holders will receive preferred access to the Bump and Run pack, while the Champion Tier pass holders will receive preferred access to both packs. A snapshot of pass holders will be taken Monday prior to the drop at 11:59 p.m. EST to determine the preferred access list. The preferred access window will run from 12:00 p.m. EST to 3:30 p.m. EST on the drop day, and will be limited to one per pass held. Note that the number of preferred access users may exceed the drop inventory, in which case packs are purchasable on a first come, first serve basis, subject to availability and your individual purchase limit in this window.

Remaining Approach Cards

Following this drop, unused cards from the Approach set will be used to create a Premium Booster Pack containing Rare though Legendary tier cards, while supplies last. This pack will drop on May 23 at 5 p.m. EST and mark the final chance to access the Approach set via the primary market. More details to follow next week so stay tuned!

Promotions

The Big Stinger Scavenger Hunt is here!

We’re bringing Stinger pack purchasers an extra shot at cashing in up to $1,000 in DK cash! Users who rip and hold any Group 4 golfer from this week’s Stinger packs that make the cut during the PGA Championship will receive bonus DK cash.

How it works

Pulling Elite Group 4 golfers will net you an extra $500 and pulling a Legendary will award an extra $1,000 DK cash as long as you hold those golfers that made the cut in your portfolio at snapshot by Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET. Group 4 golfers pulled from Stinger packs are NOT required to be played in contests to win the bonus cash prize. Only the final user holding the hunt cards in their portfolio at snapshot will receive the prizing. More details and full terms to come!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!