How to Compete for Travelers Championship VIP Packages via Reignmakers PGA TOUR Next Major Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is introducing three Portfolio Gated Contests for this week’s PGA Reignmakers PGA TOUR is introducing three Portfolio Gated Contests for this week’s PGA Championship. Compete in RARE (1), ELITE (1) and LEGENDARY (1) Portfolio Gated Contests to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.

Winners each receive a VIP experience for two at the Travelers Championship Challenge being held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., on June 22-25.

Legendary+ Contest Prizing and Gating

The full VIP package awarded to the top finisher in the LEGENDARY contest includes:

Two (2) Honorary Observers tickets to walk “inside the ropes” with one predetermined PGA TOUR group on Sunday June 25th (Approximately $4,000 value)

$2K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Access to all-inclusive climate controlled Omni Hotel and Resorts venue on 18th green

Complimentary in-venue hospitality with full open bar, non-alcoholic beverage and food service including lunch and snacks.

Inside the ropes credentials for 18 holes (good for determined day of Honorary Observer Experience only)

General Parking passes first come first serve

Experience the walk and the TPC River Highlands course in PGA TOUR conditions with up-close views of star golfers.

In addition, contest winners from second to 11th place each win $500 cash.

The LEGENDARY+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 1 or Group 2 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Legendary rarity tier or higher (i.e. Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest.

Rare+ and Elite+ Contest Prizing

The full VIP package awarded to the top two finishers in the RARE and ELITE contests includes:

Two Champions Club tickets per winner (Approximately $2,800 value)

Access to all-inclusive climate controlled Omni Hotel and Resorts venue on 18th green

$2K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Complimentary in-venue hospitality with full open bar, non-alcoholic beverage and food service including lunch and snacks.

General parking passes first come first serve.

In addition, contest winners from 3rd to 12th place each win $500 cash.

Important Notes

VIP Event Tickets awarded for RARE+ gated contests are for Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23, event access.

VIP Event Tickets awarded for ELITE+ gated contests are for Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, event access.

Rare+ Contest Gating

The Rare+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 1 or Group 2 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Rare rarity tier or higher (i.e. Rare, Elite, Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest.

ELITE+ Contest Gating

The ELITE+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 1 or Group 2 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Elite rarity tier or higher (i.e. Elite, Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest.

Golfer Checklist

Tier 1 Golfer Checklist Name Name Adam Scott Billy Horschel Brian Harman Cameron Young Collin Morikawa Corey Conners Hideki Matsuyama J.T. Poston Jon Rahm Justin Thomas Kyoung-Hoon Lee Matt Fitzpatrick Max Homa Patrick Cantlay Rory McIlroy Sahith Theegala Sam Burns Scott Stallings Scottie Scheffler Sepp Straka Sungjae Im Tom Hoge Tony Finau Viktor Hovland Will Zalatoris Xander Schauffele

Tier 2 Golfer Checklist Name Name Aaron Wise Adam Hadwin Alex Noren Alex Smalley Andrew Putnam Cameron Davis Chez Reavie Chris Kirk Christiaan Bezuidenhout Davis Riley Denny McCarthy Emiliano Grillo J.J. Spaun Keegan Bradley Keith Mitchell Kevin Kisner Kurt Kitayama Lucas Glover Lucas Herbert Luke List Mackenzie Hughes Matt Kuchar Maverick McNealy Russell Henley Seamus Power Shane Lowry Si Woo Kim Taylor Moore Taylor Pendrith Tom Kim Tommy Fleetwood Trey Mullinax Troy Merritt Tyrrell Hatton Wyndham Clark

For more terms and conditions see below:

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

