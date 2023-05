DraftKings Big Stinger Cut Maker Hunt

We know everyone will be excited this week with the PGA Championship in full swing and we want to up the ante by rewarding extra DK cash for those of you that pull certain golfers this week from Approach Stinger packs that make the cut.

How the hunt works:

● Hunt begins as soon as PGA TOUR Reignmakers Approach Set Stinger packs drop 5/16/23

● Hunt ends at snapshot time on 5/22/23 at 5PM ET

● Hunt cards are:

Elite and Legendary golfer cards from tier Group 4 that make the cut during the PGA Championship that were pulled from Stinger packs

Hunt cards must be held in your portfolios listed as of snapshot time at 5PM ET on 5/22/23.

● Only the final user who holds the card in their portfolio at snapshot time is eligible for the prizing.

● You aren’t required to play these golfers in Reignmakers PGA Tour contests to win the DK cash although you are free to do so.

● Users that meet the requirements above can earn up to $1K, see payout details in the chart below

Big Stinger Prizing Table Ripped Pack Type Card Prize Ripped Pack Type Card Prize Stinger Pack Pull any ELITE Group 4 Tier Golfer that makes the PGA Championship Cut $500 DK Cash Prize Stinger Pack Pull any LEGENDARY Group 4 Tier Golfer that makes the PGA Championship Cut $1000 DK Cash Prize

FAQ

Q: What if I pulled the hunt card during the eligibility window from the Approach Stinger Pack but I sold it prior to the snapshot time, am I still eligible for the prize?

A: No, the card must be held at snapshot time in your portfolio to be eligible for the prizing. In this scenario only the final user holding the hunt card meeting all requirements in their portfolio at snapshot time would be eligible to receive prizing.

Q: Does it matter if I purchased an Approach Stinger Pack via primary or secondary marketplace and pulled a hunt card that meets the requirements?

A: No, both primary and secondary purchases are eligible as long as the card was ripped from those packs and met the requirements.

Probability Info:

Table indicates how many Group 4 Tier golfer remain in 300 Stinger Birdie packs that are eligible for the Big Stinger Cut Maker Hunt.

Probabilities table Golfer Elite Editions Legendary Editions Golfer Elite Editions Legendary Editions Ben Taylor 5 3 Danny Willett 8 11 Francesco Molinari 7 2 Harris English 7 12 Jason Dufner 3 2 Justin Suh 10 2 Luke Donald 3 2 Matt Wallace 5 2 Nick Hardy 5 2 Nick Taylor 10 13 Taylor Montgomery 10 14 Thomas Detry 10 13 Webb Simpson 5 2 Zach Johnson 5 2

