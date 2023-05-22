What DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Users Need to Know about Premium Booster Packs

The last Reignmakers PGA TOUR Approach set drop of the season is here!

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Premium Booster Packs are giving users the opportunity to bolster their collection with higher-rarity cards. These packs will cost $99.99 apiece and hit the marketplace on Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m. Each pack will contain three Reignmakers PGA TOUR Digital Golfer Cards.

More importantly, only RARE, ELITE and LEGENDARY Digital Golfer Cards will be featured in these packs. Users are guaranteed two RARE Digital Golfer Cards in Premium Booster packs. Also, 75% of packs contain an ELITE card, while 25% contain a LEGENDARY card.

