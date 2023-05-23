DraftKings Marketplace: What You Need to Know About Spring Sports Auctions

DraftKings Spring Sports Auctions have arrived! For the first time ever on DraftKings Marketplace, customers can bid on physical trading cards!

Every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, there will be auctions for physical trading cards happening from Monday, May 29 to Sunday, June 18. Panini Prizm, National Treasures, Upper Deck and Topps physical trading cards will be up for grabs! Reignmakers PGA TOUR Digital Golfer Player Card bundles will also be up for auction, but in a smaller window (Monday, May 29 to Sunday, June 4).

What to know About Physical Auctions

Basketball and Baseball will be the featured sports among the physical cards, providing customers the opportunity to get extra skin in the game.

The starting price, bid increments, day and timing details will be unique to each collectible within their corresponding auction window.

What to know about Reignmakers PGA TOUR Choice Set Bundles

A bundle is a unique variation of our traditional packs, where the digital player card collectibles featured in each are shared and displayed — meaning less of a sweat and the opportunity to know exactly which top players you are bidding on.

The Reignmaker auctions include guaranteed PGA TOUR golfers in sets that are communicated up front.

Each bundle consists of 10 top golfers of the same specialty and at least one Group 1 of that specialty.

Bundles are available at three rarity tiers (RARE, ELITE and LEGENDARY), with the following breakdown:

RARE - 10 RARE Golfer Game Cards

ELITE - four ELITE, six RARE Golfer Game Cards

LEGENDARY - three LEGENDARY, three ELITE, four RARE Golfer Game Cards

Rarities tiers enable you to enter different fantasy contests with the cards you hold in your portfolio.

There will be a Table of Contents that shows which bundles are available at that time, along with the 10 golfers that each bundle contains. Bundles will continue to be distributed via various Auctions throughout the remainder of the Reignmakers PGA TOUR season.

Go here to learn more about Reignmakers.

Visit the DraftKings Marketplace here to get in on the action!

