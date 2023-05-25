DraftKings Reignmakers: What Users Need to Know About New Offers Feature

The DraftKings Reignmakers secondary market is evolving!

Reignmakers players can now make offers on collectibles and packs in other users’ portfolios via the Offers feature.

How the Offers Feature Works for Bidders

In addition to being able to bid on collectibles and packs in other users’ portfolios, Reignmakers players will be able to edit and manage their offers through the Offers feature. Also, the feature allows users to to see the top offers for each card.

When a user places a bid, the funds “offered” will be removed from said user’s balance and placed in escrow. However, the bidding user can cancel their offer at any time to recoup their funds.

Bid offers can last for varying amounts of time. The minimum duration for a bid is five minutes and the maximum is seven days. Here are the list of prompted options:

1 Day

3 Days

7 Days

Pick a custom offer duration

How the Offers Feature Works for Owners

As for owners of the collectibles and packs being bid on, they will be able to view the offers received on their items via the Offers Manager, which can be accessed from both My Cards and Portfolio.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!