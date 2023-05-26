Steve Aoki to Host DraftKings Marketplace Trading Card Pack Breaks

Trading card pack breaks are hitting DraftKings Marketplace! But, that’s not all.

Steve Aoki is getting in on the action! DraftKings will be hosting nine trading card pack breaks across Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2.

Aoki will host on Thursday, June 1 with Chris Costa, and Matt Kalish will host on Friday, June 2. All the pack breaks can be viewed live on the DraftKings Youtube channel.

As if that wasn’t enough, the final break will be centered around hunting a Michael Jordan rookie card from the 1986 Fleer NBA set! But, the 1986 Fleer NBA break won’t be the only unique one of the bunch.

In order to participate in any of these pack breaks, customers can bid for an auction ticket right now on the DraftKings Marketplace.

Important Details for June 1 Breaks

The first break on June 1 (3 p.m. ET) will feature four 2017-18 Panini Prizm hobby boxes, where customers can hunt a Jayson Tatum rookie. Then at 4 p.m. ET, break No. 2 features a 2022-23 Panini Crown Royale hobby box and an 2003-04 Topps Chrome hobby box — the latter of which is the set from LeBron James’ rookie season. The third break (5 p.m. ET) gives customers the opportunity to hunt for Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in a 1980-81 Topps Basketball box and Kobe Bryant in a 1996-97 Topps Chrome hobby box.

Break 1 Ticket 1 will receive the first two packs opened in the first break, Break 1 Ticket 2 will receive the second pair of packs opened in the first break and so on.

Then things change a bit with the final break on June 1, which starts at 6 p.m. ET. This break will be randomized, as both 2018-19 and 2021-22 Panini Flawless cards will be up for grabs. Each Break ticket for this break will correspond with a single card within a pack. The order will be randomized prior to the break’s start time. So, randomized order No. 1 receives the first card revealed, randomized order No. 2 receives the second card revealed and so on.

Important Details for June 2 Breaks

The first break on Day 2 begins at 6 p.m. ET. The break tickets for Thursday’s opener will correspond with one of the 30 NBA teams, and four 2022-23 Panini Prizm hobby boxes will be opened. Break ticket holders will receive all the cards that correspond with their ticket.

Then at 6 p.m. ET, things go back to the traditional format for the final break of this series. Break Ticket 1 will receive the first pack opened, Break Ticket 2 will receive the second pack and so on. This break will be centered around the hunt for a Jordan rookie card, but the 1986 Fleer NBA set box — which has secondary value of over $150K — could have other surprises in store!

