How to Win Travelers Championship VIP Packages via Reignmakers PGA TOUR The Memorial Tournament Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is introducing two Portfolio Gated Contests for this week’s PGA Championship. Compete in RARE (1) and ELITE (1) Portfolio Gated Contests to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.

Winners each receive a VIP experience for two at the Travelers Championship Challenge being held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., on June 22-25.

Rare+ and Elite+ Contest Prizing

The full VIP package awarded to the top three finishers in the RARE and ELITE contests includes:

● Two Champions Club tickets per winner (Approximately $2,800 value)

● Access to all-inclusive climate controlled Omni Hotel and Resorts venue on 18th green

● $2K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

● Complimentary in-venue hospitality with full open bar, non-alcoholic beverage and food service including lunch and snacks.

● General parking passes first come first serve.

In addition, contest winners from 3rd to 12th place each win $500 cash.

Important Notes

● VIP Event Tickets awarded for RARE+ gated contests are for Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23, event access.

● VIP Event Tickets awarded for ELITE+ gated contests are for Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, event access.

Rare+ Contest Gating

The Rare+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 2 or Group 3 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Rare rarity tier or higher (i.e. Rare, Elite, Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest. For actual contest lineup submission Standard lineup requirements apply (see How to Play).

ELITE+ Contest Gating

The ELITE+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 2 or Group 3 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Elite rarity tier or higher (i.e. Elite, Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest. For actual contest lineup submission Standard lineup requirements apply (see How to Play).

Golfer Checklist

Group 2 Golfer Checklist Name Name Name Aaron Wise Adam Hadwin Alex Noren Alex Smalley Andrew Putnam Cameron Davis Chez Reavie Chris Kirk Christiaan Bezuidenhout Davis Riley Denny McCarthy Emiliano Grillo J.J. Spaun Keegan Bradley Keith Mitchell Kevin Kisner Kurt Kitayama Lucas Glover Lucas Herbert Luke List Mackenzie Hughes Matt Kuchar Maverick McNealy Russell Henley Seamus Power Shane Lowry Si Woo Kim Taylor Moore Taylor Pendrith Tom Kim Tommy Fleetwood Trey Mullinax Troy Merritt Tyrrell Hatton Wyndham Clark

Group 3 Golfer Checklist Name Name Aaron Rai Adam Long Adam Schenk Adam Svensson Beau Hossler Brandon Wu Brendon Todd C.T. Pan Callum Tarren Chad Ramey Chesson Hadley Daniel Berger David Lipsky Doug Ghim Dylan Frittelli Gary Woodland Greyson Sigg Hayden Buckley James Hahn Jason Day Jhonattan Vegas Joel Dahmen John Huh Kevin Streelman Lanto Griffin Lee Hodges Mark Hubbard Martin Laird Matthew NeSmith Michael Thompson Nate Lashley Nick Watney Patrick Rodgers Peter Malnati Robert Streb Russell Knox Ryan Palmer Sam Ryder Scott Piercy Stephan Jaeger Tyler Duncan Vince Whaley

