How to Win Travelers Championship VIP Packages via Reignmakers PGA TOUR The Memorial Tournament Portfolio-Gated Contest

Learn about The Memorial Tournament Portfolio-Gated Contest that features Travelers Championship VIP experiences!

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is introducing two Portfolio Gated Contests for this week’s PGA Championship. Compete in RARE (1) and ELITE (1) Portfolio Gated Contests to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.

Winners each receive a VIP experience for two at the Travelers Championship Challenge being held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., on June 22-25.

Rare+ and Elite+ Contest Prizing

The full VIP package awarded to the top three finishers in the RARE and ELITE contests includes:

● Two Champions Club tickets per winner (Approximately $2,800 value)

● Access to all-inclusive climate controlled Omni Hotel and Resorts venue on 18th green

● $2K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

● Complimentary in-venue hospitality with full open bar, non-alcoholic beverage and food service including lunch and snacks.

● General parking passes first come first serve.

In addition, contest winners from 3rd to 12th place each win $500 cash.

Important Notes

● VIP Event Tickets awarded for RARE+ gated contests are for Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23, event access.

● VIP Event Tickets awarded for ELITE+ gated contests are for Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, event access.

Rare+ Contest Gating

The Rare+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 2 or Group 3 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Rare rarity tier or higher (i.e. Rare, Elite, Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest. For actual contest lineup submission Standard lineup requirements apply (see How to Play).

ELITE+ Contest Gating

The ELITE+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 2 or Group 3 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Elite rarity tier or higher (i.e. Elite, Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest. For actual contest lineup submission Standard lineup requirements apply (see How to Play).

Golfer Checklist

Group 2 Golfer Checklist

Name
Name
Name
Aaron Wise
Adam Hadwin
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Andrew Putnam
Cameron Davis
Chez Reavie
Chris Kirk
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Davis Riley
Denny McCarthy
Emiliano Grillo
J.J. Spaun
Keegan Bradley
Keith Mitchell
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Luke List
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Kuchar
Maverick McNealy
Russell Henley
Seamus Power
Shane Lowry
Si Woo Kim
Taylor Moore
Taylor Pendrith
Tom Kim
Tommy Fleetwood
Trey Mullinax
Troy Merritt
Tyrrell Hatton
Wyndham Clark

Group 3 Golfer Checklist

Name
Name
Aaron Rai
Adam Long
Adam Schenk
Adam Svensson
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Brendon Todd
C.T. Pan
Callum Tarren
Chad Ramey
Chesson Hadley
Daniel Berger
David Lipsky
Doug Ghim
Dylan Frittelli
Gary Woodland
Greyson Sigg
Hayden Buckley
James Hahn
Jason Day
Jhonattan Vegas
Joel Dahmen
John Huh
Kevin Streelman
Lanto Griffin
Lee Hodges
Mark Hubbard
Martin Laird
Matthew NeSmith
Michael Thompson
Nate Lashley
Nick Watney
Patrick Rodgers
Peter Malnati
Robert Streb
Russell Knox
Ryan Palmer
Sam Ryder
Scott Piercy
Stephan Jaeger
Tyler Duncan
Vince Whaley

For more terms and conditions see below:

  • Rare+ Contest Terms HERE
  • Elite+ Contest Terms HERE

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

