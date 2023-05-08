Reignmakers PGA TOUR Legendary Auctions Week is here!

Reignmakers PGA Tour bidders will have a chance to purchase their favorite Legendary tier golfer cards right before PGA Championship week starts! That’s not all, in addition to the auctions themselves, users who hold onto Legendary cards from Auction Week through Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Noon ET snapshot in their portfolio gain entry to an exclusive Reignmakers PGA TOUR Core tier contest for the PGA Championship for your chance to win extra DK cash. Details below!
Here’s what bidders need to know about Legendary Auction Week. Monday, May 8, 2023, through Sunday, May 14, 2023, we will hold auctions daily beginning at Noon ET that will be staggered throughout the day for your favorite Legendary golfers. Auctions end daily approximately by 7:30 p.m. ET with the exception of Tuesday, May 9, 2023, where auctions end at approximately 9 p.m. ET.
Bidders will have an extra incentive however to make this auction week truly Legendary. We are holding an exclusive Reignmakers PGA Tour contest during the PGA Championship for users that hold at least one (1) Legendary PGA Tour Reignmakers card that was originally purchased during Legendary Auction Week. The contest will have a $25K cash prize pool with a maximum of 15 entries allowed, see payout curve below!
Exclusive Legendary Auction $25K Contest Payout Curve
|Rank
|Payout
|Rank
|Payout
|1
|$ 10,000.00
|2
|$ 5,000.00
|3
|$ 1,500.00
|4-9
|$ 500.00
|10-24
|$ 200.00
|25-49
|$ 100.00
|Total
|$ 25,000.00
Below is a checklist of the available Legendary Auction Cards:
PGA TOUR Legendary Auction Cards Checklist
|Golfer Name
|Edition Number
|Golfer Name
|Edition Number
|D.J. Trahan
|32
|Robert Garrigus
|25
|Robert Garrigus
|23
|Robert Garrigus
|21
|Ricky Barnes
|32
|Kyle Stanley
|31
|Sang-Moon Bae
|24
|Sang-Moon Bae
|22
|Sang-Moon Bae
|21
|Jonas Blixt
|30
|Sung Kang
|32
|Grayson Murray
|31
|Bill Haas
|32
|Bill Haas
|31
|Kyle Westmoreland
|30
|Kyle Westmoreland
|29
|Martin Trainer
|29
|Martin Trainer
|28
|Kevin Chappell
|30
|Kevin Chappell
|29
|Trevor Cone
|28
|Trevor Cone
|27
|Hank Lebioda
|30
|Hank Lebioda
|29
|Zac Blair
|27
|Zac Blair
|26
|Brian Stuard
|32
|Brian Stuard
|31
|Henrik Norlander
|31
|Henrik Norlander
|30
|Michael Gligic
|29
|Michael Gligic
|28
|Kevin Roy
|31
|Kevin Roy
|27
|Austin Cook
|31
|Austin Cook
|30
|Brice Garnett
|27
|Brice Garnett
|25
|Charley Hoffman
|26
|Charley Hoffman
|25
|Vincent Norrman
|29
|Vincent Norrman
|27
|Ryan Armour
|27
|Ryan Armour
|25
|Aaron Baddeley
|26
|Aaron Baddeley
|25
|Carson Young
|31
|Dylan Wu
|31
|Dylan Wu
|30
|Andrew Novak
|29
|Andrew Novak
|28
|Cameron Percy
|28
|Cameron Percy
|26
|Harry Higgs
|28
|Harry Higgs
|26
|Michael Kim
|30
|Matti Schmid
|27
|Matti Schmid
|25
|Austin Eckroat
|30
|Ben Martin
|29
|Joseph Bramlett
|31
|Jhonattan Vegas
|16
|Carl Yuan
|28
|Carl Yuan
|27
|MJ Daffue
|30
|Byeong Hun An
|29
|Seonghyeon Kim
|28
|Eric Cole
|30
|Will Gordon
|29
|David Lingmerth
|26
|David Lingmerth
|25
|Maverick McNealy
|12
|Justin Suh
|28
|Justin Suh
|27
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|23
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|18
|Kevin Kisner
|13
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|6
|Lucas Herbert
|25
|Lucas Herbert
|20
|Russell Henley
|25
|Hideki Matsuyama
|21
|Hideki Matsuyama
|20
|Scottie Scheffler
|24
|D.J. Trahan
|33
|Robert Garrigus
|29
|Robert Garrigus
|28
|Robert Garrigus
|26
|Ricky Barnes
|33
|Kyle Stanley
|32
|Sang-Moon Bae
|31
|Sang-Moon Bae
|29
|Sang-Moon Bae
|25
|Jonas Blixt
|31
|Sung Kang
|33
|Grayson Murray
|32
|Bill Haas
|33
|Kyle Westmoreland
|32
|Martin Trainer
|31
|Kevin Chappell
|31
|Trevor Cone
|29
|Hank Lebioda
|33
|Zac Blair
|29
|Zac Blair
|28
|Brian Stuard
|33
|Henrik Norlander
|32
|Michael Gligic
|32
|Michael Gligic
|30
|Kevin Roy
|33
|Kevin Roy
|32
|Austin Cook
|33
|Austin Cook
|32
|Brice Garnett
|29
|Brice Garnett
|28
|Charley Hoffman
|29
|Charley Hoffman
|28
|Vincent Norrman
|33
|Vincent Norrman
|32
|Ryan Armour
|33
|Ryan Armour
|29
|Aaron Baddeley
|28
|Aaron Baddeley
|27
|Carson Young
|32
|Dylan Wu
|33
|Dylan Wu
|32
|Andrew Novak
|33
|Andrew Novak
|30
|Cameron Percy
|30
|Cameron Percy
|29
|Harry Higgs
|31
|Harry Higgs
|30
|Michael Kim
|31
|Matti Schmid
|31
|Matti Schmid
|29
|Austin Eckroat
|31
|Ben Martin
|30
|Joseph Bramlett
|32
|Jhonattan Vegas
|29
|Jhonattan Vegas
|22
|Carl Yuan
|30
|Carl Yuan
|29
|MJ Daffue
|31
|Byeong Hun An
|30
|Seonghyeon Kim
|30
|Eric Cole
|32
|Will Gordon
|30
|David Lingmerth
|29
|David Lingmerth
|27
|Maverick McNealy
|26
|Justin Suh
|31
|Justin Suh
|29
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|26
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|25
|Kevin Kisner
|19
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|9
|Lucas Herbert
|27
|Lucas Herbert
|26
|Russell Henley
|27
|Hideki Matsuyama
|29
|Hideki Matsuyama
|26
|Scottie Scheffler
|32
|D.J. Trahan
|30
|Robert Garrigus
|20
|Robert Garrigus
|19
|Ricky Barnes
|31
|Kyle Stanley
|30
|Sang-Moon Bae
|20
|Sang-Moon Bae
|19
|Jonas Blixt
|28
|Sung Kang
|31
|Grayson Murray
|30
|Bill Haas
|30
|Bill Haas
|29
|Kyle Westmoreland
|28
|Kyle Westmoreland
|27
|Martin Trainer
|27
|Martin Trainer
|26
|Kevin Chappell
|28
|Kevin Chappell
|27
|Trevor Cone
|26
|Trevor Cone
|25
|Hank Lebioda
|28
|Hank Lebioda
|25
|Zac Blair
|25
|Zac Blair
|23
|Brian Stuard
|30
|Brian Stuard
|29
|Henrik Norlander
|29
|Henrik Norlander
|28
|Michael Gligic
|27
|Michael Gligic
|26
|Kevin Roy
|23
|Kevin Roy
|21
|Austin Cook
|28
|Austin Cook
|27
|Brice Garnett
|24
|Brice Garnett
|22
|Charley Hoffman
|24
|Charley Hoffman
|23
|Vincent Norrman
|26
|Vincent Norrman
|25
|Ryan Armour
|23
|Ryan Armour
|22
|Aaron Baddeley
|24
|Aaron Baddeley
|23
|Carson Young
|30
|Dylan Wu
|28
|Dylan Wu
|27
|Andrew Novak
|27
|Andrew Novak
|26
|Cameron Percy
|25
|Harry Higgs
|25
|Michael Kim
|29
|Matti Schmid
|24
|Austin Eckroat
|28
|Ben Martin
|27
|Joseph Bramlett
|30
|Jhonattan Vegas
|11
|Carl Yuan
|25
|MJ Daffue
|29
|Byeong Hun An
|28
|Seonghyeon Kim
|27
|Eric Cole
|29
|Will Gordon
|28
|David Lingmerth
|24
|Maverick McNealy
|9
|Justin Suh
|24
|Justin Suh
|23
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|17
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|14
|Kevin Kisner
|2
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|2
|Lucas Herbert
|17
|Lucas Herbert
|16
|Russell Henley
|17
|Hideki Matsuyama
|19
|Hideki Matsuyama
|15
|Scottie Scheffler
|10
|D.J. Trahan
|23
|D.J. Trahan
|22
|Robert Garrigus
|10
|Robert Garrigus
|9
|Ricky Barnes
|24
|Ricky Barnes
|18
|Kyle Stanley
|21
|Kyle Stanley
|18
|Sang-Moon Bae
|12
|Sang-Moon Bae
|11
|Jonas Blixt
|20
|Jonas Blixt
|19
|Sung Kang
|22
|Sung Kang
|21
|Grayson Murray
|23
|Grayson Murray
|21
|Bill Haas
|23
|Kyle Westmoreland
|21
|Martin Trainer
|18
|Kevin Chappell
|20
|Trevor Cone
|20
|Hank Lebioda
|18
|Zac Blair
|12
|Zac Blair
|11
|Brian Stuard
|22
|Henrik Norlander
|20
|Michael Gligic
|22
|Kevin Roy
|17
|Austin Cook
|24
|Brice Garnett
|17
|Charley Hoffman
|20
|Vincent Norrman
|22
|Ryan Armour
|19
|Aaron Baddeley
|20
|Carson Young
|24
|Dylan Wu
|22
|Andrew Novak
|21
|Cameron Percy
|22
|Harry Higgs
|21
|Michael Kim
|24
|Matti Schmid
|21
|Austin Eckroat
|22
|Ben Martin
|24
|Joseph Bramlett
|23
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1
|Carl Yuan
|22
|MJ Daffue
|21
|Byeong Hun An
|22
|Seonghyeon Kim
|23
|Eric Cole
|24
|Will Gordon
|22
|David Lingmerth
|20
|Justin Suh
|12
|Justin Suh
|10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|3
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1
|Lucas Herbert
|4
|Lucas Herbert
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|4
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3
|D.J. Trahan
|27
|D.J. Trahan
|24
|Robert Garrigus
|14
|Robert Garrigus
|11
|Ricky Barnes
|26
|Ricky Barnes
|25
|Kyle Stanley
|26
|Kyle Stanley
|24
|Sang-Moon Bae
|16
|Sang-Moon Bae
|15
|Jonas Blixt
|23
|Jonas Blixt
|21
|Sung Kang
|27
|Sung Kang
|24
|Grayson Murray
|25
|Grayson Murray
|24
|Bill Haas
|24
|Kyle Westmoreland
|22
|Martin Trainer
|19
|Kevin Chappell
|21
|Trevor Cone
|21
|Hank Lebioda
|19
|Zac Blair
|20
|Zac Blair
|15
|Brian Stuard
|24
|Henrik Norlander
|21
|Michael Gligic
|23
|Kevin Roy
|18
|Austin Cook
|25
|Brice Garnett
|18
|Charley Hoffman
|21
|Vincent Norrman
|23
|Ryan Armour
|20
|Aaron Baddeley
|21
|Carson Young
|28
|Dylan Wu
|23
|Andrew Novak
|23
|Cameron Percy
|23
|Harry Higgs
|22
|Michael Kim
|25
|Matti Schmid
|22
|Austin Eckroat
|23
|Ben Martin
|25
|Joseph Bramlett
|25
|Jhonattan Vegas
|5
|Carl Yuan
|23
|MJ Daffue
|25
|Byeong Hun An
|24
|Seonghyeon Kim
|24
|Eric Cole
|26
|Will Gordon
|26
|David Lingmerth
|21
|Justin Suh
|17
|Justin Suh
|14
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|7
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|6
|Lucas Herbert
|10
|Lucas Herbert
|9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|5
|D.J. Trahan
|34
|Robert Garrigus
|33
|Robert Garrigus
|31
|Robert Garrigus
|30
|Ricky Barnes
|34
|Kyle Stanley
|33
|Sang-Moon Bae
|34
|Sang-Moon Bae
|33
|Sang-Moon Bae
|32
|Jonas Blixt
|32
|Sung Kang
|34
|Grayson Murray
|33
|Bill Haas
|34
|Kyle Westmoreland
|34
|Martin Trainer
|33
|Kevin Chappell
|32
|Trevor Cone
|33
|Hank Lebioda
|34
|Zac Blair
|33
|Zac Blair
|31
|Zac Blair
|30
|Brian Stuard
|34
|Henrik Norlander
|34
|Michael Gligic
|34
|Kevin Roy
|34
|Austin Cook
|34
|Brice Garnett
|32
|Charley Hoffman
|33
|Vincent Norrman
|34
|Ryan Armour
|34
|Aaron Baddeley
|33
|Carson Young
|34
|Carson Young
|33
|Dylan Wu
|34
|Andrew Novak
|34
|Cameron Percy
|33
|Cameron Percy
|31
|Harry Higgs
|33
|Harry Higgs
|32
|Michael Kim
|34
|Michael Kim
|33
|Matti Schmid
|33
|Matti Schmid
|32
|Austin Eckroat
|33
|Austin Eckroat
|32
|Ben Martin
|33
|Ben Martin
|31
|Joseph Bramlett
|34
|Joseph Bramlett
|33
|Jhonattan Vegas
|31
|Jhonattan Vegas
|30
|Carl Yuan
|33
|Carl Yuan
|32
|MJ Daffue
|34
|MJ Daffue
|33
|Byeong Hun An
|34
|Byeong Hun An
|32
|Seonghyeon Kim
|33
|Seonghyeon Kim
|32
|Eric Cole
|34
|Eric Cole
|33
|Will Gordon
|33
|Will Gordon
|32
|David Lingmerth
|34
|David Lingmerth
|30
|Maverick McNealy
|33
|Justin Suh
|34
|Justin Suh
|33
|Justin Suh
|32
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|34
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|28
|Kevin Kisner
|25
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|15
|Lucas Herbert
|29
|Lucas Herbert
|28
|Russell Henley
|30
|Hideki Matsuyama
|34
|Hideki Matsuyama
|33
|Scottie Scheffler
|34
|D.J. Trahan
|29
|D.J. Trahan
|28
|Robert Garrigus
|17
|Robert Garrigus
|16
|Ricky Barnes
|29
|Ricky Barnes
|27
|Kyle Stanley
|29
|Kyle Stanley
|28
|Sang-Moon Bae
|18
|Sang-Moon Bae
|17
|Jonas Blixt
|27
|Jonas Blixt
|25
|Sung Kang
|29
|Sung Kang
|28
|Grayson Murray
|29
|Grayson Murray
|27
|Bill Haas
|26
|Bill Haas
|25
|Kyle Westmoreland
|26
|Kyle Westmoreland
|25
|Martin Trainer
|22
|Martin Trainer
|21
|Kevin Chappell
|25
|Kevin Chappell
|23
|Trevor Cone
|24
|Trevor Cone
|23
|Hank Lebioda
|24
|Hank Lebioda
|20
|Zac Blair
|22
|Zac Blair
|21
|Brian Stuard
|26
|Brian Stuard
|25
|Henrik Norlander
|27
|Henrik Norlander
|23
|Michael Gligic
|24
|Kevin Roy
|19
|Austin Cook
|26
|Brice Garnett
|20
|Charley Hoffman
|22
|Vincent Norrman
|24
|Ryan Armour
|21
|Aaron Baddeley
|22
|Carson Young
|29
|Dylan Wu
|26
|Andrew Novak
|24
|Cameron Percy
|24
|Harry Higgs
|24
|Michael Kim
|27
|Matti Schmid
|23
|Austin Eckroat
|26
|Ben Martin
|26
|Joseph Bramlett
|28
|Jhonattan Vegas
|10
|Carl Yuan
|24
|MJ Daffue
|28
|Byeong Hun An
|26
|Seonghyeon Kim
|25
|Eric Cole
|28
|Will Gordon
|27
|David Lingmerth
|22
|Justin Suh
|22
|Justin Suh
|21
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|13
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10
|Lucas Herbert
|15
|Lucas Herbert
|11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12
FAQ
Q: How will I enter the exclusive contest if I win an auction?
A: You will be airdropped a contest ticket that will grant you entry into the contest 5/16/23 by EOD. If you win multiple auctions, you will get multiple tickets up to 15 entries max.
Q: Will the contest be multi-entry if I win several auctions?
A: Yes, up to 15 max entries.
Q: What if I sell my PGA Tour Legendary card purchased via Auction Week on secondary prior to Snapshot?
A: Only the final user holding the card at snapshot on 5/16/23 at Noon ET will receive a ticket to enter the contest.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions, draftkings.com or for details.
The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.
You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.
*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.
*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.
Additional requirements for accessing:
You must have a verified DraftKings account.
You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.
Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.
Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.
For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!