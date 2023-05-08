Reignmakers PGA TOUR Legendary Auctions Week is here!

Reignmakers PGA Tour bidders will have a chance to purchase their favorite Legendary tier golfer cards right before PGA Championship week starts! That’s not all, in addition to the auctions themselves, users who hold onto Legendary cards from Auction Week through Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Noon ET snapshot in their portfolio gain entry to an exclusive Reignmakers PGA TOUR Core tier contest for the PGA Championship for your chance to win extra DK cash. Details below!

Here’s what bidders need to know about Legendary Auction Week. Monday, May 8, 2023, through Sunday, May 14, 2023, we will hold auctions daily beginning at Noon ET that will be staggered throughout the day for your favorite Legendary golfers. Auctions end daily approximately by 7:30 p.m. ET with the exception of Tuesday, May 9, 2023, where auctions end at approximately 9 p.m. ET.

Bidders will have an extra incentive however to make this auction week truly Legendary. We are holding an exclusive Reignmakers PGA Tour contest during the PGA Championship for users that hold at least one (1) Legendary PGA Tour Reignmakers card that was originally purchased during Legendary Auction Week. The contest will have a $25K cash prize pool with a maximum of 15 entries allowed, see payout curve below!

Exclusive Legendary Auction $25K Contest Payout Curve Rank Payout Rank Payout 1 $ 10,000.00 2 $ 5,000.00 3 $ 1,500.00 4-9 $ 500.00 10-24 $ 200.00 25-49 $ 100.00 Total $ 25,000.00

Below is a checklist of the available Legendary Auction Cards:

PGA TOUR Legendary Auction Cards Checklist Golfer Name Edition Number Golfer Name Edition Number D.J. Trahan 32 Robert Garrigus 25 Robert Garrigus 23 Robert Garrigus 21 Ricky Barnes 32 Kyle Stanley 31 Sang-Moon Bae 24 Sang-Moon Bae 22 Sang-Moon Bae 21 Jonas Blixt 30 Sung Kang 32 Grayson Murray 31 Bill Haas 32 Bill Haas 31 Kyle Westmoreland 30 Kyle Westmoreland 29 Martin Trainer 29 Martin Trainer 28 Kevin Chappell 30 Kevin Chappell 29 Trevor Cone 28 Trevor Cone 27 Hank Lebioda 30 Hank Lebioda 29 Zac Blair 27 Zac Blair 26 Brian Stuard 32 Brian Stuard 31 Henrik Norlander 31 Henrik Norlander 30 Michael Gligic 29 Michael Gligic 28 Kevin Roy 31 Kevin Roy 27 Austin Cook 31 Austin Cook 30 Brice Garnett 27 Brice Garnett 25 Charley Hoffman 26 Charley Hoffman 25 Vincent Norrman 29 Vincent Norrman 27 Ryan Armour 27 Ryan Armour 25 Aaron Baddeley 26 Aaron Baddeley 25 Carson Young 31 Dylan Wu 31 Dylan Wu 30 Andrew Novak 29 Andrew Novak 28 Cameron Percy 28 Cameron Percy 26 Harry Higgs 28 Harry Higgs 26 Michael Kim 30 Matti Schmid 27 Matti Schmid 25 Austin Eckroat 30 Ben Martin 29 Joseph Bramlett 31 Jhonattan Vegas 16 Carl Yuan 28 Carl Yuan 27 MJ Daffue 30 Byeong Hun An 29 Seonghyeon Kim 28 Eric Cole 30 Will Gordon 29 David Lingmerth 26 David Lingmerth 25 Maverick McNealy 12 Justin Suh 28 Justin Suh 27 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 23 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 18 Kevin Kisner 13 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 6 Lucas Herbert 25 Lucas Herbert 20 Russell Henley 25 Hideki Matsuyama 21 Hideki Matsuyama 20 Scottie Scheffler 24 D.J. Trahan 33 Robert Garrigus 29 Robert Garrigus 28 Robert Garrigus 26 Ricky Barnes 33 Kyle Stanley 32 Sang-Moon Bae 31 Sang-Moon Bae 29 Sang-Moon Bae 25 Jonas Blixt 31 Sung Kang 33 Grayson Murray 32 Bill Haas 33 Kyle Westmoreland 32 Martin Trainer 31 Kevin Chappell 31 Trevor Cone 29 Hank Lebioda 33 Zac Blair 29 Zac Blair 28 Brian Stuard 33 Henrik Norlander 32 Michael Gligic 32 Michael Gligic 30 Kevin Roy 33 Kevin Roy 32 Austin Cook 33 Austin Cook 32 Brice Garnett 29 Brice Garnett 28 Charley Hoffman 29 Charley Hoffman 28 Vincent Norrman 33 Vincent Norrman 32 Ryan Armour 33 Ryan Armour 29 Aaron Baddeley 28 Aaron Baddeley 27 Carson Young 32 Dylan Wu 33 Dylan Wu 32 Andrew Novak 33 Andrew Novak 30 Cameron Percy 30 Cameron Percy 29 Harry Higgs 31 Harry Higgs 30 Michael Kim 31 Matti Schmid 31 Matti Schmid 29 Austin Eckroat 31 Ben Martin 30 Joseph Bramlett 32 Jhonattan Vegas 29 Jhonattan Vegas 22 Carl Yuan 30 Carl Yuan 29 MJ Daffue 31 Byeong Hun An 30 Seonghyeon Kim 30 Eric Cole 32 Will Gordon 30 David Lingmerth 29 David Lingmerth 27 Maverick McNealy 26 Justin Suh 31 Justin Suh 29 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 26 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 25 Kevin Kisner 19 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 9 Lucas Herbert 27 Lucas Herbert 26 Russell Henley 27 Hideki Matsuyama 29 Hideki Matsuyama 26 Scottie Scheffler 32 D.J. Trahan 30 Robert Garrigus 20 Robert Garrigus 19 Ricky Barnes 31 Kyle Stanley 30 Sang-Moon Bae 20 Sang-Moon Bae 19 Jonas Blixt 28 Sung Kang 31 Grayson Murray 30 Bill Haas 30 Bill Haas 29 Kyle Westmoreland 28 Kyle Westmoreland 27 Martin Trainer 27 Martin Trainer 26 Kevin Chappell 28 Kevin Chappell 27 Trevor Cone 26 Trevor Cone 25 Hank Lebioda 28 Hank Lebioda 25 Zac Blair 25 Zac Blair 23 Brian Stuard 30 Brian Stuard 29 Henrik Norlander 29 Henrik Norlander 28 Michael Gligic 27 Michael Gligic 26 Kevin Roy 23 Kevin Roy 21 Austin Cook 28 Austin Cook 27 Brice Garnett 24 Brice Garnett 22 Charley Hoffman 24 Charley Hoffman 23 Vincent Norrman 26 Vincent Norrman 25 Ryan Armour 23 Ryan Armour 22 Aaron Baddeley 24 Aaron Baddeley 23 Carson Young 30 Dylan Wu 28 Dylan Wu 27 Andrew Novak 27 Andrew Novak 26 Cameron Percy 25 Harry Higgs 25 Michael Kim 29 Matti Schmid 24 Austin Eckroat 28 Ben Martin 27 Joseph Bramlett 30 Jhonattan Vegas 11 Carl Yuan 25 MJ Daffue 29 Byeong Hun An 28 Seonghyeon Kim 27 Eric Cole 29 Will Gordon 28 David Lingmerth 24 Maverick McNealy 9 Justin Suh 24 Justin Suh 23 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14 Kevin Kisner 2 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 2 Lucas Herbert 17 Lucas Herbert 16 Russell Henley 17 Hideki Matsuyama 19 Hideki Matsuyama 15 Scottie Scheffler 10 D.J. Trahan 23 D.J. Trahan 22 Robert Garrigus 10 Robert Garrigus 9 Ricky Barnes 24 Ricky Barnes 18 Kyle Stanley 21 Kyle Stanley 18 Sang-Moon Bae 12 Sang-Moon Bae 11 Jonas Blixt 20 Jonas Blixt 19 Sung Kang 22 Sung Kang 21 Grayson Murray 23 Grayson Murray 21 Bill Haas 23 Kyle Westmoreland 21 Martin Trainer 18 Kevin Chappell 20 Trevor Cone 20 Hank Lebioda 18 Zac Blair 12 Zac Blair 11 Brian Stuard 22 Henrik Norlander 20 Michael Gligic 22 Kevin Roy 17 Austin Cook 24 Brice Garnett 17 Charley Hoffman 20 Vincent Norrman 22 Ryan Armour 19 Aaron Baddeley 20 Carson Young 24 Dylan Wu 22 Andrew Novak 21 Cameron Percy 22 Harry Higgs 21 Michael Kim 24 Matti Schmid 21 Austin Eckroat 22 Ben Martin 24 Joseph Bramlett 23 Jhonattan Vegas 1 Carl Yuan 22 MJ Daffue 21 Byeong Hun An 22 Seonghyeon Kim 23 Eric Cole 24 Will Gordon 22 David Lingmerth 20 Justin Suh 12 Justin Suh 10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 Lucas Herbert 4 Lucas Herbert 1 Hideki Matsuyama 4 Hideki Matsuyama 3 D.J. Trahan 27 D.J. Trahan 24 Robert Garrigus 14 Robert Garrigus 11 Ricky Barnes 26 Ricky Barnes 25 Kyle Stanley 26 Kyle Stanley 24 Sang-Moon Bae 16 Sang-Moon Bae 15 Jonas Blixt 23 Jonas Blixt 21 Sung Kang 27 Sung Kang 24 Grayson Murray 25 Grayson Murray 24 Bill Haas 24 Kyle Westmoreland 22 Martin Trainer 19 Kevin Chappell 21 Trevor Cone 21 Hank Lebioda 19 Zac Blair 20 Zac Blair 15 Brian Stuard 24 Henrik Norlander 21 Michael Gligic 23 Kevin Roy 18 Austin Cook 25 Brice Garnett 18 Charley Hoffman 21 Vincent Norrman 23 Ryan Armour 20 Aaron Baddeley 21 Carson Young 28 Dylan Wu 23 Andrew Novak 23 Cameron Percy 23 Harry Higgs 22 Michael Kim 25 Matti Schmid 22 Austin Eckroat 23 Ben Martin 25 Joseph Bramlett 25 Jhonattan Vegas 5 Carl Yuan 23 MJ Daffue 25 Byeong Hun An 24 Seonghyeon Kim 24 Eric Cole 26 Will Gordon 26 David Lingmerth 21 Justin Suh 17 Justin Suh 14 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6 Lucas Herbert 10 Lucas Herbert 9 Hideki Matsuyama 8 Hideki Matsuyama 5 D.J. Trahan 34 Robert Garrigus 33 Robert Garrigus 31 Robert Garrigus 30 Ricky Barnes 34 Kyle Stanley 33 Sang-Moon Bae 34 Sang-Moon Bae 33 Sang-Moon Bae 32 Jonas Blixt 32 Sung Kang 34 Grayson Murray 33 Bill Haas 34 Kyle Westmoreland 34 Martin Trainer 33 Kevin Chappell 32 Trevor Cone 33 Hank Lebioda 34 Zac Blair 33 Zac Blair 31 Zac Blair 30 Brian Stuard 34 Henrik Norlander 34 Michael Gligic 34 Kevin Roy 34 Austin Cook 34 Brice Garnett 32 Charley Hoffman 33 Vincent Norrman 34 Ryan Armour 34 Aaron Baddeley 33 Carson Young 34 Carson Young 33 Dylan Wu 34 Andrew Novak 34 Cameron Percy 33 Cameron Percy 31 Harry Higgs 33 Harry Higgs 32 Michael Kim 34 Michael Kim 33 Matti Schmid 33 Matti Schmid 32 Austin Eckroat 33 Austin Eckroat 32 Ben Martin 33 Ben Martin 31 Joseph Bramlett 34 Joseph Bramlett 33 Jhonattan Vegas 31 Jhonattan Vegas 30 Carl Yuan 33 Carl Yuan 32 MJ Daffue 34 MJ Daffue 33 Byeong Hun An 34 Byeong Hun An 32 Seonghyeon Kim 33 Seonghyeon Kim 32 Eric Cole 34 Eric Cole 33 Will Gordon 33 Will Gordon 32 David Lingmerth 34 David Lingmerth 30 Maverick McNealy 33 Justin Suh 34 Justin Suh 33 Justin Suh 32 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 34 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 28 Kevin Kisner 25 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 15 Lucas Herbert 29 Lucas Herbert 28 Russell Henley 30 Hideki Matsuyama 34 Hideki Matsuyama 33 Scottie Scheffler 34 D.J. Trahan 29 D.J. Trahan 28 Robert Garrigus 17 Robert Garrigus 16 Ricky Barnes 29 Ricky Barnes 27 Kyle Stanley 29 Kyle Stanley 28 Sang-Moon Bae 18 Sang-Moon Bae 17 Jonas Blixt 27 Jonas Blixt 25 Sung Kang 29 Sung Kang 28 Grayson Murray 29 Grayson Murray 27 Bill Haas 26 Bill Haas 25 Kyle Westmoreland 26 Kyle Westmoreland 25 Martin Trainer 22 Martin Trainer 21 Kevin Chappell 25 Kevin Chappell 23 Trevor Cone 24 Trevor Cone 23 Hank Lebioda 24 Hank Lebioda 20 Zac Blair 22 Zac Blair 21 Brian Stuard 26 Brian Stuard 25 Henrik Norlander 27 Henrik Norlander 23 Michael Gligic 24 Kevin Roy 19 Austin Cook 26 Brice Garnett 20 Charley Hoffman 22 Vincent Norrman 24 Ryan Armour 21 Aaron Baddeley 22 Carson Young 29 Dylan Wu 26 Andrew Novak 24 Cameron Percy 24 Harry Higgs 24 Michael Kim 27 Matti Schmid 23 Austin Eckroat 26 Ben Martin 26 Joseph Bramlett 28 Jhonattan Vegas 10 Carl Yuan 24 MJ Daffue 28 Byeong Hun An 26 Seonghyeon Kim 25 Eric Cole 28 Will Gordon 27 David Lingmerth 22 Justin Suh 22 Justin Suh 21 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 13 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10 Lucas Herbert 15 Lucas Herbert 11 Hideki Matsuyama 14 Hideki Matsuyama 12

FAQ

Q: How will I enter the exclusive contest if I win an auction?

A: You will be airdropped a contest ticket that will grant you entry into the contest 5/16/23 by EOD. If you win multiple auctions, you will get multiple tickets up to 15 entries max.

Q: Will the contest be multi-entry if I win several auctions?

A: Yes, up to 15 max entries.

Q: What if I sell my PGA Tour Legendary card purchased via Auction Week on secondary prior to Snapshot?

A: Only the final user holding the card at snapshot on 5/16/23 at Noon ET will receive a ticket to enter the contest.

