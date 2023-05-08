 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Legendary Auctions Week is here!

Reignmakers is kicking off a week full of Legendary PGA TOUR golfer auctions and an exclusive PGA Championship $25K contest for auction card holders!

By DK Playbook

Reignmakers PGA Tour bidders will have a chance to purchase their favorite Legendary tier golfer cards right before PGA Championship week starts! That’s not all, in addition to the auctions themselves, users who hold onto Legendary cards from Auction Week through Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Noon ET snapshot in their portfolio gain entry to an exclusive Reignmakers PGA TOUR Core tier contest for the PGA Championship for your chance to win extra DK cash. Details below!

Here’s what bidders need to know about Legendary Auction Week. Monday, May 8, 2023, through Sunday, May 14, 2023, we will hold auctions daily beginning at Noon ET that will be staggered throughout the day for your favorite Legendary golfers. Auctions end daily approximately by 7:30 p.m. ET with the exception of Tuesday, May 9, 2023, where auctions end at approximately 9 p.m. ET.

Bidders will have an extra incentive however to make this auction week truly Legendary. We are holding an exclusive Reignmakers PGA Tour contest during the PGA Championship for users that hold at least one (1) Legendary PGA Tour Reignmakers card that was originally purchased during Legendary Auction Week. The contest will have a $25K cash prize pool with a maximum of 15 entries allowed, see payout curve below!

Exclusive Legendary Auction $25K Contest Payout Curve

Rank Payout
Rank Payout
1 $ 10,000.00
2 $ 5,000.00
3 $ 1,500.00
4-9 $ 500.00
10-24 $ 200.00
25-49 $ 100.00
Total $ 25,000.00

Below is a checklist of the available Legendary Auction Cards:

PGA TOUR Legendary Auction Cards Checklist

Golfer Name Edition Number
Golfer Name Edition Number
D.J. Trahan 32
Robert Garrigus 25
Robert Garrigus 23
Robert Garrigus 21
Ricky Barnes 32
Kyle Stanley 31
Sang-Moon Bae 24
Sang-Moon Bae 22
Sang-Moon Bae 21
Jonas Blixt 30
Sung Kang 32
Grayson Murray 31
Bill Haas 32
Bill Haas 31
Kyle Westmoreland 30
Kyle Westmoreland 29
Martin Trainer 29
Martin Trainer 28
Kevin Chappell 30
Kevin Chappell 29
Trevor Cone 28
Trevor Cone 27
Hank Lebioda 30
Hank Lebioda 29
Zac Blair 27
Zac Blair 26
Brian Stuard 32
Brian Stuard 31
Henrik Norlander 31
Henrik Norlander 30
Michael Gligic 29
Michael Gligic 28
Kevin Roy 31
Kevin Roy 27
Austin Cook 31
Austin Cook 30
Brice Garnett 27
Brice Garnett 25
Charley Hoffman 26
Charley Hoffman 25
Vincent Norrman 29
Vincent Norrman 27
Ryan Armour 27
Ryan Armour 25
Aaron Baddeley 26
Aaron Baddeley 25
Carson Young 31
Dylan Wu 31
Dylan Wu 30
Andrew Novak 29
Andrew Novak 28
Cameron Percy 28
Cameron Percy 26
Harry Higgs 28
Harry Higgs 26
Michael Kim 30
Matti Schmid 27
Matti Schmid 25
Austin Eckroat 30
Ben Martin 29
Joseph Bramlett 31
Jhonattan Vegas 16
Carl Yuan 28
Carl Yuan 27
MJ Daffue 30
Byeong Hun An 29
Seonghyeon Kim 28
Eric Cole 30
Will Gordon 29
David Lingmerth 26
David Lingmerth 25
Maverick McNealy 12
Justin Suh 28
Justin Suh 27
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 23
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 18
Kevin Kisner 13
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 6
Lucas Herbert 25
Lucas Herbert 20
Russell Henley 25
Hideki Matsuyama 21
Hideki Matsuyama 20
Scottie Scheffler 24
D.J. Trahan 33
Robert Garrigus 29
Robert Garrigus 28
Robert Garrigus 26
Ricky Barnes 33
Kyle Stanley 32
Sang-Moon Bae 31
Sang-Moon Bae 29
Sang-Moon Bae 25
Jonas Blixt 31
Sung Kang 33
Grayson Murray 32
Bill Haas 33
Kyle Westmoreland 32
Martin Trainer 31
Kevin Chappell 31
Trevor Cone 29
Hank Lebioda 33
Zac Blair 29
Zac Blair 28
Brian Stuard 33
Henrik Norlander 32
Michael Gligic 32
Michael Gligic 30
Kevin Roy 33
Kevin Roy 32
Austin Cook 33
Austin Cook 32
Brice Garnett 29
Brice Garnett 28
Charley Hoffman 29
Charley Hoffman 28
Vincent Norrman 33
Vincent Norrman 32
Ryan Armour 33
Ryan Armour 29
Aaron Baddeley 28
Aaron Baddeley 27
Carson Young 32
Dylan Wu 33
Dylan Wu 32
Andrew Novak 33
Andrew Novak 30
Cameron Percy 30
Cameron Percy 29
Harry Higgs 31
Harry Higgs 30
Michael Kim 31
Matti Schmid 31
Matti Schmid 29
Austin Eckroat 31
Ben Martin 30
Joseph Bramlett 32
Jhonattan Vegas 29
Jhonattan Vegas 22
Carl Yuan 30
Carl Yuan 29
MJ Daffue 31
Byeong Hun An 30
Seonghyeon Kim 30
Eric Cole 32
Will Gordon 30
David Lingmerth 29
David Lingmerth 27
Maverick McNealy 26
Justin Suh 31
Justin Suh 29
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 26
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 25
Kevin Kisner 19
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 9
Lucas Herbert 27
Lucas Herbert 26
Russell Henley 27
Hideki Matsuyama 29
Hideki Matsuyama 26
Scottie Scheffler 32
D.J. Trahan 30
Robert Garrigus 20
Robert Garrigus 19
Ricky Barnes 31
Kyle Stanley 30
Sang-Moon Bae 20
Sang-Moon Bae 19
Jonas Blixt 28
Sung Kang 31
Grayson Murray 30
Bill Haas 30
Bill Haas 29
Kyle Westmoreland 28
Kyle Westmoreland 27
Martin Trainer 27
Martin Trainer 26
Kevin Chappell 28
Kevin Chappell 27
Trevor Cone 26
Trevor Cone 25
Hank Lebioda 28
Hank Lebioda 25
Zac Blair 25
Zac Blair 23
Brian Stuard 30
Brian Stuard 29
Henrik Norlander 29
Henrik Norlander 28
Michael Gligic 27
Michael Gligic 26
Kevin Roy 23
Kevin Roy 21
Austin Cook 28
Austin Cook 27
Brice Garnett 24
Brice Garnett 22
Charley Hoffman 24
Charley Hoffman 23
Vincent Norrman 26
Vincent Norrman 25
Ryan Armour 23
Ryan Armour 22
Aaron Baddeley 24
Aaron Baddeley 23
Carson Young 30
Dylan Wu 28
Dylan Wu 27
Andrew Novak 27
Andrew Novak 26
Cameron Percy 25
Harry Higgs 25
Michael Kim 29
Matti Schmid 24
Austin Eckroat 28
Ben Martin 27
Joseph Bramlett 30
Jhonattan Vegas 11
Carl Yuan 25
MJ Daffue 29
Byeong Hun An 28
Seonghyeon Kim 27
Eric Cole 29
Will Gordon 28
David Lingmerth 24
Maverick McNealy 9
Justin Suh 24
Justin Suh 23
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 17
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14
Kevin Kisner 2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 2
Lucas Herbert 17
Lucas Herbert 16
Russell Henley 17
Hideki Matsuyama 19
Hideki Matsuyama 15
Scottie Scheffler 10
D.J. Trahan 23
D.J. Trahan 22
Robert Garrigus 10
Robert Garrigus 9
Ricky Barnes 24
Ricky Barnes 18
Kyle Stanley 21
Kyle Stanley 18
Sang-Moon Bae 12
Sang-Moon Bae 11
Jonas Blixt 20
Jonas Blixt 19
Sung Kang 22
Sung Kang 21
Grayson Murray 23
Grayson Murray 21
Bill Haas 23
Kyle Westmoreland 21
Martin Trainer 18
Kevin Chappell 20
Trevor Cone 20
Hank Lebioda 18
Zac Blair 12
Zac Blair 11
Brian Stuard 22
Henrik Norlander 20
Michael Gligic 22
Kevin Roy 17
Austin Cook 24
Brice Garnett 17
Charley Hoffman 20
Vincent Norrman 22
Ryan Armour 19
Aaron Baddeley 20
Carson Young 24
Dylan Wu 22
Andrew Novak 21
Cameron Percy 22
Harry Higgs 21
Michael Kim 24
Matti Schmid 21
Austin Eckroat 22
Ben Martin 24
Joseph Bramlett 23
Jhonattan Vegas 1
Carl Yuan 22
MJ Daffue 21
Byeong Hun An 22
Seonghyeon Kim 23
Eric Cole 24
Will Gordon 22
David Lingmerth 20
Justin Suh 12
Justin Suh 10
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1
Lucas Herbert 4
Lucas Herbert 1
Hideki Matsuyama 4
Hideki Matsuyama 3
D.J. Trahan 27
D.J. Trahan 24
Robert Garrigus 14
Robert Garrigus 11
Ricky Barnes 26
Ricky Barnes 25
Kyle Stanley 26
Kyle Stanley 24
Sang-Moon Bae 16
Sang-Moon Bae 15
Jonas Blixt 23
Jonas Blixt 21
Sung Kang 27
Sung Kang 24
Grayson Murray 25
Grayson Murray 24
Bill Haas 24
Kyle Westmoreland 22
Martin Trainer 19
Kevin Chappell 21
Trevor Cone 21
Hank Lebioda 19
Zac Blair 20
Zac Blair 15
Brian Stuard 24
Henrik Norlander 21
Michael Gligic 23
Kevin Roy 18
Austin Cook 25
Brice Garnett 18
Charley Hoffman 21
Vincent Norrman 23
Ryan Armour 20
Aaron Baddeley 21
Carson Young 28
Dylan Wu 23
Andrew Novak 23
Cameron Percy 23
Harry Higgs 22
Michael Kim 25
Matti Schmid 22
Austin Eckroat 23
Ben Martin 25
Joseph Bramlett 25
Jhonattan Vegas 5
Carl Yuan 23
MJ Daffue 25
Byeong Hun An 24
Seonghyeon Kim 24
Eric Cole 26
Will Gordon 26
David Lingmerth 21
Justin Suh 17
Justin Suh 14
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6
Lucas Herbert 10
Lucas Herbert 9
Hideki Matsuyama 8
Hideki Matsuyama 5
D.J. Trahan 34
Robert Garrigus 33
Robert Garrigus 31
Robert Garrigus 30
Ricky Barnes 34
Kyle Stanley 33
Sang-Moon Bae 34
Sang-Moon Bae 33
Sang-Moon Bae 32
Jonas Blixt 32
Sung Kang 34
Grayson Murray 33
Bill Haas 34
Kyle Westmoreland 34
Martin Trainer 33
Kevin Chappell 32
Trevor Cone 33
Hank Lebioda 34
Zac Blair 33
Zac Blair 31
Zac Blair 30
Brian Stuard 34
Henrik Norlander 34
Michael Gligic 34
Kevin Roy 34
Austin Cook 34
Brice Garnett 32
Charley Hoffman 33
Vincent Norrman 34
Ryan Armour 34
Aaron Baddeley 33
Carson Young 34
Carson Young 33
Dylan Wu 34
Andrew Novak 34
Cameron Percy 33
Cameron Percy 31
Harry Higgs 33
Harry Higgs 32
Michael Kim 34
Michael Kim 33
Matti Schmid 33
Matti Schmid 32
Austin Eckroat 33
Austin Eckroat 32
Ben Martin 33
Ben Martin 31
Joseph Bramlett 34
Joseph Bramlett 33
Jhonattan Vegas 31
Jhonattan Vegas 30
Carl Yuan 33
Carl Yuan 32
MJ Daffue 34
MJ Daffue 33
Byeong Hun An 34
Byeong Hun An 32
Seonghyeon Kim 33
Seonghyeon Kim 32
Eric Cole 34
Eric Cole 33
Will Gordon 33
Will Gordon 32
David Lingmerth 34
David Lingmerth 30
Maverick McNealy 33
Justin Suh 34
Justin Suh 33
Justin Suh 32
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 34
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 28
Kevin Kisner 25
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 15
Lucas Herbert 29
Lucas Herbert 28
Russell Henley 30
Hideki Matsuyama 34
Hideki Matsuyama 33
Scottie Scheffler 34
D.J. Trahan 29
D.J. Trahan 28
Robert Garrigus 17
Robert Garrigus 16
Ricky Barnes 29
Ricky Barnes 27
Kyle Stanley 29
Kyle Stanley 28
Sang-Moon Bae 18
Sang-Moon Bae 17
Jonas Blixt 27
Jonas Blixt 25
Sung Kang 29
Sung Kang 28
Grayson Murray 29
Grayson Murray 27
Bill Haas 26
Bill Haas 25
Kyle Westmoreland 26
Kyle Westmoreland 25
Martin Trainer 22
Martin Trainer 21
Kevin Chappell 25
Kevin Chappell 23
Trevor Cone 24
Trevor Cone 23
Hank Lebioda 24
Hank Lebioda 20
Zac Blair 22
Zac Blair 21
Brian Stuard 26
Brian Stuard 25
Henrik Norlander 27
Henrik Norlander 23
Michael Gligic 24
Kevin Roy 19
Austin Cook 26
Brice Garnett 20
Charley Hoffman 22
Vincent Norrman 24
Ryan Armour 21
Aaron Baddeley 22
Carson Young 29
Dylan Wu 26
Andrew Novak 24
Cameron Percy 24
Harry Higgs 24
Michael Kim 27
Matti Schmid 23
Austin Eckroat 26
Ben Martin 26
Joseph Bramlett 28
Jhonattan Vegas 10
Carl Yuan 24
MJ Daffue 28
Byeong Hun An 26
Seonghyeon Kim 25
Eric Cole 28
Will Gordon 27
David Lingmerth 22
Justin Suh 22
Justin Suh 21
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 13
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10
Lucas Herbert 15
Lucas Herbert 11
Hideki Matsuyama 14
Hideki Matsuyama 12

FAQ

Q: How will I enter the exclusive contest if I win an auction?

A: You will be airdropped a contest ticket that will grant you entry into the contest 5/16/23 by EOD. If you win multiple auctions, you will get multiple tickets up to 15 entries max.

Q: Will the contest be multi-entry if I win several auctions?

A: Yes, up to 15 max entries.

Q: What if I sell my PGA Tour Legendary card purchased via Auction Week on secondary prior to Snapshot?

A: Only the final user holding the card at snapshot on 5/16/23 at Noon ET will receive a ticket to enter the contest.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions, draftkings.com or for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

