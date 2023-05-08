How to Compete for Charles Schwab VIP Package via Reignmakers PGA TOUR AT&T Byron Nelson Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is introducing Portfolio Gated Contests for this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. Compete in up to two portfolio-gated contests to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.

Both contests will offer first- and second-place winners each a VIP experience for two at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from Thursday, May 25, through Sunday, May 28.

The full VIP package awarded to the top two finishers in each contest includes:

Reserved elevated open-air cabana at Hole 13/14 with front-row drink rail seats and cocktail table seats with TV for viewing.

$3K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Complimentary in-venue hospitality with full bar and food service (lunch, snack + dessert)

Access to Crown Royal Palmer Village at No. 13 Green and Crenshaw Village overlooking No. 16, along with Burns Michelob Ultra Athletic Village at No. 8 green with views of No. 9 and No. 12 tees

Ambassador Check-In at Poolside Plaza, as well as silver parking passes that drop you off at the VIP Colonial Pool House entrance

Contest finishers ranked No. 3 through No. 12 each win $500 cash.

Both contests require you hold AT LEAST ONE golfer game card of these five players:

K.H. Lee

Hideki Matsuyama

Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele

Ryan Palmer

Rare+ Contest

The first contest requires you to hold at least one of the five golfer game cards above at rarity tier RARE or higher (RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, REIGNMAKER) from any Reignmakers PGA TOUR set in your portfolio at the time of contest entry (you must enter prior to contest start on Thursday, May 11, 2023). VIP Event Tickets awarded for Rare+ gated contests are for Thursday and Friday at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Elite+ Contest

The second contest requires you to hold at least one of the five golfer game cards above at rarity tier ELITE or higher (ELITE, LEGENDARY, REIGNMAKER) from any Reignmakers PGA TOUR set in your portfolio at time of contest entry (you must enter prior to contest start on Thursday, May 11, 2023). *VIP Event Tickets awarded for ELITE+ gated contests are for Saturday and Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

This is the first of many experiential portfolio-gated contests, so keep an eye out and start building your collection!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

