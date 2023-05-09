Reef Royale: Top 10 Male and Female Shark PFPs & Attributes Chart

Welcome to the Reef Royale, as Sharks have been added to the marketplace!

To learn more about the newest drop, visit this page.

Sharks Drop Schedule Collectible Preferred Access Time Drop Time Price Total Packs Collectible Preferred Access Time Drop Time Price Total Packs Sharks 05/11 12:00PM ET 05/11 4:00PM ET 74.99 2300

Buy on secondary!

Sharks Background

These sharks are predators alright, but what they’re hungry for is some heart-pounding action. Deep in their underwater casino, they’re always up to their gills in big-money bets and chips flow like the current.

Express your inner Reef Royale and customize your avatar with a boatload of traits!

Here’s a look at the PFP’s traits & attributes charts:

Also, here’s a breakdown of Reef Royale’s Top 10 rarest male and female Sharks:

DraftKings Top 10 Rarest Female Sharks Rank name background skins wearables handhelds mouths hats eyes Rarity Score Rank name background skins wearables handhelds mouths hats eyes Rarity Score 1 Shark 262 Shallows Great White W Purple Shirt Gold Glizzy (Super Rare) W Red Lip Smile W Ponytail (Super Rare) W Pink Shadow 7763 2 Shark 2541 Shallows Leopard W Shell Necklace Blackjack Red W Purple Lip W Ponytail (Super Rare) W Sunglasses (Super Rare) 7162 3 Shark 2354 Sunset Tiger W Shell Necklace Gold Trident (Super Rare) W Purple Lipbite W Monkey Hat W Pink Shadow 5167 4 Shark 453 Shallows Tiger W Leopard Kimono Gold Royal Flush (Super Rare) W Purple Lip W Nineties Blue W Pink Shadow 5149 5 Shark 1041 Sunset Silky W Overalls Gold Trident (Super Rare) W Pink Lip W Cowgirl W Green Shadow 4768 6 Shark 660 Seaglass Silky W Overalls Pennies W Pink Lip W Monkey Hat W Sunglasses (Super Rare) 4721 7 Shark 396 Big Blue Tiger W Purple Shirt Blackjack Black W Purple Lip W Monkey Hat W Sunglasses (Super Rare) 4673 8 Shark 1875 Shallows Great White W Pink Shirt Gold Chip (Super Rare) W Purple Lip W Cowgirl W Pink Shadow 4667 9 Shark 1359 Seaglass Tiger W Rainbow Shirt (Super Rare) Dice W Pink Lip W Monkey Hat W Pink Shadow 4645 10 Shark 2186 Shallows Silky W Shell Necklace Gold Glizzy (Super Rare) W Purple Lip W Flamingo W Pink Shadow 4606

DraftKings Top 10 Rarest Male Sharks Rank name background skins wearables handhelds mouths hats eyes Rarity Score Rank name background skins wearables handhelds mouths hats eyes Rarity Score 1 Shark 1768 Night Swim Gold (Super Rare) Western Gold Chip (Super Rare) Big Smile Chum Doll 5137 2 Shark 2449 Sunset Silky Letterman Gold Glizzy (Super Rare) Smirk Roman Casino 5118 3 Shark 1658 Night Swim Tiger Leopard Kimono Gold Royal Flush (Super Rare) Bitelip Cowboy Stunner 5096 4 Shark 2256 Sunset Great White Fanny Pack Gold Trident (Super Rare) Grimace Branded Scar 4888 5 Shark 831 Sunset Great White Leopard Kimono Gold Trident (Super Rare) Bitelip Nineties Casino 4858 6 Shark 1398 Night Swim Great White Green Shirt Gold Glizzy (Super Rare) Big Smile Brain Cat 4761 7 Shark 315 Night Swim Silky Leopard Kimono Gold Royal Flush (Super Rare) Standard Cherries Hunter 4658 8 Shark 1180 Big Blue Great White Leopard Kimono Gold Chip (Super Rare) Bitelip Cowboy Doll 4589 9 Shark 2221 Shallows Great White Football Jersey Gold Glizzy (Super Rare) Smile Branded Anime 4564 10 Shark 555 Seaglass Goblin Baseball Jersey Gold Glizzy (Super Rare) Smile Beanie Doll 4526

Pick up a Shark PFP to unlock exclusive utility and community benefits!

Help drive a 24 hour sell-out and receive entry to a $5,000 DFS Contest! The Sharks PFP public drop must sell out in 24 hours. Users must be holding a Shark PFP on 05/12 at 2:00PM ET for eligibility.

All holders will be eligible to participate in a Tri-Sport Survivor contest! Play and finish in the top 30% in a series of contests to gain entry into a $5K Champions DFS contest! Users will first be eligible for a $3K contest for the PGA slate on Thu 05/18. The top 30% of finishers will then move onto a $4K contest for the NBA Championship Game 1 on Thu 06/01. The top 30% of finishers from that contest will move on to the final $5K Champions DFS contest on the big UFC PPV event on Sat 06/10. Users must be holding a Shark PFP on 05/17 at 11:00AM ET for eligibility.

One Sharks holder will be invited to a UFC LIVE EXPERIENCE valued at $5,000 for a future UFC Fight Night! Users holding the “Championship Belt” Shark trait will compete in a DFS Contest for the PPV on 06/10. The winner of the contest will win the ultimate fight night experience! Users must hold a Shark with the “Championship Belt” trait on 05/22 at 11:00AM ET to be eligible for these rewards.

All users holding the Royal Flush handheld trait will be eligible for a $100 Casino Credit Pack to use for the DraftKings Casino app! Use this credit to play $25 in Cash Machine Casino Credits, $25 in Rocket Casino Credits, $25 in DK Blackjack Casino Credits, & $25 in DK American Roulette Casino Credits. Users who are located in CT, NJ, WV, or MI at the time of the snapshot will be eligible. All users in states that are ineligible will receive $50 DK Dollars. Users must be holding a Shark PFP on 05/22 at 11:00AM ET for eligibility.

Users who own a Shark with the ”Fanny Pack” wearable trait on 05/22 at 11:00AM ET will be eligible to receive a BRAND NEW Fanny Pack from the DK Shop. A DK rep will reach out to all users who pick up a Shark with a “Fanny Pack” trait following the snapshot.

Each unique 1-of-1 Shark PFP has a chance to include a “Super Rare Trait”. Out of the 2,600 collectibles within this collection, there will be 196 Super Rare Traits a user can potentially unveil. For holders of these rare traits, we will run a $3K DFS Contest for Game 1 of the NBA Championship on 06/01 and a $3K DFS Contest for the UFC PPV on 06/10. Users must be holding a qualifying Shark PFP on 05/22 at 11:00AM ET to be eligible for these rewards.

By uploading your Shark PFP as your official DraftKings Profile Picture, holders will receive 1,000 Tier Credits to boost their Dynasty Rewards Tier Status! Holders must upload their new Shark PFP as their official DK Marketplace Profile Picture by 05/17 at 11:00AM ET to be eligible for this boost.

Keep an eye out for Sharks with a high rarity score! Sharks with high rarity scores indicate that Shark has scarce traits! If your rarity score is 2000 or higher, you will gain entry into the $3K Rarity Score DFS Contest for Game 2 of the NBA Championship on 06/04!

Learn more about the Reef Royale here!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!