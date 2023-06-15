DraftKings Reignmakers: New Crafting Recipes Hit Reignmakers Football

More Crafting recipes are hitting Reignmakers Football!

On Friday, June 16 at 12 p.m. ET, two new recipes will be visible on site. One will be a RARE-tier recipe, while the other will be ELITE.

The crafting can commence on Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Both recipes will only last through July 14 at 5 p.m. ET.

Here’s a breakdown of the recipes:

Reignmakers Football June Crafting Recipes Name Recipe Output Maximum Submissions (Per Recipe Cap) Multi Entry (Per User Cap) Name Recipe Output Maximum Submissions (Per Recipe Cap) Multi Entry (Per User Cap) RM Football - 2023 Crafting Offensive Playmaker RARE Pack Vol.2 -4 2022 RARE Cards -1 2022 RARE QB1 or Skill Starter -1 2023 RARE Crafting Token -1 2023 Crafting Offensive Playmaker RARE Pack Vol.2 3,960 2 RM Football - 2023 Crafting Offensive Playmaker ELITE Pack Vol.2 -4 2022 ELITE Cards -1 2022 ELITE QB1 or Skill Starter -1 2023 ELITE Crafting Token -1 2023 Crafting Offensive Playmaker ELITE Pack Vol.2 990 1

These packs will only be available by Crafting and cannot be sold on the secondary market. However, once packs are opened, the player cards received can be sold on the secondary market.

FAQs

Q: When can we expect more recipes?

A: As we get closer to the start of the 2023 season in September, we will begin launching more unique recipes with openable packs.

Q: Why are these packs non-sellable?

A: We have heard customer feedback around getting more higher-rarity recipes on-site. In order to meet customer requests as best we can at this stage in the offseason, we have created another batch (Vol. 2) of the 2023 Crafting Offensive Playmaker RARE Pack and 2023 Crafting Offensive Playmaker ELITE Packs, with the only key difference being the time we created them.

In order to avoid secondary market confusion, we have made this second batch non-sellable. Once packs are openable, the digital player cards received may be sold.

Q: When will the next batch of Crafting Tokens be dropped?

A: Given the amount of existing Crafting Tokens available at RARE and ELITE, we will not have an additional token drop to accompany June recipes, but we do intend to release more tokens to align with the next set of recipes. Details coming soon.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!