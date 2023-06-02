LIVE NOW: Reignmakers PGA TOUR Introduces Crafting Tokens

Crafting & Burning is coming to Reignmakers PGA TOUR and will start with a bang!

Crafting Tokens are DraftKings’ unique type of collectible exclusive to Reignmakers, and they are essential to complete Craft & Burn recipes. All Tokens at each rarity tier will have a limited supply.

To kick off the launch of crafting in Reignmakers PGA TOUR, DraftKings will be airdropping all users that have made a Reignmakers PGA TOUR purchase on either the primary or secondary market in 2023 a CORE tier Crafting token on Tuesday, June 6, based on a snapshot as of May 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Separately, as part of their quarterly utility, Greens Pass holders will receive an exclusive airdrop of Crafting tokens representing their Q1 and Q2 allotment. PROFESSIONAL tier Greens Pass holders will be airdropped two (2) RARE tier Crafting Tokens, CHAMPION tier Greens Pass holders will be airdropped two (2) LEGENDARY tier Crafting Tokens, based on a snapshot as of May 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The Q3 and Q4 Greens Pass Crafting Token snapshot dates will be taken on August 14 at 11:59 p.m. EST and November 13 at 11:59 p.m. EST respectively.

The first Reignmakers PGA TOUR Crafting Token drop will take place on Tuesday, June 6, as well. Beginning with the CORE tokens at 3:00 p.m. ET, with subsequent token drops every half hour until 5:00 p.m. ET as follows:

Fifteen new crafting recipes will be going live at the conclusion of the token drops, which will mark the beginning of the “Crafting Set.” Another four promotional recipes will be introduced the following week ahead of the U.S. Open.

Crafting Set packs can only be acquired via the Craft & Burn portal and contain a golfer game card that is usable for the remainder of the 2023 season and will be minted using the following edition structure:

The summary of the recipes is as follows:

“Inactive” Golfers

The Inactive Golfer classification was determined by looking at the previous six weeks of events as of the Charles Schwab Challenge. If a golfer played in less than 2 events over this period, they were deemed “inactive” for the purposes of these recipes. This classification will be used for future iterations of this recipe, but case-by-case additions will be made in the event of special circumstances.

The inactive list for these recipes can be found below. These golfers serve as inputs to the “Inactive Golfer” recipes, and will not be included in the recipe outputs of any of the above recipes.

FAQ

Q: If a card is burned through the crafting process, do I still retain my franchise score points from the burned card?

A: Burned golfer game cards will no longer be in your Marketplace portfolio, and the franchise score points will no longer apply to your account; however, any new cards acquired through the crafting process will earn franchise score points once they are in your portfolio.

Q: Will the entire crafting token supply (that is airdropped or that can be purchased) release all at once?

A: No, the entire crafting token supply will be gradually released to customers in phases.

Q: Do crafting tokens earn Franchise score points?

A: No, only the cards acquired through the crafting process that you hold in your portfolio will earn franchise score points.

Q: Can Crafting tokens and Crafting Set packs be sold on the secondary market?

A: Crafting tokens can be sold on the secondary market, while Crafting Set packs cannot.

Q: Will I need to use Crafting Tokens for the weekly Starter Set crafting recipes?

A: No, these recipes will remain as is and will not require Crafting Tokens as an input

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!