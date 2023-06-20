DraftKings Marketplace Pack Breaks: 2022-23 Bowman University Chrome Basketball Auction Schedule for June 22

DraftKings is offering a series of NBA pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain player cards from 2022-23 Bowman University Chrome packs. These breaks will take place on Thursday, June 22 on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

Break Details

You can join host Steve Buchanan on Thursday, June 22 at 3 p.m. ET on the DraftKings YouTube channel. Steve will be breaking four total 22/23 Bowman University Chrome Basketball boxes (roughly 15 minutes per box).

This break will be for one (1) hobby box of 2022-23 Bowman University Chrome Basketball trading cards. Each ticket represents the ownership of twelve (12) packs from the box, based on a pre-defined order.

Packs will be assigned to Break Tickets based on dividing the box in half, with left side packs and right side packs. The holder of ticket #1/2 will receive all 12 left side packs and holder of ticket #2/2 will receive all right side packs.

All break ticket holders will receive 12 opened packs of basketball trading cards, which will be mailed to the owners only once shipping information has been provided to the DraftKings team. To do so, auction winners will be required to order a single “The Break Shipping Kit” from the DK Shop, details will be communicated to all auction winners.

Here’s what a ticket for The Break looks like on DraftKings Marketplace:

Highlights

2022-23 Bowman University Chrome Basketball consists of a 100-card base set and the highly coveted Victor Wembanyama card being part of the extended set. Every hobby box on average contains 2 autographs, as well as inserts and refractor parallels. The refractor parallels that exist in this set are: Base Refractor, Shimmer, Purple #/399, Purple Mini-Diamond #/399, Aqua #/299, Aqua Wave #/299, Blue #/199, Blue RayWave #/199, Fuchsia Mini-Diamond #/150, Pink Wave #/125, RayWave #/100, Green #/99, Green Lava #/99, Green Shimmer #/99, Yellow #/75, Gold #/50, Gold Shimmer #/50, Orange #/25, Orange Shimmer #/25, Red #/5, Red Shimmer #/5, Black Shimmer 1/1, SuperFractor 1/1. This set contains tons of 1st Bowman cards and future stars of both the NBA and WNBA!

Key Players

The 22/23 Bowman University Chrome Basketball collection includes over 100 cards. Here are a few key players included in the packs:

Victor Wembanyama

Aliyah Boston

Brandon Miller

Gradey Dick

Caitlin Clark

Drew Timme

Mikey Williams

Zach Edey

Oscar Tshiebwe

The Chase: Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama is the prize of the 22/23 Bowman University Chrome Basketball collection, just like he’s the prize of the 2023 NBA Draft, which will take place on Thursday. Barring one of the most unexpected twists in league history, Wembanyama will be selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio has a strong history of developing international players, such as Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Now, Gregg Popovich will get the opportunity to work with Wembanyama, who some believe is the most talented NBA prospect of all time.

Inventory Details

Packs: 22/23 Bowman University Chrome Basketball

Number of Boxes: 12

Packs per Box: 24

Details and Terms

If you win this auction for the pack break ticket above, you are only guaranteed the contents of twelve (12) hobby packs of 2022-23 Bowman University Chrome Basketball as they are revealed during the designated pack opening event on June 22, 2023. There are no guarantees that extend beyond the description of this item. In addition, by bidding on this collectible, you are consenting to allow DraftKings to use and display your DraftKings username on our website, applications, and third party sites and services from time to time. In the event your username includes information that identifies you personally, you should be aware that any personal information in your username can be read, collected, or used by other users on our website, applications, and third party sites and services, and might be used to send you unsolicited messages. We are not responsible for any personal information you choose to include in your username.

