DraftKings Category Pack Break: Reignmakers PGA TOUR Auction Schedule for June 27 Category Breaks

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers PGA TOUR pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain player cards from Genesis and Booster packs. These breaks will take place on Tuesday, June 27 on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

Auction Rules

There will be eight breaks in total, all of which will be PREMIER RM PGA TOUR Breaks. The starting bid for these auctions will be $200, and the bid increments will be $20.

Each break will include eight packs, with a guarantee of a Reignmakers PGA TOUR Booster pack and the potential to win one of two Genesis EAGLE LEGENDARY packs and or one of six Genesis BIRDIE ELITE packs, which will be featured across the breaks.

The time extension window will be 1 minute, meaning any bids placed within the final min of each auction will trigger the end time to extend by an additional minute.

All auctions will start at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, June 26.

Here’s the full schedule of end times for every spot in these breaks:

PREMIER RM PGA TOUR Breaks June 26 Auction Schedule (All Times ET) Break One: Auction End time Break Two: Auction End time Break Three: Auction End time Break Four: Auction End time Break Five: Auction End time Break Six: Auction End time Break Seven: Auction End time Break Eight: Auction End time Break One: Auction End time Break Two: Auction End time Break Three: Auction End time Break Four: Auction End time Break Five: Auction End time Break Six: Auction End time Break Seven: Auction End time Break Eight: Auction End time Bomber: 5:00 p.m. Bomber: 5:03 p.m. Bomber: 5:06 p.m. Bomber: 5:09 p.m. Bomber: 5:12 p.m. Bomber: 5:15 p.m. Bomber: 5:18 p.m. Bomber: 5:21 p.m. Chipper: 5:24 p.m. Chipper: 5:27 p.m. Chipper: 5:30 p.m. Chipper: 5:33 p.m. Chipper: 5:36 p.m. Chipper: 5:39 p.m. Chipper: 5:42 p.m. Chipper: 5:45 p.m. Green Reader: 5:48 p.m. Green Reader: 5:51 p.m. Green Reader: 5:54 p.m. Green Reader: 5:57 p.m. Green Reader: 6:00 p.m. Green Reader: 6:03 p.m. Green Reader: 6:06 p.m. Green Reader: 6:09 p.m. Pin Seeker: 6:12 p.m. Pin Seeker: 6:15 p.m. Pin Seeker: 6:18 p.m. Pin Seeker: 6:21 p.m. Pin Seeker: 6:24 p.m. Pin Seeker: 6:27 p.m. Pin Seeker: 6:30 p.m. Pin Seeker: 6:33 p.m.

Go here to access each auction.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

