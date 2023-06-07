DraftKings Category Pack Break: Reignmakers PGA TOUR Auction Schedule for June 13 and 14 Category Breaks

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers PGA TOUR pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain player cards from Genesis and Booster packs. These breaks will take place on Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14 on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

There will be 28 breaks in total, 16 PREMIER RM PGA TOUR Breaks and 12 RM PGA TOUR Breaks. Eight of the PREMIER RM PGA TOUR Breaks will take place on Tuesday, and the other eight PREMIER RM PGA TOUR Breaks will take place on Wednesday. The 12 RM PGA TOUR Breaks will take place on Tuesday.

The starting bid for auctions that pertain to the PREMIER RM PGA TOUR Breaks will be $100, with bid increments of $10. The starting bid will be $10 for each auction that pertains to the RM PGA TOUR Breaks, with bid increments of $1. The time extension window will be 1 minute, meaning any bids placed within the final min of each auction will trigger the end time to extend by an additional minute.

The auctions for the Tuesday breaks will start at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, June 12. The auctions for the Wednesday breaks will start at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 13.

RM PGA TOUR Breaks June 12 Auction Schedule (All Times ET) Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Break Nine: Auction Start/End time Break Ten: Auction Start/End time Break Eleven: Auction Start/End time Break Twelve: Auction Start/End time Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Break Nine: Auction Start/End time Break Ten: Auction Start/End time Break Eleven: Auction Start/End time Break Twelve: Auction Start/End time Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:02 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:04 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:06 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:08 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:12 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:14 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:16 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:18 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:22 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:24 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:26 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:28 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:32 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:34 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:36 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:38 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:40 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:42 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:44 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:46 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:48 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:50 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:52 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:54 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:56 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:58 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:02 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:04 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:06 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:08 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:10 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:12 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:14 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:16 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:18 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:20 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:22 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:24 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:26 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:28 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:32 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:34 p.m.

Tuesday PREMIER RM PGA TOUR Breaks June 12 Auction Schedule (All Times ET) Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:36 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:38 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:40 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:42 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:44 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:46 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:48 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 5:52 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 5:54 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 5:56 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 5:58 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:02 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:04 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:06 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:08 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:10 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:12 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:14 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:16 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:18 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:20 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:22 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:24 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:26 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:28 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:32 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:34 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:36 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 7:38 p.m.

Wednesday PREMIER RM PGA TOUR Breaks June 13 Auction Schedule (All Times ET) Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Bomber: 9 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 6:02 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 6:04 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 6:06 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 6:08 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 6:10 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 6:12 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 6:14 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:16 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:18 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:20 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:22 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:24 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:26 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:28 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:32 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:34 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:36 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:38 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:40 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:42 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:44 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 6:46 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:48 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:50 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:52 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:54 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:56 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 6:58 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 7:02 p.m.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

