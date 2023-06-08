DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR to offer sitewide promotions and more as part of Big Tournament Scramble!

For the latest big golf tournament in Los Angeles this week, DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR is offering users the chance to earn daily bonuses, compete in daily challenges and reap the rewards starting June 12th!

Learn about more ways to get in the game of Reignmakers with these special challenges and promotions we’re offering for the week.

Pro Shop Pit Stop

Users who spend $10 or more in the Secondary Market on a single PGA TOUR Reignmakers player card by Sunday, June 18, at 11:59 p.m. EST will receive a Reignmakers PGA TOUR Booster Pack (one max per user).

Tourney Tee Off

Users who enter a RARE tier contest by contest lock on Thursday, June 15, will receive $20 DK cash for entering (one max per user).

Craft & Burn At The Turn

Users who complete a RARE Reignmakers PGA TOUR Crafting recipe by the snapshot time will receive 5K DK Crowns (one max per user). Snapshot on Sunday, June 18, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Group Play in LA

Users who purchase one Rare tier card for each of the golfers below on the secondary market after June 12 and hold each at the snapshot time to receive $75 DK Cash will receive $75 for collecting all four golfers (one max per user). Snapshot on Sunday, June 18, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Eligible golfers:

Jason Day

Joel Dahmen

Harris English

Austin Eckroat

Eyes On The Prize

Purchase or pull a Francesco Molinari, Hank Lebioda or Roger Sloan card from a Reignmakers PGA TOUR Booster Pack that was opened between June 12 and June 18 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Users holding the required golfer cards above on June 18 at 11:59 p.m. EST will be awarded $50 DK Cash for each required card of the CORE rarity tier and $250 DK Cash for each required card of the RARE rarity tier.

Franchise Score U.S. Open $125K Snapshot

Reignmakers PGA TOUR will also have a Franchise Score U.S. Open Snapshot with a $125,000 DK cash prize split. The snapshot will be on June 19 at 10 a.m. EST and will be based on your ranking at snapshot time on the PGA TOUR Overall Franchise Score leaderboard HERE. The payout structure is subject to change.

Franchise Score U.S. Open $125K Snapshot Rank Payout Rank Payout 1 $ 15,000.00 2 $ 10,000.00 3 $ 7,500.00 4 $ 5,500.00 5-6 $ 2,000.00 7-10 $ 1,000.00 11-20 $ 750.00 21-50 $ 450.00 51-100 $ 300.00 101-200 $ 100.00 201-400 $ 75.00 401-1000 $ 30.00

Legendary Golfers Collector’s Challenge

We’re not done yet! We’re also adding to the mix a Legendary Golfers Collector’s Challenge. Collect and hold LEGENDARY tier cards for 20 of the top golfers in the world. All 20 golfers will be playing in this year’s U.S. Open field. By collecting and holding all 20 Legendary tier golfers cards users will earn an even $30K DK cash split if held in your portfolio at snapshot on June 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Here are the golfers you need to collect:

Legendary Golfer Checklist Golfer Golfer Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm Rory Mcilroy Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Max Homa Viktor Hovland Matt Fitzpatrick Tony Finau Sam Burns Justin Thomas Cameron Young Tyrrell Hatton Collin Morikawa Sungjae Im Kurt Kitayama Tom Kim Tommy Fleetwood Keegan Bradley Hideki Matsuyama

Terms and Conditions

Promotion Period begins June 12, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. eastern prevailing time (“EST”) and, except for Tourney Tee Off, ends June 18, 2023, at 11:59 P.M. EST. Promotion Period for Tourney Tee Off ends June 15, 2023, at 6:00 A.M. EST.

1 - Pro Shop Pit Stop

To qualify, eligible customers must make any secondary purchase of a single Reignmakers PGA TOUR 2023 golfer card totaling ten ($10) dollars or more, while supplies last, during the Promotional Period. Must be a secondary marketplace purchase to qualify for the offer. Upon making a qualifying purchase, DraftKings will airdrop a 2023 PGA TOUR Booster Pack to the customer’s account within five (5) business days. Limit 1 Booster Pack per customer, while supplies last.

2 - Tourney Tee Off

To qualify, eligible players must submit a valid lineup for a Rare Tier Reignmakers PGA TOUR contest after June 12, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. EST but prior to June 15, 2023 at 6:00 A.M. EST. Prize is DK Dollars. DK Dollars will be credited to winners’ DraftKings account within five (5) business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings. Maximum bonus per qualified user is 20 DK Dollars.

3 - Craft & Burn at the Turn

To qualify, eligible players must complete a Rare PGAT crafting recipe by Sunday, June 18th at 11:59 P.M. EST. Prize is in DK Crown. DK Crowns will be credited to winners’ DraftKings account within five (5) business days. Maximum bonus per qualified user is 5,000 DK Crowns. DK Crowns are a form of currency used by DraftKings customers. They have no cash value, are not withdrawable, do not expire, but can be used on all DraftKings platforms (Daily Fantasy, Sportsbook, and Casino). Crowns can also be redeemed for DK Dollars (https://help.draftkings.com/hc/en-us/articles/4405232411539) or Casino credits (https://casino.draftkings.com/rewards/casino). Note that the option to redeem crowns for Casino credits is only available for states where Casino games are offered by DraftKings. Crowns can only be redeemed in units of 55 crowns (55 crowns is equal to 10 cents. Therefore, 550 crowns is equal to $1). Crowns redemption rates are subject to change without notice at any time. Crowns redemptions are non-reversible.

4 - Group Play in LA

To qualify, eligible players must purchase on the secondary market a Rare tier card of Jason Day, Joel Dahmen, Harris English, and Austin Eckroat, while supplies last, after June 12, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. EST and hold each card onSunday, June 18th at 11:59 P.M. EST. DK Dollars will be credited to winners’ DraftKings account within five (5) business days. Prize is in DK Dollars. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings. Maximum bonus per qualified user is 75 DK Dollars.

5 - Eye on the Prize

To qualify, eligible players must hold on Sunday, June 18th at 11:59 P.M EST, a Core or Rare tier Francesco Molinari, Hank Lebioda, or Roger Sloan Reignmakers PGA TOUR player card that came from a PGAT Booster pack that was opened after June 12, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. EST. Prize is in DK Dollars. DK Dollars will be credited to winners’ DraftKings account within five (5) business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

6. Legendary Collector’s Challenge

To qualify users must hold the following Legendary tier PGA TOUR Reignmakers player cards in their portfolio at snapshot time June 18th at 11:59 p.m. EST: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Shauffele, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama. Users that meet the requirements will earn their share of an even $30K DK cash split. DK Dollars will be credited to winners’ DraftKings account within five (5) business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

