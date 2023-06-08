DraftKings Reignmakers UFC: What You Need to Know About Takedown Fight Night Portfolio-Gated Contests

Takedown fighter game cards will unlock access to portfolio-gated contests that will pay out over $500K in VIP Fight Night Experiences and packs throughout the year during Fight Nights.

To participate in the portfolio-gated contests, you must hold the required Takedown cards in your portfolio. However, they are not required to be played in the contest unless you choose to do so.

On a weekly basis, the grand prize offered within the RARE and ELITE tier contests will be similar, while LEGENDARY tier contests will offer a higher-end version of the VIP Packages being offered in the RARE/ELITE contests.

Takedown Fight Night Contest Requirements

There will be three Takedown contests for each Fight Night moving forward. Each of these contests will be portfolio gated. Here’s a breakdown of what’s required from a user’s portfolio for each contest through July 1, 2023:

Reignmakers UFC Takedown Contest Requirements (through July 1, 2023) TIER REQUIREMENT TIER REQUIREMENT RARE 8+ RARE Tier Takedown Fighter Game Cards or 1 REIGNMAKER Tier Takedown Fighter Game Card ELITE 8+ ELITE Tier Takedown Fighter Game Cards or 1 REIGNMAKER Tier Takedown Fighter Game Card LEGENDARY 8+ LEGENDARY Tier Takedown Fighter Game Cards or 1 REIGNMAKER Tier Takedown Fighter Game Card

Note: The requirements for each tier will double for each of these contests on July 1, 2023 and for the remainder of the season.

Disclaimer: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

