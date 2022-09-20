DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Featured Star Player Contest Series for NFL Week 3

The newest Reignmakers Football promo has arrived!

Over six NFL weeks, DraftKings will run a variety of dedicated contests at each rarity tier. Prizes will be specific editions of each player’s 2022 Reignmaker Prize Set NFTs.

Check out the full schedule for the contests below. Don’t miss out on your chance to win these unique NFTs.

Featured Stars Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards MNF Showdown Tyreek Hill Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 SNF Showdown Ezekiel Elliott Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 TNF Showdown D'Andre Swift Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Saquon Barkley Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Matthew Stafford QB1 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic DK Metcalf Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1

Tyreek Hill

Hill has quickly shown how much he can help transform an offense. And while the Chiefs are doing fine without him, his signing with Miami was clearly a huge hit to Kansas City’s offense.

Through two games as a Dolphin, Hill has been targeted by Tua Tagovailoa 25 times. Doesn’t matter how often the once fledgling Miami quarterback has looked to him, the pair has been able to connect 19 times — twice for touchdowns.

While Hill’s performance in Week 1 was a strong showing, his play at the center of Miami’s comeback victory in Baltimore is much more impressive. Not only that, it carries a bit more weight because of the Ravens’ standing in the league versus that of the Dolphins’ Week 1 opponent, the New England Patriots.

If only one player is a worthwhile add from this week’s group of stars, it’s Hill.

Ezekiel Elliott

Just when it looked like the Cowboys were going to fall into a tailspin, they found a way to squeak one out against the struggling Bengals. Still, that hasn’t led to much in the way of fantasy production for Elliott.

While Tony Pollard hasn’t cut into Elliott’s usage an overwhelming amount to start the year, Dallas’ former bell cow back isn’t getting the chances he once did. Since Dak Prescott is out for a while, Michael Gallup still isn’t game ready and now Dalton Schultz has a PCL issue to work through, Elliott has some time to get back on track. The five-carry increase from the opener to Week 2 is slightly encouraging, but he still has a long way to go before he’s back to ZEKE status again.

D’Andre Swift

Detroit has displayed quite a bit of offensive explosiveness through the first two weeks. Of course, all the focus is on Amon-Ra St. Brown, especially with Swift having a quiet Week 2.

However, Swift’s limited production vs. Washington was more to do with the Lions exercising caution. Coming into their Week 2 matchup, the running back was dealing with an ankle issue. They were expected to be selective with his usage, and that was the case. While he was targeted five times in the passing game, Swift only logged five carries in Detroit’s 36-27.

Still, Swift finished with a 87 all-purpose yards and a touchdown through the air. An ankle injury is definitely something to monitor, but Swift would be an explosive addition to any roster.

Saquon Barkley

There’s always a level of risk with any NFL running back, and it’s no secret Barkley has proven to be among the riskiest. But when he’s good to go, Barkley is among the toughest backs in the game to stop.

He exploded for 164 rushing yards in Week 1 vs. the Titans — not to mention a TD and 30 receiving yards on six receptions. His Week 2 showing wasn’t of the same caliber, but he still walked away with 88 all-purpose yards and three receptions in New York’s win.

Now, his strong play has come against a regressing Tennessee group and the Panthers. Still, the Giants have one of the easiest schedules in the league this year. So long as Barkley is healthy, he has the chance to go off week-to-week throughout 2022.

Matthew Stafford

As long as he has Cooper Kupp, Stafford can go off on any given Sunday. That said, concerns surrounding his elbow injury seem to be justified to this point.

Stafford has been picked off five times through the first two weeks. Although three came against the tough Buffalo defense, he tossed two vs. Atlanta. The Falcons have some tough corners in their secondary, but the group is far from deep.

The scoring ability is there for Stafford, but it’s probably safer to build with his receivers than him at this stage. But if you’re confident in Stafford getting his act together as the year progresses, he could be a solid stash addition.

DK Metcalf

Metcalf is getting his targets, but that’s probably all he’ll have going for him throughout 2022.

As long as Geno Smith is under center, it’s going to be difficult for the big receiver to get many deep-ball opportunities. He’ll still be an option in the red zone, but how often those opportunities will present themselves is the real question.

That said, Tyler Lockett just had himself a big day vs. San Francisco. There will be days Metcalf goes off. The problem: It’s going to be tough to figure out what weekends he’ll do so as long as he’s dealing with a subpar QB.

