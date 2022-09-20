DraftKings NFT: Reignmakers Football Week 3 Web3 CryptoPunk #6584 Promo

Read more about CryptoPunks on Lucky Trader: CryptoPunks

CryptoPunks is a collection of 10,000 pixelated NFTs that was launched in June 2017.

The collection was initially free to claim for any user with an Ethereum wallet. As one of the first NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, many NFT collectors assign a notable historical significance to the collection.

Learn more about the project and its rise to success below.

Now one of the most sought-after NFTs, CryptoPunks was not instantly a hit when released in 2017.

“When we first started this, we didn’t even know if anyone would care at all,” Larva Labs and CryptoPunks co-founder Matt Hall said. “At first, it felt like, ‘Oh my god, we have 10,000 of these things and people have taken 30? It’s going to be stupid, right?’ But then they all went.”

In the process of creating CryptoPunks, Hall and co-founder John Watkinson also inspired the ERC-721 standard. Though an afterthought for most non-technical NFT collectors, the ERC-721 standard is a foundational piece of nearly all notable NFT collections created today.

While CryptoPunks received some fanfare in 2017, another few years would go by before a broader population would learn about CryptoPunks. During that time, notable CryptoPunk sales went from thousands of dollars to millions, and the collector base expanded beyond technology and cryptocurrency enthusiasts to celebrities and collectors, like Jay-Z and Odell Beckham Jr.

As CryptoPunks gained mainstream attention in early 2021, Larva Labs also dropped a companion collection, Meebits. All CryptoPunk owners were eligible to claim one NFT for free, and another 10,000 Meebits NFTs were auctioned off to the public.

Punks and Meebits were both maintained by Larva Labs until March 2022 when Yuga Labs, the team behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, shockingly purchased the IP rights to the collections.

Under Yuga Labs' direction, CryptoPunks remains one of the most desirable NFT collections for collectors.

At the time of writing, CryptoPunks’ floor is 63.95 ETH.

