DraftKings NFT: Reignmakers Football Week 3 Web3 Bored Ape Yacht Club #8997 Promo

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a collection of 10,000 ape NFTs first launched in April 2021.

Unheralded to start, the Bored Ape collection slowly minted out at 0.08 ETH per NFT over the course of a weekend. Since that time, the collection has blossomed into the top NFT brand in the world, picking up celebrity owners like Jimmy Fallon, Eminem and Snoop Dogg along the way.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club collection initially entitled holders to a modest utility that allowed users to put graffiti on a virtual bathroom stall.

Since that time though, the collection’s founders — Yuga Labs — have taken some of the most ambitious steps in creating a vast ecosystem, all while pushing the boundaries of IP creation, mint mechanics, game production and more.

It all started shortly after the Bored Ape mint...

In June 2021, all Bored Ape NFT holders were eligible to claim one free companion NFT, a dog from the Bored Ape Kennel Club.

Two months later, Bored Ape holders earned another companion NFT when Yuga Labs opened the “Arcade Machine,” a roadmap item that allowed users to mutate their Bored Ape with a mystery serum, which when drank created a Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT.

Despite being the second companion NFT in the Bored Ape ecosystem, Mutant Apes quickly rose to become one of the top NFT collections in all of web3, surpassing Bored Ape Kennel Club in the process.

As Mutants and Bored Apes alike rose in value and fame over the latter parts of 2021, Yuga Labs continued to build additions to the Ape ecosystem.

In early 2022 the team launched ApeCoin, a token that allows holders to vote on proposals about the future of the project, and The Otherside, a major metaverse project with an even more ambitious roadmap.

In all of Yuga Labs’ expansions, Bored Apes have been prominently featured and often rewarded with additional utility and NFTs. As part of the latest two drops, Ape holders were granted an allocation of ApeCoin and were free to claim Otherdeed Land NFTs in the Otherside launch.

At the time of writing, the collection holds a floor price of 73 ETH, making it the most expensive PFP NFT collection.

