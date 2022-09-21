DraftKings NFT: Reignmakers Football Week 3 Web3 Doodles #9215 Promo

Read more about Doodles on Lucky Trader: Doodles

Doodles is a collection of 10,000 cartoon-like NFTs, best known for its pastel colors and distinguished “rainbow-puke” trait.

First launched in October 2021, the collection quickly gained notoriety in the NFT industry, thanks in part to the longstanding web3 presence of the collection’s founders, Evan Keast, Burnt Toast and Poopie.

While the project cemented itself as a notable web3 brand in late 2021, it continued its ascension into the upper tier of NFT projects in 2022.

In March, the collection partnered with Shopify to blow away tech enthusiasts and other attendees with its physical merchandising and display at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas.

A few months later, the project again turned heads when it announced the hiring of former Billboard CEO Julian Holguin.

Hired to help expand Doodles IP throughout music, gaming and entertainment, Holguin was only in the Doodles organization for a few months prior to the announcement that another notable music representative — Pharell Williams — would join the organization as a board member.

Around the same time as the news that Williams would join the project’s board, the team also shared critical details about an eventual expansion project, Doodles 2.

While the initial Doodles collection only holds 10,000 NFTs, the goal of Doodles 2 is to promote the Doodles brand to millions of potential consumers utilizing the Dooplicator (free NFT claim for holders) and Genesis Box NFTs (publicly auctioned).

Hard at work on expanding the brand, the Doodles team didn’t make another major announcement until a few weeks ago when they shared details about $54 million in raised funds and the eventual release of a music NFT.

The Doodles NFT collection initially minted for 0.123 ETH. The current floor price is 8.75 ETH.

