DraftKings NFT: Reignmakers Football Week 3 Web3 Cool Cat #5537 Promo

Cool Cats is a collection of 10,000 blue cat NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Though a household name now, the project experienced a slow start to its mint in June 2021, eventually cutting the price from 0.06 ETH to 0.02 ETH before all Cool Cats NFTs sold out.

Each Cool Cats NFT, which is based on the early art of project co-founder Cloncast, comes preordained with a respective rarity.

From least to most rare, Cool Cats NFTs can be: Cool, Wild, Classy or Exotic.

For most of the project’s history, the strength of the collection was grounded in an active community rallied behind the simplicity of the cute and clean Cool Cats traits.

However, near the end of 2021, the Cool Cats announced a major roadmap update and the eventual addition of Cool Pets and Cooltopia, the Cool Cats universe in which Pets and Cats could each play.

A collection of 20,000 Cool Pets dropped in January 2022. Half were made available as a free claim for Cool Cats holders, and half were available via public sale.

Though the companion dropped with a lot of community enthusiasm, delays struck the release of Cooltopia and the project’s eventual play-and-earn gaming platform.

Nevertheless, the project fought through difficult market conditions and technological challenges to create a quest-based game which allows users to complete simple tasks in exchange for $MILK, the project’s utility token.

Cooltopia remains open and active for all Cool Cats and Cool Pets holders at the time of writing. The current floor price for Cool Cats NFTs is 2.8 ETH.

