DraftKings NFT: Reignmakers Football Week 3 Web3 Deadfellaz #3204 Promo

Read more about Deadfellaz on Lucky Trader: Deadfellaz

For more on the Week 3 Web3 promo, visit the DraftKings Landing Page.

Deadfellaz is a collection of 10,000 “undead” character NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Shortly after coming to life in August 2021, Deadfellaz became one of the most popular NFT projects in Web3. The project quickly established connections with other top collections, like Cool Cats, and extended its reach via a burgeoning community, affectionately nicknamed “The Horde.”

Join the Deadfellaz #3204 contest here!

Learn more about the project and its rise to success below.

As the original Deadfellaz NFTs gained popularity throughout the fall of 2021, the project announced an expansion of its ecosystem with a companion collection, Deadfrenz.

In February 2022, 13,000 Deadfrenz NFTs were minted on the Ethereum blockchain, expanding the Deadfellaz ecosystem and building a new, fresh set of IP courtesy of project founder and artist, Betty.

Though the brand is best known to active Web3 market participants, a recent Wranglers partnership announcement ensures that soon many more will know about Deadfellaz and “The Horde.”

The current Deadfellaz floor price is 0.75 ETH.

Check out the OpenSea Deadfellaz listings page for more.

Interested in the other Week 3 Web3 contests? Here’s every contest being offered on DraftKings:

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

For each of the CORE, RARE, ELITE, and LEGENDARY Week 3 Web 3 contests, DraftKings intends to purchase three (3) NFTs from the NFT project of the top prize of the contest with the most lineup entries (the “Sweep the Floor Promotion”). DraftKings intends to purchase the NFTs within sixty (60) days of the Week 3 Web 3 contests ending. The determination of which NFTs to purchase will be in DraftKings’ sole discretion, and DraftKings reserves the right to purchase less than three (3) NFTs from an NFT project in the event the floor price exceeds the lower of double the floor price as of 9/19 or 3 ETH. DraftKings intends to use the purchased NFTs for prizing in future Reignmakers Football contests. DraftKings reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to use the NFTs for other purposes. The Week 3 Web 3 REIGNMAKER contests are not included in the Sweep the Floor promotion. For clarity, all contests are fully open to the public and are not gated based on ownership of non-DraftKings NFTs. The lineup requirements that are specific to Reignmakers Football contests apply.

See the terms and conditions for the Bored Apes Yacht Club here.

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!