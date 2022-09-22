DraftKings NFT: Reignmakers Football Week 3 Web3 SupDucks #9726 Promo

Read more about SupDucks on Lucky Trader: SupDucks

SupDucks is a collection of 10,000 whacky duck NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Founded by artist FrankyNines, SupDucks was one of the first NFT projects to establish utility with an ecosystem token.

The SupDucks native token, $VOLT, was initially granted to holders of SupDucks NFTs, but now can only be earned through specified daily social tasks.

While the $VOLT utility was minimal to start, SupDucks eventually provided holders the opportunity to spend $VOLT to alter their NFTs.

The most notable alteration opportunity came after the launch of the SupDucks companion project, King Frogs.

Made available to both SupDuck holders and the general public, holders could spend $VOLT to provide their King Frog NFTs with silly items and properties like “gummy worms.”

Eventually, the project would also allow holders to mash together multiple King Frog NFTs to create “Mega Toadz,” the third collection of NFTs within the SupDucks universe.

The current SupDucks floor price is 0.2 ETH.

