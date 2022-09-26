NFT News: Walmart Enters the Metaverse

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Walmart Launches Metaverse Experience on Roblox

Walmart has entered the metaverse.

The company announced the launch of two “immersive experiences” (Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play) on the Roblox platform Monday.

”We’re showing up in a big way – creating community, content, entertainment and games through the launch of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play,” said William White, Walmart’s chief marketing officer, in a release. “Roblox is one of the fastest growing and largest platforms in the metaverse, and we know our customers are spending loads of time there. So, we’re focusing on creating new and innovative experiences that excite them, something we’re already doing in the communities where they live, and now, the virtual worlds where they play.”

In Walmart Land, Roblox users can take part in different experiences and shop for “verch” — Walmart’s name for virtual merchandise. Walmart Land also features a music-centric area where users can participate in a Netflix trivia game and a virtual dressing room with a “strike-a-pose challenge.”

In Walmart’s Universe of Play, Roblox users can earn coins redeemable for virtual goods by playing games or by waiting around for a Walmart blimp to drop them throughout the map.

Earlier this month, Roblox Chief Product Officer Manuel Bronstein told the Washington Post the company was not looking into NFTs anytime soon. Roblox boasts more than 52 million users and currently has a market cap of $21.57 billion.

“I read about this space and I like it,” Bronstein told the Post. “I like technology, and I like to understand what’s going on. But we think that we get a lot of the value or utility without necessarily having to get into the blockchain. We are the platform where if you buy an item, you will have an avatar or a place to use it. You will have 50 million other people to see it.”

Access to the Walmart Land metaverse experience is available for free on Roblox.com. Universe of Play can be accessed on any device including PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon devices, Xbox consoles, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

