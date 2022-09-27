DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Featured Star Player Contest Series for NFL Week 4

The newest Reignmakers Football promo has arrived!

Over six NFL weeks, DraftKings will run a variety of dedicated contests at each rarity tier. Prizes will be specific editions of each player’s 2022 Reignmaker Prize Set NFTs.

Check out the full schedule for the contests below. Don’t miss out on your chance to win these unique NFTs.

Featured Stars Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards SNF Showdown Cam Akers Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Breece Hall Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 TNF Showdown Deebo Samuel Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic James Conner Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 MNF Showdown Alvin Kamara Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Diontae Johnson Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1

Cam Akers

It took a while, but Akers seems to have taken the reigns as the Rams’ lead back.

Week 1 was a shock to the system for not only Akers, but all those who expected him to build on his limited play in the Rams’ Super Bowl run. Akers followed that three-carry showing up with 15 in Week 2, which led to 44 yards. But, it wasn’t until Week 3 he eclipsed the double-digit-DKFP mark.

In the process, Darrell Henderson has seen his carries dip quite a bit. Outside of Cooper Kupp, there isn’t a whole lot certain about L.A. right now. With that being the case, Akers could be a nice steal for those who enter contests featuring the back.

Breece Hall

Some things will change for the Jets when Zach Wilson returns, but there’s no doubt Hall will still have a significant role.

The 2022 second-round pick has been getting after it on the ground and as a pass catcher. Hall has logged six catches in two of his three NFL games, reeling in 13 of his total 21 targets so far. Meanwhile on the ground, he’s averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.

His lone touchdown has come as a receiver, and those may end up being few and far between throughout 2022. But, the combination of efficiency and volume are enough to make Hall a helpful asset to any fantasy roster.

Deebo Samuel

It doesn’t matter how ugly the games get, Samuel is always going to get his as long as he’s in San Francisco. He proved that with his 12.9-DKFP showing in Week 3’s Sunday Night Football contest, which was one of the ugliest in recent memory.

Of course, that’s not an elite number from Samuel. But the 49ers aren’t going to look that abysmal week-to-week. When they do go off, he’s going to play a huge part in that.

There are question marks surrounding his ability to hit his ceiling because of his team, but that can be said of several of this week’s star players. However, Samuel’s athleticism and roll help him maintain a high-end floor.

James Conner

It’s been a challenge for Conner to pick up much in the way of yardage this season. But after logging 16.5 DKFP in Arizona’s opener, he suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of his Week 2 meeting vs. the Raiders. He was only able to log seven rushes while reeling in two catches on four targets.

After being deemed questionable leading up to Week 3 vs. the Rams, Conner responded with three catches on five targets, along with 13 rushes. However, he still only had 57 all-purpose yards.

Conner’s talent hasn’t dissipated, as much as the ankle issue is something worth monitoring in the short term. But, his team isn’t clicking like it did last season. He comes with a bit of risk right now, but he’s still worthwhile risk.

Alvin Kamara

The efficiency is still there, but things are a bit complicated with Kamara at the moment. He’s dealing with a rib issue, which always creates complications for rushers. Not only can mobility be impacted, but it’s almost a guaranteed they get hit on every play.

But, that might not be a season-long problem. If Kamara is able to get past this injury — and not pick up another — he’s shown he can still be very effective. It’s just a matter of the Saints feeding him as much as possible. And while the Saints have a few options on offense, Kamara remains top the alpha in New Orleans.

Diontae Johnson

Despite all the doubts surrounding his QB coming into the year, Johnson is off to a strong start through 2022’s first three weeks. However, he hasn’t found the end zone just yet.

But, that hasn’t stopped him from logging double-digit DKFP each week to start the season. Peaking at 16.4 DKFP vs. the Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, Pittsburgh’s top WR has logged 21 catches on 33 targets. If he keeps up this pace and plays in every regular season game this year, he’ll set career-highs in both categories — making him possibly the best star available this week, even if it takes a while longer for the touchdowns to come.

