DraftKings Reignmakers Week 4 NFL Breakdown

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

WEEK 4 HEADLINES:

Tua Tagovailoa “questionable” to play after Week 3 concussion scare.

Dalvin Cook is dealing with a shoulder injury. His status for the London game vs. New Orleans unclear.

Is Chris Olave the last man standing in the Saints passing game?

Will Justin Herbert bounce back now that he’s another week removed from injuring his ribs?

Cooper Rush will be under center in Dallas for at least one more week.

Mac Jones will likely be sidelined for multiple weeks with an ankle injury

Dolphins at Bengals, Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Tua Tagovailoa briefly left last week’s game after taking a big hit in the first half and appearing wobbly on his feet. Tagovailoa was able to return to the game and seems to have avoided a serious injury. But given the short turnaround, Tagovailoa’s status will need to be monitored this week. On Tuesday, head coach Mike McDaniel called his quarterback “questionable” to play this week.

Miami remains one of the most straightforward offenses in fantasy football, with its wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combining for at least 50% of Tagovailoa’s targets in each of the first three games. The Bengals’ offense is similarly concentrated, and it may be difficult to create unique lineup combinations in this contest.

On a single-game slate, guessing the right option in Miami’s backfield will be important, but I think “guess” is the appropriate word here, as Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert have traded useful weeks throughout the first three games. Mike Gesicki is another option, though he played behind Durham Smythe last week vs. Buffalo.

As for the Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are all known commodities at this point. Joe Mixon played a season-low 66% of snaps in Week 3 as the result of a minor ankle injury. He is expected to be fine, and backup Samaje Perine is not yet available on the Reignmakers platform. Hayden Hurst logged season lows in both snap share (38%) and target share (six percent) in Week 3 and is nothing more than a peripheral option on this slate.

Best Buy: Tee Higgins ($9.75, $53, $548, $2,500, $11,111)

Vikings at Saints, Sunday 9:30 AM ET

The Vikings will take on the Saints in London this week, in a game that has its own Showdown slate on Reignmakers. Both teams enter the week with key injuries on offense. For the Vikings, Dalvin Cook looks iffy with a shoulder injury that knocked him out of Week 3. Early indications are Cook may be able to play, but this will be one of the main storylines to watch throughout the week.

On the Saints’ side, Michael Thomas (toe), Jarvis Landry (foot) and Tre’Quan Smith (concussion) were all injured vs. the Panthers, leaving the door open for Chris Olave to garner 13 targets en route to a 9-147-0 receiving line. Early in the week, it’s hard to speculate where the value may be in this offense, pending which players are active on gameday. Olave will be in play regardless, but he has been appropriately priced up in the Reignmakers Marketplace.

Alvin Kamara has disappointed to begin the year, but the opportunity is still there. Last week, Kamara saw a 68% rushing share paired with an 18% target share. Should the Saints be short-handed at receiver in Week 4, Kamara could be an auxiliary beneficiary.

For the time being, Cook is considered “day-to-day” ahead of Week 4, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. Should Cook be unable to go, Alexander Mattison is the only other running back on the roster who has received carries for Minnesota this year, despite offseason speculation that Kene Nwangwu or rookie Ty Chandler may cut into the backup role.

Mattison’s floor price is already approaching Cook’s across tiers, so the window for speculating on Mattison is likely closed. With that being said, I’d still be interested in buying if we get confirmation on Cook sitting out. At receiver, Justin Jefferson had his worst game as a professional last week, but no one should be worried about his production moving forward.

Best Buy: Alvin Kamara ($9, $45, $450, $1,799, N/A)

Seahawks at Lions, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Who would have thought that Seahawks at Lions would have the second-highest total on the Week 4 slate before the season started? And yet, here we are. The game’s 50-point total is currently behind only Buffalo at Baltimore, and there is plenty of fantasy intrigue in this game.

On the Lions’ side, both D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are banged up, though Swift’s injury is more concerning. Swift was questionable entering Week 3 with an ankle injury, and he sustained another injury to his shoulder during the game. Head coach Dan Campbell has said the team may look to hold Swift out through the team’s Week 6 bye, and that would open the door for Jamaal Williams to operate as the lead back in the short term. This has already been priced in though, as Williams and Swift have nearly equivalent floor prices in each tier at the time of writing. Jared Goff is probably too cheap considering Detroit’s impressive performance on offense to date and the team’s high total in Week 4.

Geno Smith had an impressive 325 passing yard performance last week vs. the Falcons by funneling more than half of his pass attempts to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. I’d expect more of the same in Week 4, and price tags are fairly reasonable on both Seattle receivers at the moment. At running back, there was some fear rookie Kenny Walker would push for a timeshare with Rashaad Penny, but that was not the case in Week 3 when Penny out-carried Walker 14-3. That ratio could tilt the other way at any time, but for now, Penny looks like a strong value on the Week 4 slate.

Best Buy: Rashaad Penny ($3.15, $17, $140, $800, $3,999)

Jaguars at Eagles, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Eagles made short work of the Commanders in Week 3 on the back of DeVonta Smith’s 8-169-1 explosion. Smith and A.J. Brown have now traded boom weeks, and the Eagles look like they will be one of the best stacking options in Reignmakers throughout the rest of the year. Tight end Dallas Goedert has been the only other consistent receiving option, though Goedert is a bit banged up with a shin injury he sustained last week. Rookie Grant Calcaterra soaked up Goedert’s snaps post-injury, but he’s not a name to know quite yet.

In the backfield, Miles Sanders commanded exactly 50% of the team’s rushing attempts for the second consecutive week, but he disappointed in the box score. I think it’s possible that the market may overcorrect here. Sanders still ranks No. 16 in terms of fantasy points scored by running backs this season, and the offensive environment is as good as it gets.

The Jaguars are flying high after beating down the Chargers 38-10 in Week 3, but they enter Week 4 as seven-point underdogs. James Robinson hit 100 rushing yards last week, and he now ranks No. 3 in terms of fantasy points scored by running backs this season. Robinson’s floor price does not match his fantasy production to date, and he’s a player I’m taking a very close look at entering Week 4.

Christian Kirk has been the top dog in the Jags’ receiving game so far this season, but Zay Jones is not far behind. On the season, Jones trails Kirk by only three targets, and Jones out-targeted Kirk 11-9 in Week 3.

Best Buy: Zay Jones ($3, $19, $159, $650, $3,698)

Bears at Giants, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Bears got an ugly win last week vs. the Texans and they’ll look to do the same in Week 4 vs. the Giants — in a game with a low 39.5-point total. David Montgomery left last week’s game in the first quarter with a “knee/ankle” injury and was unable to return, paving the way for Khalil Herbert’s breakout performance.

Montgomery seems to have avoided a serious injury, and head coach Matt Eberflus called him “day-to-day” after the game. His practice participation will be worth monitoring throughout this week. Herbert’s floor price has already soared, but there may be another leg up here in the event Montgomery is unable to go. Justin Fields threw for only 106 yards last week and the Bears’ passing game will be hands-off until further notice.

The Giants are becoming depleted in the passing game, as Sterling Shepard was added to the list of injured wide receivers after tearing his ACL in Week 3. The return timelines for both Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney remain unclear, but should either of them be active in Week 4, they may be thrust into a large workload. The rest of the Giants’ receiving group includes Kenny Golladay, Richie James Jr., David Sills and Darius Slayton. Because the team is so short-handed at receiver, it probably means another heavy workload for Saquon Barkley is on tap, but his cards have been appropriately priced up in the Reignmakers Marketplace.

Best Buy: None

Chargers at Texans, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Texans will try to get back in the winning column this week after a bad loss last weekend vs. the Bears. Dameon Pierce was the lone bright spot last week for Houston. The rookie running back hit the 20-carry mark for the first time in his career, responding with 101 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. Since handling 14 carries in Week 1, Rex Burkhead has now seen only three total carries in Weeks 2 & 3.

Brandin Cooks disappointed vs. Chicago with only 22 yards, but the opportunity is still there. Cooks has yet to see a target share below 23% in any game this season. Davis Mills is nothing special, but he’s about as cheap as it gets if you’re in need of a starting QB.

Justin Herbert was able to play through a rib injury in Week 3, but the Chargers failed to get anything going vs. the Jaguars, losing 38-10. Herbert’s price has fallen in the Reignmakers Marketplace due to concerns about the injury, and I’m interested in buying low in hopes that Herbert is a little closer to full health in Week 4.

Keenan Allen (hamstring) has missed the past two games, but he is expected to “return to practice” this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Allen was a limited participant in practice last Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out on Friday. Allen’s potential return would be a slight downgrade for Josh Palmer, who saw a 22% target share in Week 3.

Austin Ekeler was held to only four carries and was out-carried by Sony Michel in Week 4, but I’m willing to write that off to game script. Ekeler’s Week 3 snap share was roughly in line with his season average, and he still saw eight targets in the game. Rashawn Slater’s (biceps) season-ending injury doesn’t help the cause, but there should be brighter days ahead for Ekeler.

Best Buy: Justin Herbert ($13.50, $60, $525, $2,550, N/A)

Titans at Colts, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Colts shocked the Chiefs 20-17 in Week 3 despite a disappointing 71-yard rushing game from star RB Jonathan Taylor. Indy didn’t have much going through the air either — Matt Ryan threw for only 222 passing yards — and the team relied on its defense for the victory. It’s hard to expect any fireworks here, as both of these teams would prefer to run the ball and win the game on defense.

On the Colts’ side, the only other player to consider beyond Taylor is Michael Pittman Jr., who returned from a one-game absence in Week 3 to post a solid 8-72-0 receiving line. In two games, Pittman has seen target shares of 27 and 25%, and he should again operate as the top option in the passing game vs. Tennessee.

Last week, the Titans leaned heavily on Derrick Henry to get their first win of the season vs. Las Vegas, and we should see more of the same this week vs. Indianapolis. The most interesting thing about last week’s game was Henry’s passing game involvement, as he logged 58 receiving yards on five receptions. In a Titans offense that lacks receiving options, perhaps the team will continue looking to Henry through the air. Rookie Treylon Burks fell back to Earth last week and will likely remain an inconsistent option in the short term.

Best Buy: Derrick Henry ($8.50, $46, $498, $2,000, N/A)

Commanders at Cowboys, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

After losing to the Eagles last week, the Commanders currently sit as three-point dogs vs. the Cowboys in Week 4. Last Week, Terry McLaurin led the team in receiving yards, but Curtis Samuel continues to have the strongest usage in the offense, pairing ten targets with three carries vs. the Eagles. Rookie Jahan Dotson was held to only two fantasy points despite seeing eight targets, and the rookie feels like he may be a touchdown-or-bust option in the short-term. Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. is not quite ready to make his debut, but the shine has worn off of Antonio Gibson, who is still seeing the bulk of the carries, but not doing much with them.

For the Cowboys, it looks like Dak Prescott (thumb) is going to need at least one more week of recovery, which means it will be Cooper Rush under center once again. We’ll need to keep an eye on Dalton Schultz (knee) and Michael Gallup (knee) in practice this week, as both players seem to have a chance of returning in Week 4. Despite the uncertainty in the receiving game, CeeDee Lamb will remain a reliable option, and with Dak’s return on the horizon, he’s someone I’m interested in buying as a multi-week hold. At running back, we’re getting close to a full-blown platoon between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, which probably means both are hands-off here.

Best Buy: CeeDee Lamb ($8, $50, $430, $2,500, $18,000)

Bills at Ravens, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

In what will undoubtedly be the most popular game this week, the Bills will visit Baltimore to take on the Ravens in a contest that currently has a 52.5-point total, tops on the Week 4 slate by nearly a field goal. In Week 3, Lamar Jackson again exceeded 40 DKFP, this time pairing together four passing touchdowns with a plus-100 yard rushing day. Mark Andrews saw nearly half of Jackson’s targets last week, and you can make a solid argument in favor of Andrews being viewed as the TE1 moving forward. After booming in Week 2, Rashod Bateman fell back to Earth in Week 3 with 59 scoreless yards. Bateman still has yet to exceed a 66% snap share through the first three games, and he has only seen more than 20% of Jackson’s targets in one game (Week 2).

J.K. Dobbins (knee) made his season debut but was limited to 25 yards from scrimmage while splitting backfield duties with Justice Hill (60 rushing yards on six attempts). It may be wise to take more of a wait-and-see approach with Dobbins in the short term, especially with RB Gus Edwards (knee) presumably expected back in the coming weeks.

The Bills ran a ridiculous 91 plays on offense in last week’s loss to the Dolphins but scored only 19 points. Josh Allen still got there, finishing with 400 passing yards and two touchdowns, but it was Devin Singletary who led the team in receiving. However, Singletary was ineffective on the ground (nine carries for 13 yards), and we certainly can’t count on a 20% target share from him moving forward.

Gabe Davis may not have been 100% healthy after he missed Week 2 with an ankle injury, but he led all offensive skill players in snaps played with 87, and I’m interested in buying low here. Given Allen’s 400 passing yards, you would have expected a bigger day for Stefon Diggs in Week 3 (7-74-0), but he’ll again be one of the top fantasy options heading into this weekend.

Best Buy: Gabe Davis ($7.30, $40, $399, $2,500, $12,000)

Browns at Falcons, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The total for this game currently sits at 49.5, which is a higher number than I would have anticipated for a game that is quarterbacked by Jacoby Brissett and Marcus Mariota, but there are a few intriguing fantasy options to consider.

Cleveland enters the game on nine days’ rest after beating Pittsburgh last week on Thursday Night Football. In that game, the Browns basically functioned as a three-player attack on got into the endzone. Sixty-seven percent of Brissett’s targets in that game went to the Cooper/Njoku duo, and Njoku in particular is interesting in Reignmakers’ new “Deep Roster” format, which requires all lineups to include a tight end. Chubb should not be overlooked in any game Cleveland is favored in (they are 2.5-point favorites at the time of writing).

The Falcons got their first win of the season last week against the Seahawks, but they find themselves as underdogs at home against the Browns this weekend. Kyle Pitts is back in fantasy owners’ good graces after he went for 87 yards on a massive 42% target share against Seattle. That target share comes with a bit of a caveat though, as Atlanta has been a low-volume passing offense through the season’s first three games. If there is any buy-low opportunity on Drake London this week, I’ll be a buyer. He was held to 54 yards in Week 3, but the usage numbers still look great. Cordarrelle Patterson continues to defy Father Time and has looked like one of the best running backs in the league this year. There doesn’t appear to be any threat to his role from rookie Tyler Allgeier, at least in the short term.

Best Buy: Kyle Pitts ($4, $29, $350, $1,050, $8,900)

Jets at Steelers, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The 1-2 Steelers are officially on Kenny Pickett watch as Mitch Trubisky has averaged just 190 passing yards per game over the first three weeks of the 2022 season with only two passing touchdowns. As long as Mitch remains under center, it will be hard to feel great about any of the receiving game options outside of Diontae Johnson, who is propped up by a massive target share (Johnson has seen 30% or more of Trubisky’s targets in every game this season). With that being said, rookie George Pickens was one of the buzzier names this offseason, and a solid statistical performance by him would likely send his floor prices soaring in the marketplace. Since exiting in Week 1 with a leg injury, Najee Harris has now logged 15 carries in back-to-back games, and with Pittsburgh opening as 3.5-point favorites against the Jets, he is poised for fantasy success in Week 4.

The Jets will have a new QB under center this week with Zach Wilson (knee) trending towards a Week 4 return. Whether Wilson is an improvement over Joe Flacco remains to be seen, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the floor price of Wilson’s cards rise as we approach the weekend should the news around his recovery remain positive.

Garrett Wilson has now briefly left the game in each of the last two Jets’ contests, but in both cases, he was able to return to the field. Still, it’s possible that Wilson’s snap share would have been higher (61% in Week 2, 63% in Week 3) had he remained healthy throughout. Given the uncertainty at quarterback, Wilson’s range of outcomes is wide, and with his price on the rise over the last two weeks, I’m probably not looking to buy more of his cards in the short term. Elijah Moore has disappointed so far, but he should not be as cheap relative to Wilson as he currently is.

Breece Hall out-snapped and out-targeted Michael Carter for the first time this season, though Carter saw three more rush attempts than Hall last week. Hall has demonstrated a massive target ceiling (he also had nine targets in Week 1), and he’s the type of player I’d rather be a week early on than a week late. The matchup here is not great, but I’m willing to take a season-long perspective on the rookie.

Best Buy: Najee Harris ($6.69, $31, $340, $1,769, $13,500)

Cardinals at Panthers, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

The Panthers got their first win of the season last week, thanks to an unlikely hero. Laviska Shenault scored a late touchdown while totaling 90 yards on just two targets, and his performance pushed Carolina to the win. Shenault was on the field for only 11 of a possible 61 offensive snaps, but he may eat into Shi Smith’s role moving forward. Smith played a season-low 36% of snaps in Week 3. DJ Moore continues to disappoint (six yards in Week 3), though he did lead the team in targets once again. Christian McCaffrey has been solid if unimpressive, but he is entering buy territory for me while prices are reasonable.

The Cardinals have been very uneven in their offensive performance in 2022, and I’m not expecting that to change this week as they currently have the tenth-lowest team total on the Week 4 board (20.75). Kyler Murray has placed more trust in Marquise Brown with each passing week, as Brown’s target share has increased from 17% to 23 % to 31% in the first three games.

Greg Dortch has performed admirably in Rondale Moore’s (hamstring) absence, and I’m probably going to take a wait-and-see approach when Moore does return to the lineup, despite Arizona’s lack of weapons in the passing game. James Conner was dreadful against the Rams, but I’m more optimistic about his prospects this week as he’ll be another week removed from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.

Best Buy: Christian McCaffrey ($13, $68, $600, $3,900, N/A)

Broncos at Raiders, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

In Week 3, WR Mack Hollins broke out in a big way, piling up 158 yards on eight receptions. In fact, Hollins’ Week 4 performance now accounts for nearly 16% of his career yardage as a seven-year veteran of the league. Hollins was filling in for Hunter Renfrow, who missed last week with a concussion. Hollins remains relatively cheap in the Reignmakers Marketplace, but expect that to change should Renfrow’s injury force him to miss another week. Davante Adams has been a little underwhelming since his Week 1 explosion, but he still tied for the team lead in targets and there are likely brighter days ahead.

Josh Jacobs’ snap share was down sharply from Week 2 (68% in Week 3, down from 90% in Week 2), likely due to some combination of an illness that caused him to travel to Tennessee separately from the team last week and the return of Brandon Bolden, who missed Week 2. Now facing a tough Denver defense that held Kyle Shanahan’s run-heavy offense under 100 rushing yards last week, Jacobs is not someone I’m likely to buy this week.

The Broncos enter the week 2-1, no thanks to their offense, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL, ahead of only the Colts in points per game. Courtland Sutton has been about the only positive through the first three games for Denver, though Jerry Jeudy is an interesting bounce-back candidate if you’re of the belief that his poor production in Week 3 was linked to his ribs injury. Should Jeudy be able to practice in full this week, I may be interested in taking that chance.

Those who expected Javonte Williams to separate from Melvin Gordon in the Denver backfield have been disappointed so far, but if the offense keeps struggling the way it has, you’d expect something to change, and maybe that change happens in the backfield. Williams is such an elite talent that I wouldn’t blame you for speculating here, but his cards are not exactly cheap.

Best Buy: Courtland Sutton ($8, $42, $560, $1,700, $9,500)

Patriots at Packers, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

For the Patriots, the story starts and ends with injuries. Mac Jones, despite being held without a touchdown, did throw for 321 yards last week against the Ravens before limping off the field on the last play. The concern for Jones is that he suffered a high ankle sprain, an injury that could likely sideline him for multiple weeks. Jones’ absence would thrust backup Brian Hoyer into action, and it would be a big hit to New England’s offense. Hoyer’s last start came in 2020 when he threw for only 130 yards with one interception against the Chiefs.

DeVante Parker did breakout in Week 3 with a 5-156-0 receiving line, but you aren’t excited to play him with Hoyer under center. Jakobi Meyers is another player to watch for the Patriots. Meyers missed last week with a knee injury, but he was able to get in a limited practice session on Friday of last week, potentially opening the door for a Week 4 return. Rhamondre Stevenson is the only mildly intriguing name for New England as long as Jones remains out of the lineup. In Week 3, Stevenson out-carried Damien Harris for the first time this season (12-11) en route to a 12-73-1 rushing line.

The Packers got the win in Week 3, despite scoring only 14 points and a similar script seems likely in Week 4 against the Patriots. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon both feel a little underpriced, while rookie Romeo Doubs’ price is up sharply following his 8-73-1 receiving line last weekend. Doubs should maintain a featured role in the offense as long as Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) remain out, but he probably shouldn’t be more expensive than Dillion at this juncture (as he currently is). Robert Tonyan has maintained a steady role in Green Bay’s depleted passing game, and he’s particularly interesting this week with the debut of Deep Roster contests.

Best Buy: AJ Dillon ($4.67, $26, $260, $1,000, N/A)

Chiefs at Buccaneers, Sunday 8:20 PM ET

In a rematch of Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs and Bucs will clash this week on Sunday Night Football, a Showdown-eligible slate on Reignmakers.

Kansas City would like to forget last week’s loss to the Colts, though they find themselves 2.5-point underdogs in a game with a middle-of-the-road 45.5-point total.

Patrick Mahomes has yet to really click with his new wide receiver group, though JuJu Smith-Schuster did turn in a serviceable 6-89-0 receiving line in Week 3. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has posted a 21% target share in each of the last two weeks but has yet to translate opportunity into box score production.

Travis Kelce is the “old reliable” option in this offense, and he’s an interesting discussion point this week, with the debut of Deep Roster contests. In Week 4, all Deep Roster contests are hosted on the Thursday-Monday slate. So, while Kansas City at Tampa Bay does not appear on the Sunday Main slate, Kelce holders have the option of deploying him on either the Sunday Night Showdown slate or the Thursday-Monday Deep Roster slate.

The Bucs struggled to get anything going on offense in Week 3, but reinforcements are coming. Mike Evans has served his one-game suspension and will return to action against Kansas City, while Julio Jones (knee) also has a good chance to return, according to head coach Todd Bowles. In the backfield, Leonard Fournette was held to only 35 rushing yards last week, but he’s still about as close to a workhorse back as you’ll find in the NFL today.

If you believe that rumors of Tom Brady’s demise have been exaggerated, he’s worth a look as the 14th-most expensive quarterback in the marketplace.

Best Buy: Tom Brady ($11, $50, $523, $1,625, $13,000)

Rams at 49ers, Monday 8:20 PM ET

The Rams and 49ers clash on Monday Night Football this week in a game that currently has a mediocre 42.5-point total despite the offensive star power that will be on the field. The first decision point players will face is whether to build around Cooper Kupp or Deebo Samuel, as both players are considered SuperStars in Reignmakers. My money is on Kupp, who still exceeded 16 fantasy points last week in what felt like a down game. Kupp has seen 34% of team targets on the year and it’s hard to imagine the Rams offense having any kind of success without Kupp producing.

Allen Robinson’s target share has increased in every game this season, but the box score production has disappointed. I don’t mind “trying to be a week early” with a Robinson buy here. Tyler Higbee has seen a surprisingly high target share this season, and he’s a nice cheaper option on this slate. At running back, the pendulum continues to swing back and forth between Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers, but there is an upside here if you can guess the right back on a given week.

The 49ers offense did not look sharp in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first start of the season, though the Broncos’ defense has been tough on opponents to start the year. The good news is that George Kittle was able to play on 91% of the team’s snaps in his first game back from an early-season groin injury. Kittle’s box score production was uninspiring, but I’d expect him to perform better in his second week back. Over 50% of Jimmy G’s Week 3 targets went to the wide receiver duo of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, but Samuel was held to only six rushing yards on the day.

At running back, Jeff Wilson busted a long 37-yard run but was mostly held in check the rest of the way. But as long as Eli Mitchell (knee) and Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) remain sidelined, he’ll remain a safe bet for 12-15 rush attempts per game.

Best Buy: George Kittle ($6, $30, $299, $1,225, $4,444)

That’s All!

Be sure to check our Lucky Trader’s Player Card Estimate and Contest EV tools throughout the week, then head over to the Reignmakers Marketplace to start building your teams!

