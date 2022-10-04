DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Featured Star Player Contest Series for NFL Week 5

The newest Reignmakers Football promo has arrived!

Over six NFL weeks, DraftKings will run a variety of dedicated contests at each rarity tier. Prizes will be specific editions of each player’s 2022 Reignmaker Prize Set NFTs.

Check out the full schedule for the contests below. Don’t miss out on your chance to win these unique NFTs.

Featured Stars Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards TNF Showdown Tee Higgins Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Mike Evans Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Derek Carr QB1 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Leonard Fournette Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 SNF Showdown Josh Jacobs Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 MNF Showdown Terry McLaurin Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1

Tee Higgins

Ja’Marr Chase gets all the hype, but Higgins continues to show Cincinnati is home to more than one elite wide receiver.

Higgins has logged 20 receptions on 28 targets to begin the season. Although, both numbers would be higher had a concussion not shortened his season opener. But Higgins responded by averaging six catches and 16 yards per reception from Weeks 2-4 — topping out with 124 in Cincy’s Week 4 win vs. Miami.

The only concern about Higgins is his health — as much as none of the problems he’s experienced are recurring issues. On top of the Week 1 concussion, he had a toe issue recently. In Week 4, he suffered an ankle injury. He’s largely been able to power through all the bumps and bruises in the early going, though. Regardless, Higgins is a great pickup.

Mike Evans

Tom Brady is running low on options. That’s a problem for Buccaneers fans, but not for anyone who’s looked to Evans in fantasy.

After missing essentially the entire fourth quarter in Week 2 then serving out his one-game suspension in Week 3 for his scrum with Marshon Lattimore, Evans logged two touchdowns and 103 yards on 8-for-10 receiving vs. the Chiefs. On the season, he’s logged 16 catches on 21 targets while averaging 14.7 yards per catch.

Evans remains a force, and he will continue to produce big-time numbers no matter what type of reinforcements Tampa tries to provide Brady.

Derek Carr

The reunion tour with Davante Adams hasn’t been all that spectacular for Carr. Las Vegas is just 1-3 to start 2022 — it wasn’t until the Raiders met up with the disappointing Broncos that Carr and company finally got a win.

Now, some members of the Raiders offense have been valuable fantasy assets, including Adams. However, Carr continues to be hit-or-miss, going from 23.8 DKFP in Week 3 to just 11.5 in Week 4.

His early-season mistakes may make Carr hard to trust. However, because of the surrounding talent, Carr remains a worthwhile risk — but a risk nonetheless.

Leonard Fournette

Similar to Evans, Fournette has seen no shortage in touches because of the Buccaneers’ plethora of injuries. His three-carry showing vs. the Chiefs was an anomaly, but he might not log a 20-plus-carry showing — like the ones he had in the first two weeks of the season — for a while.

But again, he’s still an integral part of the Tampa Bay offense. After logging five catches on six targets in Week 3, he went 7-for-7 in the passing game on Sunday Night Football.

Fournette may not have the ceiling some of the other players in this group posses, but his floor plays part in his appeal.

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs had a slow start to the season, but he was efficient with his 10 carries and one target in Week 1. Since then, he’s logged at least 18 carries and targets combined per week, topping out with 28 carries and six targets in Week 4.

This volume boost has come despite a head coach who’s relied heavily on the air attack in the past and runs offense that features Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Replicating a 37.5-DKFP showing isn’t likely, but it’s clear Jacobs is once again an important figure in the offense.

The ideal time to buy in on Jacobs was probably right Week 3, but now is still a good time with momentum building.

Terry McLaurin

McLaurin isn’t on the same level as the other two receivers featured this week. He hasn’t been the No. 1 option in Washington (he’s second in targets to Curtis Samuel). Even then, the targets have largely been spread out throughout Washington’s offense through the first four weeks of 2022. Also, Carson Wentz is a bit inconsistent (to put it mildly).

However, McLaurin leads the Commanders with 250 receiving yards and 17.9 yards per reception. With the Commanders’ lone win coming vs. the Jaguars — who are improved but still aren’t elite — Washington’s pass-catchers are likely to get a healthy amount of work week-to-week.

