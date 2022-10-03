DraftKings Marketplace Primetime NFT Series Drop: 2022 Baseball Playoffs Zom-B Team Collection

Join a Reignmakers Football contest in the lobby here!

If you were a fan of the Rec League All-Stars Collection that dropped near the baseball’s 2022 All-Star game, one their rival teams is about to be at the center of DraftKings’ latest Primetime NFT Series.

Just in time for the spooky season and the baseball’s 2022 playoffs, the Zom-B Team Collection is hitting the DraftKings.

Here’s a full breakdown of the components of the drop:

One standard drop with 750 collectibles — $50 per collectible

DraftKings continues to explore with edition-number-based rewards around baseball player performance heading into the postseason. Eligible users will receive bonus crowns for each home run hit by their associated player. Their player is determined by their serial number that corresponds to a baseball player’s jersey. Current limit is to six players. (IE: Pete Alonso’s number is 20 so if you own edition No. 20, you will receive crown bonuses based on Alonso’s performance)

Sum of Jersey Numbers = 254 - this user gets HR bonuses for all jersey numbers.

DFS contest for each collection (the original Rec League All-Star Collection & Zom-B Team Collection), with the highest scoring team earning a crown bonus for every eligible user.

As an additional drop day surprise, we’re distributing a 50K Crown Bonus PLUS a Zom-B Team themed t-shirt to 6 users who pull a “Diamond in the Rough” Zom-B Collection Edition Number! The “Diamond in the Rough” Bonus celebrates the most prolific baseball players of all time.

The Bonus celebrates the most prolific baseball players of all time. The qualifying edition numbers for the “Diamond In the Rough” Bonus are: 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, and 42.

Bonus are: 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, and 42. A free bet for an AL team to win the W.S.

An additional $7K worth of contests for the baseball postseason.

Schedule & Associated Utility:

Drop 1:

Drop Day: 10/03/2022

Pricepoint: $50

$50 Collection Count: 750

750 Utility

Auction Overview:

Golden Zombie

Drop Day: 10/04/2022

Pricepoint: $250

$250 Collection Count: 1

Frankie Fastball GOLD

Drop Day: 10/05/2022

Pricepoint: $250

$250 Collection Count: 1

Willy Web Gem GOLD

Drop Day: 10/05/2022

Pricepoint: $250

Collection Count: 1

