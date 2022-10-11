DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Featured Star Player Contest Series for NFL Week 6

The newest Reignmakers Football promo has arrived!

Over six NFL weeks, DraftKings will run a variety of dedicated contests at each rarity tier. Prizes will be specific editions of each player’s 2022 Reignmaker Prize Set NFTs.

Check out the full schedule for the contests below. Don’t miss out on your chance to win these unique NFTs.

Featured Star Player Contest Schedule Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards TNF Showdown A.J. Brown Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Courtland Sutton Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Aaron Jones Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1 SNF Showdown Mike Williams Skill Starters 310 22 5 2 1

A.J. Brown

There aren’t too many pass catchers who’ve been targeted as often as Brown through the first five weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Although his plethora of opportunities didn’t turn into much vs. the Cardinals in Week 5, that was only the first time Brown didn’t reel in at least five catches and log 10-plus DKFP. Even in Week 4 when Jalen Hurst threw for just 204 yards on 16-for-25 passing, Brown managed 14.5 DKFP.

Brown carries high an elite ceiling, but he’s not as likely to hit it week-to-week as some of the other top-tier wide receivers. However, he’s done a great job of maintaining an impressive floor — Week 5 being the lone exception — making him worth roster consideration on every slate he’s featured.

Join the RMF Showdown - CORE - Featured Star [Win RARE + CORE A.J. Brown, Skill Starter Packs] (WAS vs CHI) HERE.

Join the RMF Showdown - RARE - Featured Star [Win ELITE + RARE A.J. Brown, Skill Starter Packs] (WAS vs CHI) HERE.

Join the RMF Showdown Classic - ELITE - Featured Star [Win LEGENDARY + ELITE A.J. Brown, Skill Starter Packs] (WAS vs CHI) HERE.

Join the RMF Showdown - LEGENDARY - Featured Star [Win REIGNMAKER A.J. Brown, Skill Starter Packs] (WAS vs CHI) HERE.

Courtland Sutton

Things are bad in Denver right now. Outside of a Week 4 outburst against the lowly Raiders, the start of Russell Wilson’s Broncos career has been a struggle. But, that has only hurt Sutton’s fantasy value so much.

Sutton hasn’t received fewer than seven targets through the season’s first five weeks. As a result, he’s logged at least 11.2 DKFP each week. Ceiling performances might be few and far between, but seeing that kind of production despite only having one touchdown to his name this season gives Sutton a strong floor — even with Wilson under center.

If the Denver QB somehow gets his act together — which is still a big “if” — Sutton could see a significant boost in production.

Join the RMF Classic - CORE - Featured Star [Win RARE + CORE Courtland Sutton, Skill Starter Packs] HERE.

Join the RMF Classic - RARE - Featured Star [Win ELITE + RARE Courtland Sutton, Skill Starter Packs] HERE.

Join the RMF Classic - ELITE - Featured Star [Win LEGENDARY + ELITE Courtland Sutton, Skill Starter Packs] HERE.

Join the RMF Classic - LEGENDARY - Featured Star [Win REIGNMAKER Courtland Sutton, Skill Starter Packs] HERE.

Aaron Jones

Similar to Sutton, Jones is a member of a frustrating offense. The Green Bay running back has had a little more fluctuation in his numbers than the Denver wide receiver, but the two carry different types of value because of their positions.

Jones has also lost some touches to AJ Dillon in the early going, but the former continues to rush at a more efficient rate. The touches should start to lean more toward Jones’ favor at some point, but he at least continues to be a consistent part of the air attack, receiving three to five targets each week.

Like Brown and Sutton, Jones’ ceiling might be harder to hit, but he has only gone under 10 DKFP once this season.

Join the RMF Classic - CORE - Featured Star [Win RARE + CORE Aaron Jones, Skill Starter Packs] HERE.

Join the RMF Classic - RARE - Featured Star [Win ELITE + RARE Aaron Jones, Skill Starter Packs] HERE.

Join the RMF Classic - ELITE - Featured Star [Win LEGENDARY + ELITE Aaron Jones, Skill Starter Packs] HERE.

Join the RMF Classic - LEGENDARY - Featured Star [Win REIGNMAKER Aaron Jones, Skill Starter Packs] HERE.

Mike Williams

Williams might be the best of this week’s foursome. After only getting four targets in Week 1, he’s gotten double-digit looks three times. In each of those contests, he logged 22-plus DKFP.

Now, Williams has be beneficiary of Keenan Allen being injured; the Chargers have been without him the last four games. While that’s led to a short-term boost, Williams could see a slight dip in production whenever Allen returns.

However, there’s no question he’s still going to put up good numbers as long as Justin Herbert is healthy.

Join the RMF Showdown - CORE - Featured Star [Win RARE + CORE Mike Williams, Skill Starter Packs] (DAL vs PHI) HERE.

Join the RMF Showdown - RARE - Featured Star [Win ELITE + RARE Mike Williams, Skill Starter Packs] (DAL vs. PHI) HERE.

Join the RMF Showdown - ELITE - Featured Star [Win LEGENDARY + ELITE Mike Williams, Skill Starter Packs] (DAL vs PHI) HERE.

Join the RMF Showdown - LEGENDARY - Featured Star [Win REIGNMAKER Mike Williams, Skill Starter Packs] (DAL vs PHI) HERE.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!