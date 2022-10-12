This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 6)

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

In this article, we’ll look at the most impactful NFL news of the week, the best week-long and season-long additions to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad and which Superstars are the best value adds to fill out the rest of your team.

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Najee Harris Loses Snap Share to Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren played more snaps, saw more carries and saw more targets in Week 5 — a detrimental series of losses for Harris. Harris came into the season as one of the premier running backs in the league, but it seems the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to move on, with head coach Mike Tomlin saying, “We’ve been playing Jaylen [Warren] more and will continue to do so.”

Damien Harris Goes Down With Hamstring Injury

One of two healthy New England Patriots running backs, Harris, suffered a hamstring injury this week and will likely miss a few weeks. In Harris’ absence, Rhamondre Stevenson saw 25 total carries for more than 150 rushing yards. He was barely used in the Patriots’ passing attack, but the Patriots’ passing attack is hurting from the loss of Mac Jones. Stevenson should see a workhorse role moving forward until Harris’ return.

Davante Adams Shoves Photographer, Could Face Suspension

Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins could be in for more targets this upcoming week after Adams shoved a photographer following the Las Vegas Raiders’ disappointing loss on Monday night. The photographer filed a police report, and Adams could face a suspension for his actions. No suspension has been issued yet. If Adams does miss next week’s game, it will negatively impact Derek Carr’s fantasy upside.

Baker Mayfield Will Miss Time With Ankle Injury

Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 5, and he is going to miss significant time. He will not be placed on injured reserve, but he is unlikely to play the next couple of weeks. Mayfield has not looked good this season, and his lack of production has negatively impacted Christian McCaffrey. We’ll see if P.J. Walker can ignite a spark in the Carolina Panthers offense.

Rashaad Penny Out for the Season With Broken Fibula

Penny suffered a broken fibula and will miss the remainder of the NFL season. Kenneth Walker III replaced him in Week 5 vs. the New Orleans Saints and ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He will likely take over as the Seattle Seahawks’ workhorse running back moving forward with DeeJay Dallas spelling him from the sidelines.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 1 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week if you’re not going to use them again.

Justin Fields - QB - Reignmaker - $2,600

Fields plays this Thursday vs. the Washington Commanders, and he will likely be part of the optimal Showdown lineup. For $2,600, collectors can unlock Reignmaker contest eligibility, and with a Carson Wentz Legendary-tier player card, they can be more than likely to cash-in the contest. Fields has some upside beyond this week, too. The Chicago Bears are back in prime time soon, and Fields will likely be part of that optimal lineup, as well. This is a risky play, but it could pay off with a couple of good weeks from the Bears QB.

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB - Elite - $410

After New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised Stevenson during the preseason, he failed to see a large enough role in the offense to make him a top-tier fantasy football talent. With Harris’ injury, that changes. Stevenson will likely become the Patriots’ workhorse running back, and he carried the ball 25 times for more than 150 rushing yards vs. the Detroit Lions. He has been involved in the passing attack this season, too, catching 10 passes in his last three games. Stevenson’s price went up following the injury, but he has RB1 upside.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers’ squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

Davante Adams - WR - Elite - $498

Adams shoved a reporter and might get suspended. If he does get suspended, it will likely be for one week. His price on DraftKings Reignmakers dropped significantly — an overreaction of the market. Even if Adams sits out next week, his current price is a steal for the rest of the season. He is one of the best wide receivers in the league, and he is heavily featured in the Las Vegas Raiders offense. Buy and stash here.

Kenneth Walker III - RB - Elite - $350

Speaking of running backs with RB1 upside, Walker quickly finds himself in the workhorse role with the run-heavy Seattle Seahawks. Penny went down with a leg injury, and he will miss the remainder of the season. Walker ran for 88 rushing yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown following Penny’s absence. He should see 12-18 carries per game moving forward — more in run-heavy games.

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best Superstar value adds at each rarity tier.

Justin Herbert - QB - Legendary - $3,000

Herbert plays on the Monday Night Showdown slate this week. If he outscores Austin Ekeler, he will be required to win. Since he is a Superstar, not many lineups can play him. Herbert is a good stash for the remainder of the season as one of the league’s best quarterbacks, and he has added value this week via the Showdown contest. It should be easy to recoup some of the high cost to buy him with Showdown winnings, assuming he outperforms Russell Wilson (a fairly safe assumption, if Wilson even plays).

