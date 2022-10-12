DraftKings Reignmakers Week 6 NFL Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Week 6 Breakdown

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

Week 6 Headlines

It’s officially bye week season: The Lions, Texans, Raiders and Titans are on bye this week.

Who will start at QB this week for Miami?

Can Mac Jones return from a high-ankle sprain in Week 6?

Will the Ravens be without Rashod Bateman (foot) against the Giants?

Indianapolis is “optimistic” about Jonathan Taylor’s (ankle) availability.

Kenneth Walker III rises after Rashaad Penny suffers serious injury.

Commanders at Bears, Thursday 8:15 PM ET

The Commanders and Bears will put the idea that bad football is better than no football at all to the test when the two teams clash this Thursday night in a game that features a total of 38.5, the lowest on the Week 6 slate. Last week, Washington had one rookie (Brian Robinson) make his pro debut while another (Jahan Dotson) missed his first game of the season.

Robinson was eased into action, playing only 18 of 63 snaps, but he did earn more carries than Antonio Gibson (three) in Week 5. I’m of the belief that Washington will continue ramping up Robinson’s workload, and I’m interested in his player cards while prices are low.

Dyami Brown surprised in Dotson’s absence last week, leading the team in receiving yards (105) and touchdowns (two), but Brown was on the field only 32% of the time. Dotson’s return would likely send Brown back to the bench, but Dotson’s return timeline is currently unclear. On a one-game Showdown slate, I can justify playing Brown, but just keep in mind you may only be getting one game of utility from him. Curtis Samuel continues to lead in targets, and he has now logged the highest target share in every game this year.

Justin Fields exceeded 200 passing yards for the first time this season in Week 5, adding 47 rushing yards on the ground. Chicago’s offense remains too limited for me to have interest in any of its pass-catchers, though I’ll reluctantly admit Fields is in play this week on a one-game Showdown slate, particularly given his rushing ability.

Khalil Herbert resumed his role as second fiddle in the rushing game with David Montgomery (Achilles) back in the lineup. Montgomery carried the ball 12 times for only 20 yards but did add 62 yards through the air. Despite Montgomery’s inefficiency, the team has repeatedly made it clear he will command the bulk of the workload when healthy.

Best Buy: Brian Robinson ($4.25, $27.99, $218, $949, $6,999)

Buccaneers at Steelers, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Steelers were kept out of the end zone in Kenny Pickett’s first start as a pro, though he did exceed 300 passing yards vs. Buffalo. Diontae Johnson rebounded from his season-low four targets in Week 4 with a game-high 13 in Week 5, but he was held to a 5-60-0 receiving line. George Pickens continues to produce with Pickett under center, though he is priced appropriately in the Reignmakers Marketplace. Pat Freiermuth left last week’s game with a concussion, and his potential absence would be relatively significant. Freiermuth looked like Pickett’s favorite target in Week 4 when he led the Steelers with a 36% target share.

Zach Gentry would take over at tight end should Freiermuth be unable to go in Week 6. Najee Harris was held to only 40 scrimmage yards last week, but it’s hard to hold this performance against him when the Steelers lost the game 38-3. Unfortunately for Harris, Pittsburgh is a big underdog yet again in Week 6.

The Bucs racked up 351 passing yards in a game they led comfortably throughout while Leonard Fournette continued to cede snaps and carries to rookie Rachaad White. Fortunately for Fournette, he remains very involved in the passing game — he led Tampa Bay in targets and receiving yards in Week 5 — and as long as that remains the case, he’ll be in play in Reignmakers.

Tampa’s hierarchy at receiver has been hard to parse with all the injuries the group has dealt with over the first five weeks. They are getting healthier though, as last week they were only down Julio Jones (knee). With this group approaching full strength and Brady cranking up the pass attempts (52 attempts in each of the last two weeks), I’m interested in taking shots here.

Best Buy: Leonard Fournette ($9.20, $49.99, $575, $1,850, $5,850)

Jets at Packers, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

New York’s young backfield duo of Breece Hall and Michael Carter led the team to victory over the injury-plagued Dolphins in Week 6. The Jets offense has scaled back passing attempts with the move from Joe Flacco to Zach Wilson at quarterback, and that has coincided with Hall’s emergence. After seeing 21 carries through the first three games, Hall has now amassed 35 over the past two weeks, culminating in his 197-yard performance in Week 5. Hall is set up to push RB1 production the rest of the way.

While New York deploys a run-heavy approach, the team’s receivers will be tougher to forecast. Corey Davis has been Wilson’s favorite target so far, but there are too many mouths to feed in this offense, and the team is simply not throwing the ball enough for any of them to be reliable options in the short term.

Randall Cobb had a turn-back-the-clock performance in Week 5, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Packers to victory in London. Cobb led the team in targets (13), receptions (7) and yards from scrimmage (99) vs. the Giants. Cobb is not in play for fantasy moving forward, but he does take away from Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs, who were both held under 40 yards last week. On a Sunday Main slate, you can probably ignore this group entirely.

Aaron Jones logged season highs in snap share (73%) and rush share (65%) at the expense of AJ Dillon last week. It will be interesting to learn whether this was a one-week blip or the start of a new trend. Given Jones’ talent and Green Bay’s lack of weapons on offense, I’m willing to speculate here ahead of Week 6.

Best Buy: Aaron Jones ($8.69, $49.69, $425, $2,399, $12,000)

Vikings at Dolphins, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Dolphins were blown out by the Jets 40-17 last week and their Week 6 prospects will be determined by quarterback availability. Last week, Miami was already without Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), who was held out after sustaining his second concussion scare of the season in Week 4, while Teddy Bridgewater was forced from last week’s game, also with a head injury. As a result, Miami leaned on seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, who was unable to get anything going vs, New York.

It seemed as though Bridgewater may have had a chance to return to last week’s game under the previous version of the concussion protocol (which was updated the week prior), while Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Week 6. If Miami is forced to start Thompson, they’ll be worth avoiding entirely, but I will be looking for buy-low spots if either Bridgewater or Tagovailoa is cleared. It will also be worth monitoring Tyreek Hill, who was spotted in a walking boot after last week’s game. At running back, Raheem Mostert has wrestled RB1 duties away from Chase Edmonds.

For the Vikings, there are no real surprises. The duo of Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook combined for 275 scrimmage yards, and there was not much left over for the rest of the offense. Kirk Cousins is not the most exciting name at quarterback, but his cards are currently undervalued in the Reignmakers Marketplace, according to Lucky Trader’s Price Estimates.

Best Buy: Kirk Cousins ($12, $45, $450, $1,879, $7,778)

Bengals at Saints, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Taysom Hill was busy in his 23 snaps last week, rushing nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for another touchdown on one passing attempt. Jameis Winston (back) has yet to return to practice, but he should be considered week-to-week as long as he remains off of IR. New Orleans lost Chris Olave during the game to a head injury and the offense was already playing without Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle). Without knowing which players may be available for the Saints at the time of writing, it’s difficult to feel confident in anyone outside of Alvin Kamara.

Tee Higgins was limited to only 10 snaps last week before an ankle injury ended his day. Bengals coach Zac Taylor has called Higgins “day-to-day” ahead of Week 6. Should Higgins be unable to go, Tyler Boyd would theoretically become a logical beneficiary, although Boyd has struggled to command targets so far this season. I would have more interest in Ja’Marr Chase in that scenario. Chase has failed to impress in the box score following his 10-129-1 line in Week 1, but the usage is still there, and his WR12 price point feels too low to me.

Best Buy: Ja’Marr Chase ($8, $47, $569, $2,999, $12,000)

49ers at Falcons, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Falcons were punchless last week without Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and Kyle Pitts (hamstring), mustering only 15 points in a loss to the Bucs. Marcus Mariota was limited to 147 passing yards and Drake London remains the only viable receiving option until Pitts returns. Filling in for Patterson, rookie Tyler Allgeier logged a career-high 13 rush attempts, but he has only two targets on the season, which limits his upside on a poor offense.

For the 49ers, Jeff Wilson Jr. continued to impress in Eli Mitchell’s (knee) absence with a 17-120-1 rushing performance in Week 6. There is a reason for concern here though, as San Francisco added old friend Tevin Coleman to the mix last week. He sapped away eight carries and a touchdown out of the backfield.

There is also reason to be concerned about Brandon Aiyuk, who has posted 16 and 13% target shares in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively. This step down in usage is correlated with George Kittle’s return, while Deebo Samuel’s usage has remained intact. Kittle has not yet produced for fantasy, but his snap and target share numbers point to brighter days ahead.

Best Buy: George Kittle ($2, $18, $200, $750, $2,899)

Patriots at Browns, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Browns open as 3-point favorites at home vs. the Patriots in Week 6 following last week’s loss to the Chargers. Any time the Browns are home favorites, you have to like Nick Chubb’s chances, though he is appropriately priced up in the marketplace. Amari Cooper has posted a target share of 35% or higher in three of the last four games. Cooper should remain a featured part of the Cleveland offense, but a tough matchup is on tap this week. David Njoku looks like one of the better tight end options right now while Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to operate as a solid if unexciting WR2 in the offense.

The Patriots got their second win of the season last week with rookie Bailey Zappe filling in for Mac Jones (ankle). Although New England got the win, Zappe led a low-volume passing attack that threw the ball only 21 times for 188 yards. Jones was able to get in three limited practice sessions last week, and it’s currently unclear whether he has a chance to return in Week 6. While Zappe has been a nice story, I’m probably avoiding the Patriots’ passing game if he gets another start.

Jakobi Meyers returned from a knee injury to command a 38% target share last Sunday. Meyers has now led New England in target share in each of the three games he has played. Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton (collarbone) made his pro debut in Week 5 and caught two balls for seven yards. He’s not on the fantasy radar yet but could be interesting over the latter half of the season given the lack of weapons in the passing game.

After Damien Harris (hamstring) was forced from the game last week, Rhamondre Stevenson operated as a bell cow back, carrying the ball 25 times for 161 yards while adding another 14 yards through the air. Expect Stevenson to be one of the most popular plays this week.

Best Buy: Amari Cooper ($5.98, $28.99, $299.99, $1,474.72, $6,000)

Ravens at Giants, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Saquon Barkley racked up 106 scrimmage yards last week in London and would have had an even bigger day had he not briefly left the game with an injury. He continues to be the engine that drives New York on offense. The Giants remain depleted at wide receiver, and Darius Slayton led the way for this group last week with 79 yards after he logged only 18 snaps through the first three weeks of the season. Baltimore’s secondary had been leaky in previous weeks before clamping down on the Bengals in Week 5. Given the state of New York’s receiving group, this is not a position group I’m interested in.

Rashod Bateman (foot) was absent last week for the Ravens, and head coach John Harbaugh said Bateman “might” be back in Week 6. Last week, most of Bateman’s snaps were absorbed by Demarcus Robinson, while most of the target share went to Devin Duvernay. Duvernay has had his moments in 2022, and he would be a strong play should Bateman be held out for a second time. Mark Andrews bounced back from a disappointing Week 4 performance to post a 10-89-1 line in Week 5.

Last week, J.K. Dobbins was out-snapped by Kenyan Drake, which is particularly concerning since the score was close throughout the game, meaning this was not garbage time production. Dobbins did lead the backfield in rushing attempts, but with Lamar Jackson pulling so many attempts out of the backfield, it’s hard to feel confident about playing Dobbins while Drake and Mike Davis are involved.

Best Buy: Devin Duvernay ($3.50, $20, $129.99, $675, $4,299)

Jaguars at Colts, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Colts were able to improve to 2-2-1 last week vs. the Broncos despite being without Jonathan Taylor (ankle). That day, head coach Frank Reich said the team was “optimistic” Taylor would be able to play in Week 6. Keep an eye on his practice participation this week — if he is on the practice field on Wednesday or Thursday, I’ll be looking to buy at his current prices. If Taylor is unable to go, we’ll need to turn our attention to Nyheim Hines, who was set up to fill in for Taylor before being forced from the game with a head injury in the first quarter. The Colts’ passing game remains largely unexciting, though rookie Alec Pierce has now increased his target share in every game played this year.

After a bad loss to Houston last week, Jacksonville opens as a touchdown dog on the road in Week 6. Travis Etienne has now matched James Robinson 18-18 in carries over the past two weeks, and Etienne now looks like the ascendant option in the backfield.

Despite Zay Jones’ (ankle) return to action, Marvin Jones led the team in receiving for the first time this season in Week 5. Christian Kirk had his worst game of the season, and the Jaguars receiving game is starting to feel a little crowded as targets are distributed between Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones and Evan Engram.

Best Buy: Jonathan Taylor ($9, $50, $474, $2,300, $11,500)

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

Panthers at Rams, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

The Panthers lost Baker Mayfield to a high-ankle sprain in Week 5, and P.J. Walker looks like the next man up with Sam Darnold (ankle) still on IR and rookie Matt Corral (foot) lost for the season. Walker, an XFL alum, has taken the majority of snaps at QB twice in his Panthers career, most recently vs. the Cardinals last November. In that game, half of Walker’s targets went to Christian McCaffrey (10) and DJ Moore (6). In Walker’s 2020 appearance, McCaffrey was inactive, and Moore led the way with 11 targets. Walker’s cards have already been priced up in the Reignmakers Marketplace, and as bad as Mayfield has been, I’m expecting the offense to be worse with Walker under center. Unless Walker’s floor prices come back down, I’ll be avoiding Carolina this week.

The defending Super Bowl champs have now fallen below .500, but they’ll have a chance to turn things around this week vs. Carolina. Allen Robinson has now exceeded a 14% target share in only one of five games this season, and he now has been out-targeted on the year by Ben Skowronek. Tyler Higbee has been the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind Cooper Kupp, and I wouldn’t expect that to change in the short term.

Last week, Darrell Henderson was held without a rush attempt despite being on the field for 57% of the Rams’ offensive plays. Meanwhile, Cam Akers commanded 13 of 15 rush attempts but responded with only 33 rushing yards. Los Angeles has also begun working Malcolm Brown in for a few snaps the last two weeks. It’s hard to feel confident about any of the Rams’ backfield options, though the game script should favor this group with L.A. currently listed as an 11-point favorite.

Best Buy: Tyler Higbee ($3.50, $16, $162, $1,149, N/A)

Cardinals at Seahawks, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

The Seahawks lost Rashaad Penny to a serious injury one week after his 151-yard explosion. Penny suffered a broken fibula and will miss the remainder of the season. Look for rookie Kenneth Walker III to become a popular target after his 8-88-1 rushing performance last week.

Geno Smith was once again impressive vs. the Saints despite the loss. Smith went for 268 yards with three touchdowns, including two to Tyler Lockett and one to DK Metcalf. It’s easy to predict where the targets are going in Seattle’s offense, and that makes them an intriguing offense to stack on a weekly basis.

The Cardinals failed to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season in Week 5 and may have lost their starting running back in the process. James Conner sustained a rib injury that forced him from the game, though initial indications from head coach Kliff Kingsbury are that Conner will be “OK.” Darrel Williams was also forced out of the game in Week 5 with a knee injury, leaving Eno Benjamin in line to function as the lead back in the event Conner and Williams are unable to go this Sunday.

Marquise Brown continues to impress in the receiving game, and he has now exceeded a 25% target share in each of the last three games. But with DeAndre Hopkins’ (suspension) return on the horizon, I’m probably taking this opportunity to sell high on Brown. That also means I’m not looking to buy in on Rondale Moore, whose 7-68-0 line in Week 5 was a step in the right direction. I remain interested in Kyler Murray, who is QB5 on the season in terms of fantasy points scored and should get an additional boost when Hopkins returns.

Best Buy: Kyler Murray ($15.99, $63.50, $705, $2,899, $17,000)

Bills at Chiefs, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

In a possible preview of this year’s AFC Championship Game, the Bills will take on the Chiefs in a game that opens with a slate-high 53.5 total. Buffalo is a little banged up on offense, as they were without Dawson Knox (foot), Jamison Crowder (ankle), Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) last week. With the offense short-handed, Gabe Davis ascended, going for a 98-yard touchdown in the game’s opening minutes en route to a 3-171-2 line. Stefon Diggs continued his solid production while rookie Khalil Shakir absorbed most of the available snaps at wide receiver. I’ll be keeping a close eye on McKenzie’s progression through the concussion protocol this week, with plans to buy McKenzie if he is active or Shakir if he is not. Last week, the music stopped for Devin Singletary, who was held to a 6-42-0 rushing line despite the favorable game conditions. There’s always an upside here given the offensive environment, but Singletary will likely remain an inconsistent boom-or-bust option moving forward.

Last week, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for four touchdowns en route to a 30-29 win vs. the Raiders. Kelce had only 25 receiving yards and was matched by both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in targets (8). Rookie Skyy Moore’s usage keeps ticking up — the rookie has set a new season high in snaps played in each of the past two weeks.

At running back, Isiah Pacheco took a back seat to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon after it looked like Pacheco’s role was set to increase in Week 4. McKinnon set season highs in both snap share (53%) and rushing share (35%) while out-gaining CEH 72-35.

Best Buy: Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($1.99, $14, $139, $729, $1,750)

Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday 8:20 PM ET

The Eagles deployed a concentrated attack in Week 5, where 27 of Jalen Hurts’ 34 targets went to the trio of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. The Eagles offense is fairly expensive across the board, but there is still some value early in the week on Goedert, according to Lucky Trader’s Price Estimates. Miles Sanders was held to only 64 total yards, but his snap share has increased in every game this year as offseason fears of a timeshare backfield in Philadelphia have not come to fruition.

The Cowboys leaned on their ground game in Week 5 to hand the defending Super Bowl champion Rams their third loss of the season. In that game, Cooper Rush threw the ball only 16 times for 102 passing yards. Thirteen of those 16 targets went to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, and both receivers look like strong options vs. the Eagles, who should push the Cowboys into a more pass-heavy approach in Week 6. Dak Prescott has not been officially declared out for Week 6 yet, but reading the tea leaves, I am expecting him to be sidelined for at least one more week.

Much to the chagrin of fantasy gamers around the world, Ezekiel Elliott has increased his rushing share over the past two weeks at the expense of Tony Pollard. Elliott has out-carried Pollard 41-16 over that time frame. However, both of those contests were games Dallas won by multiple scores, and if you expect game script to dictate workload in the backfield, this would be a spot to buy back in on Pollard with the Cowboys set to square off against the NFL’s lone remaining undefeated team.

Best Buy: Dallas Goedert ($3.50, $21, $225, $949, $3,799)

Broncos at Chargers, Monday 8:15 PM ET

The Broncos gave Melvin Gordon 15 carries in their first game without Javonte Williams (knee). Gordon had a mediocre day on the ground (15-54-0) but added 49 receiving yards for a useful fantasy performance, and the workload should be there moving forward. Russell Wilson disappointed yet again, but news broke after the game about a shoulder ailment that had been affecting the Denver QB in recent weeks. Wilson received an injection last Friday to relieve discomfort in his shoulder, though it remains to be seen whether this will translate to any on-field improvement. Wilson is currently priced as QB22 despite Denver playing on a Showdown slate this week. It feels gross, but I’m probably a buyer of Wilson here.

Last week, the Chargers leaned on the ground game en route to their 30-28 win vs. the Browns. Austin Ekeler paved the way with a massive 16-173-1 rushing line, while Josh Kelley pitched in another 49 rushing yards with a touchdown. Ekeler’s workload has remained relatively flat throughout the season, but he has been converting more of his opportunities in recent weeks, while Kelley appears to have passed Sony Michel for the 1B role in the backfield.

Keenan Allen’s (hamstring) return timeline is unclear, and Mike Williams has posted target shares of 30% and 39% over the past two weeks in Allen’s absence. Without Allen and Jalen Guyton (knee), Josh Palmer has had every opportunity to produce, but the results have been underwhelming. Justin Herbert is another week removed from his Week 3 rib injury, and with Los Angeles playing on a Showdown slate this week and Allen’s return somewhere on the horizon, I continue to like Herbert as a buy.

Best Buy: Justin Herbert ($14, $60.75, $575, $2,999.99)

