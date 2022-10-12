This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Budweiser Unveils FIFA World Cup NFT

Budweiser announced that its NFT collection, Budverse, will be releasing a collection for the FIFA World Cup according to a recent tweet.

The Budverse x @FIFAWorldCup NFT Collection drops 10/14.



Mint your Live Scoreboard digital collectible & track your team’s journey in the #FIFAWorldCup. When you purchase you can enter for a chance to win a trip to the World Cup Finals! pic.twitter.com/u4xvl7dYgI — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) October 12, 2022

The mint for the project is set to take place on Oct. 14, with the NFT featuring a unique digital scoreboard where users can track their team throughout the World Cup. Each mint will also come with a “Budweiser Football merch kit” that can be redeemed after purchase.

Also to be minted is the “Budweiser World Cup Kit” which will feature one Budweiser World Cup scarf, one color-changing Budweiser can and one Budweiser Football trading card.

All minters of the NFT will be entered for a chance to win the “360 Experience.” The 360 Experience features “World Cup Finals match tickets, a Doha desert experience, food, hotel, and a hyper-rare 1/1 Gold NFT to help you celebrate this monumental game in style” according to Budweiser.

