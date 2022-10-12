DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Wired Drop Breakdown

Wired Set Breakdown

The newest Reignmakers Football drop has arrived!

The Wired set will begin dropping on Thursday, October 13.

This set will feature football players new to Reignmakers as well as players who did not have their full edition counts produced for GENESIS, ELEVATE or MOMENTUM. Distribution will consist of individual player drops for CORE and RARE tier cards, as well as auctions for ELITE-REIGNMAKERS tier cards.

Individual player drops and auctions will occur weekly. Edition counts for new players will reflect the full edition counts they missed from GENESIS, ELEVATE or MOMENTUM at their respective edition tier. Edition counts for existing players will reflect whatever was not produced as a result of that player not being included in GENESIS, ELEVATE or MOMENTUM. Additionally, if a player changed position tiers (for example, moved from Additional Depth on GENESIS to Role Player in MOMENTUM) they will have the remaining editions produced for their current tier.

Wired set cards will not have a Franchise Score Set multiplier (similar to MOMENTUM). Rookies will still receive their standard multiplier.

Our initial list consists of 45 players (see below), however, new to Reignmakers players will be added as key signings occur or roles develop for previously unproduced players.

Players included in the first week of drops:

DeAndre Hopkins

Noah Brown (New to Reignmakers)

Jacoby Brissett

Cooper Rush

Greg Dortch (New to Reignmakers)

Mack Hollins

Jarvis Landry

Wired Initial Player Checklist Player Name Team Position Jersey No. New to Reignmakers? SuperStar Status Rookie Status Edition Tier Core Rare Elite Legendary Reignmaker* Drop Wave Player Name Team Position Jersey No. New to Reignmakers? SuperStar Status Rookie Status Edition Tier Core Rare Elite Legendary Reignmaker* Drop Wave Jacoby Brissett CLE QB 7 No No QB1 1,100 220 55 12 1 10/13 - 10/19 Greg Dortch ARI WR 83 Yes No No Additional Depth 1,500 300 75 14 3 10/13 - 10/19 Cooper Rush DAL QB 10 No No Additional Depth 1,000 200 50 6 1 10/13 - 10/19 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR 10 No No Skill Starters 600 120 30 10 n/a 10/13 - 10/19 Mack Hollins LV WR 10 No No Role Players 1,100 220 55 12 1 10/13 - 10/19 Noah Brown DAL WR 85 Yes No No Role Players 4,600 920 230 40 6 10/13 - 10/19 Jarvis Landry NO WR 5 No No Skill Starters 600 120 30 10 n/a 10/13 - 10/19 Jaylen Warren PIT RB 30 Yes No Yes Rookies - Offense 4,400 880 220 35 5 TBD Isiah Pacheco KC RB 10 Yes No Yes Rookies - Offense 4,400 880 220 35 5 TBD Kyle Philips TEN WR 18 No Yes Rookies - Offense 2,400 480 120 20 3 TBD Daniel Bellinger NYG TE 82 No Yes Rookies - Offense 2,400 480 120 20 3 TBD Velus Jones Jr. CHI WR 12 No Yes Rookies - Offense 2,400 480 120 20 3 TBD Tyler Allgeier ATL RB 25 No Yes Rookies - Offense 2,400 480 120 20 3 TBD Rachaad White TB RB 29 Yes No Yes Rookies - Offense 4,400 880 220 35 5 TBD Jack Stoll PHI TE 89 No No Additional Depth 500 100 25 8 2 TBD Ihmir Smith-Marsette CHI WR 17 No No Additional Depth 500 100 25 8 2 TBD Amari Rodgers GB WR 8 No No Role Players 1,100 220 55 12 1 TBD Juwan Johnson NO TE 83 Yes No No Additional Depth 1,500 300 75 14 3 TBD Jauan Jennings SF WR 15 No No Role Players 1,100 220 55 12 1 TBD James Proche II BAL WR 3 No No Role Players 1,600 320 80 20 3 TBD Bryan Edwards ATL WR 89 No No Skill Starters 1,600 320 80 20 3 TBD Nick Foles IND QB 9 No No Additional Depth 500 100 25 8 2 TBD Kyle Allen HOU QB 3 No No Additional Depth 500 100 25 8 2 TBD O.J. Howard HOU TE 83 No No Additional Depth 1,000 200 50 6 1 TBD Ashton Dulin IND WR 16 No No Additional Depth 500 100 25 8 2 TBD Jeff Wilson Jr. SF RB 22 No No Role Players 1,100 220 55 12 1 TBD Jerick McKinnon KC RB 1 No No Role Players 1,600 320 80 20 3 TBD Ryan Griffin CHI TE 84 No No Additional Depth 500 100 25 8 2 TBD Benny Snell Jr. PIT RB 24 No No Role Players 1,100 220 55 12 1 TBD Brett Maher DAL K 19 Yes No No Kickers 4,600 920 230 40 6 TBD Sony Michel LAC RB 20 Yes No No Additional Depth 1,500 300 75 14 3 TBD DeAndre Carter LAC WR 1 Yes No No Additional Depth 1,500 300 75 14 3 TBD Brandon Bolden LV RB 34 No No Role Players 1,100 220 55 12 1 TBD Kyle Rudolph TB TE 8 No No Additional Depth 500 100 25 8 2 TBD Chase McLaughlin IND K 7 Yes No No Kickers 4,600 920 230 40 6 TBD Durham Smythe MIA TE 81 No No Additional Depth 500 100 25 8 2 TBD Austin Seibert DET K 19 No No Kickers 1,600 320 80 20 3 TBD Dontrell Hilliard TEN RB 40 No No Role Players 1,100 220 55 12 1 TBD Kenyan Drake BAL RB 17 No No Role Players 3,000 600 150 20 3 TBD Josh Reynolds DET WR 8 No No Role Players 1,100 220 55 12 1 TBD Samaje Perine CIN RB 34 No No Role Players 1,100 220 55 12 1 TBD Eddy Pineiro CAR K 4 Yes No No Kickers 4,600 920 230 40 6 TBD Darrel Williams ARI RB 24 No No Role Players 1,600 320 80 20 3 TBD Isaiah McKenzie BUF WR 6 No No Role Players 1,100 220 55 12 1 TBD Julio Jones TB WR 6 No No Skill Starters 600 120 30 10 n/a TBD

*Reignmaker tier with count greater than 1 reflects how many unique 1 of 1 Reignmaker Cards will be produced of each player. Not all Reignmaker cards will be included in a standard Drop week and may be released later*

Week 1 Wired Drop Info Player Name Team Position Jersey No. New to Reignmakers Edition Tier Core Rare Date Window CORE Price RARE Price Player Name Team Position Jersey No. New to Reignmakers Edition Tier Core Rare Date Window CORE Price RARE Price DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR 10 Skill Starters 600 120 10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET $6.99 $49.99 Noah Brown DAL WR 85 Yes Role Players 4,600 920 10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET $1.99 $7.99 Jacoby Brissett CLE QB 7 QB1 1,100 220 10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET $8.99 $24.99 Cooper Rush DAL QB 10 Additional Depth 1,000 200 10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET $8.99 $24.99 Greg Dortch ARI WR 83 Yes Additional Depth 1,500 300 10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET $1.99 $7.99 Mack Hollins LV WR 10 Role Players 1,100 220 10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET $1.99 $7.99 Jarvis Landry NO WR 5 Skill Starters 600 120 10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET $1.99 $7.99

Wired Auction Schedule

