DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Wired Drop Breakdown

Wired Set Breakdown
The newest Reignmakers Football drop has arrived!
The Wired set will begin dropping on Thursday, October 13.
This set will feature football players new to Reignmakers as well as players who did not have their full edition counts produced for GENESIS, ELEVATE or MOMENTUM. Distribution will consist of individual player drops for CORE and RARE tier cards, as well as auctions for ELITE-REIGNMAKERS tier cards.
Individual player drops and auctions will occur weekly. Edition counts for new players will reflect the full edition counts they missed from GENESIS, ELEVATE or MOMENTUM at their respective edition tier. Edition counts for existing players will reflect whatever was not produced as a result of that player not being included in GENESIS, ELEVATE or MOMENTUM. Additionally, if a player changed position tiers (for example, moved from Additional Depth on GENESIS to Role Player in MOMENTUM) they will have the remaining editions produced for their current tier.
Wired set cards will not have a Franchise Score Set multiplier (similar to MOMENTUM). Rookies will still receive their standard multiplier.
Our initial list consists of 45 players (see below), however, new to Reignmakers players will be added as key signings occur or roles develop for previously unproduced players.
Players included in the first week of drops:
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Noah Brown (New to Reignmakers)
- Jacoby Brissett
- Cooper Rush
- Greg Dortch (New to Reignmakers)
- Mack Hollins
- Jarvis Landry
Get in on the action now!
Wired Initial Player Checklist
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Jersey No.
|New to Reignmakers?
|SuperStar Status
|Rookie Status
|Edition Tier
|Core
|Rare
|Elite
|Legendary
|Reignmaker*
|Drop Wave
|Jacoby Brissett
|CLE
|QB
|7
|No
|No
|QB1
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|10/13 - 10/19
|Greg Dortch
|ARI
|WR
|83
|Yes
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|1,500
|300
|75
|14
|3
|10/13 - 10/19
|Cooper Rush
|DAL
|QB
|10
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|1,000
|200
|50
|6
|1
|10/13 - 10/19
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|10
|No
|No
|Skill Starters
|600
|120
|30
|10
|n/a
|10/13 - 10/19
|Mack Hollins
|LV
|WR
|10
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|10/13 - 10/19
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|WR
|85
|Yes
|No
|No
|Role Players
|4,600
|920
|230
|40
|6
|10/13 - 10/19
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|WR
|5
|No
|No
|Skill Starters
|600
|120
|30
|10
|n/a
|10/13 - 10/19
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|30
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Rookies - Offense
|4,400
|880
|220
|35
|5
|TBD
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|10
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Rookies - Offense
|4,400
|880
|220
|35
|5
|TBD
|Kyle Philips
|TEN
|WR
|18
|No
|Yes
|Rookies - Offense
|2,400
|480
|120
|20
|3
|TBD
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|TE
|82
|No
|Yes
|Rookies - Offense
|2,400
|480
|120
|20
|3
|TBD
|Velus Jones Jr.
|CHI
|WR
|12
|No
|Yes
|Rookies - Offense
|2,400
|480
|120
|20
|3
|TBD
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|25
|No
|Yes
|Rookies - Offense
|2,400
|480
|120
|20
|3
|TBD
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|29
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Rookies - Offense
|4,400
|880
|220
|35
|5
|TBD
|Jack Stoll
|PHI
|TE
|89
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|500
|100
|25
|8
|2
|TBD
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|CHI
|WR
|17
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|500
|100
|25
|8
|2
|TBD
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|8
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|TBD
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|83
|Yes
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|1,500
|300
|75
|14
|3
|TBD
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|WR
|15
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|TBD
|James Proche II
|BAL
|WR
|3
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,600
|320
|80
|20
|3
|TBD
|Bryan Edwards
|ATL
|WR
|89
|No
|No
|Skill Starters
|1,600
|320
|80
|20
|3
|TBD
|Nick Foles
|IND
|QB
|9
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|500
|100
|25
|8
|2
|TBD
|Kyle Allen
|HOU
|QB
|3
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|500
|100
|25
|8
|2
|TBD
|O.J. Howard
|HOU
|TE
|83
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|1,000
|200
|50
|6
|1
|TBD
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|WR
|16
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|500
|100
|25
|8
|2
|TBD
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|RB
|22
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|TBD
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|1
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,600
|320
|80
|20
|3
|TBD
|Ryan Griffin
|CHI
|TE
|84
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|500
|100
|25
|8
|2
|TBD
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|24
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|TBD
|Brett Maher
|DAL
|K
|19
|Yes
|No
|No
|Kickers
|4,600
|920
|230
|40
|6
|TBD
|Sony Michel
|LAC
|RB
|20
|Yes
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|1,500
|300
|75
|14
|3
|TBD
|DeAndre Carter
|LAC
|WR
|1
|Yes
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|1,500
|300
|75
|14
|3
|TBD
|Brandon Bolden
|LV
|RB
|34
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|TBD
|Kyle Rudolph
|TB
|TE
|8
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|500
|100
|25
|8
|2
|TBD
|Chase McLaughlin
|IND
|K
|7
|Yes
|No
|No
|Kickers
|4,600
|920
|230
|40
|6
|TBD
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|TE
|81
|No
|No
|Additional Depth
|500
|100
|25
|8
|2
|TBD
|Austin Seibert
|DET
|K
|19
|No
|No
|Kickers
|1,600
|320
|80
|20
|3
|TBD
|Dontrell Hilliard
|TEN
|RB
|40
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|TBD
|Kenyan Drake
|BAL
|RB
|17
|No
|No
|Role Players
|3,000
|600
|150
|20
|3
|TBD
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|WR
|8
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|TBD
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|34
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|TBD
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|K
|4
|Yes
|No
|No
|Kickers
|4,600
|920
|230
|40
|6
|TBD
|Darrel Williams
|ARI
|RB
|24
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,600
|320
|80
|20
|3
|TBD
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|WR
|6
|No
|No
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|55
|12
|1
|TBD
|Julio Jones
|TB
|WR
|6
|No
|No
|Skill Starters
|600
|120
|30
|10
|n/a
|TBD
*Reignmaker tier with count greater than 1 reflects how many unique 1 of 1 Reignmaker Cards will be produced of each player. Not all Reignmaker cards will be included in a standard Drop week and may be released later*
Week 1 Wired Drop Info
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Jersey No.
|New to Reignmakers
|Edition Tier
|Core
|Rare
|Date Window
|CORE Price
|RARE Price
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|10
|Skill Starters
|600
|120
|10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET
|$6.99
|$49.99
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|WR
|85
|Yes
|Role Players
|4,600
|920
|10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET
|$1.99
|$7.99
|Jacoby Brissett
|CLE
|QB
|7
|QB1
|1,100
|220
|10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET
|$8.99
|$24.99
|Cooper Rush
|DAL
|QB
|10
|Additional Depth
|1,000
|200
|10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET
|$8.99
|$24.99
|Greg Dortch
|ARI
|WR
|83
|Yes
|Additional Depth
|1,500
|300
|10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET
|$1.99
|$7.99
|Mack Hollins
|LV
|WR
|10
|Role Players
|1,100
|220
|10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET
|$1.99
|$7.99
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|WR
|5
|Skill Starters
|600
|120
|10/13, 12pm ET Through 10/19/22 6pm ET
|$1.99
|$7.99
Wired Auction Schedule
