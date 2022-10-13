Steve Aoki Goes Undead With Deadfellaz NFT Collaboration

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader.

Steve Aoki is getting into the Halloween spirit early this year, partnering with Deadfellaz to create a collection of ‘Undead’ merchandise, Billboard reported this morning.

The new merchandise collection includes a limited-edition run of varsity jackets, t-shirt, hoodies, and skate decks. One of the varsity jackets comes with an identical digital wearable to sport in the metaverse.

“NFTs and web3 are the future,” Aoki said of the partnership. “It has been such an adventure to create alongside pioneers such as Betty and Psych of the Deadfellaz Horde. Deadfellaz is an incredible project and a community that I am proud to also be a part of. I am honored to drop this collaboration for our Horde and share our passion with the world – the pieces are colorful, effervescent, and luxurious; I can’t wait to rock them!”

This isn’t the first time Aoki and Deadfellaz joined forces to create a unique experience for NFT holders.

“Working with Steve has been so fun,” the co-founders of Deadfellaz, Betty and Psych, told Billboard. “He has embraced web3 and helped shape the space as it is so far, which has been especially impactful given his incredible success in a multitude of spaces like music, fashion, art, tech, and more. This collaboration comes a year after Steve DJ’d an exclusive set for [our community] at our very first Deadfellaz metaverse event last Halloween, so it feels very special to us.”

The collection will be revealed on Oct. 29.

Deadfellaz is on a partnership roll the last few months. In early September, the team partnered with American jeans manufacturer Wrangler for a choose your own adventure game.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!