This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 7)

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

In this article, we’ll look at the most impactful NFL news of the week, the best week-long and season-long additions to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad, and which Superstars are the best value adds to fill out the rest of your team.

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Keenan Allen on Pace to Return to Practice in Full

Chargers No. 1 wide receiver Keenan Allen is “on pace” to return to practice in full this week, according to head coach Brandon Staley. Allen has missed every game since Sep. 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers' offense has not been the same without him, and Justin Herbert should see a boost with Allen’s return. Be careful, however, as this is not the first time Allen was expected to practice and play in the following game. His hamstring injury has nagged him all season.

Chris Olave In, Michael Thomas Out in Week 7

Chris Olave is fully cleared and “100 percent” for Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, Michael Thomas is still dealing with a foot injury and is unlikely to suit up. The New Orleans Saints have been dealing with a plethora of offensive injuries, and Olave should provide a much-needed spark this week. He has shown tremendous upside this season, scoring touchdowns in back-to-back weeks prior to his injury.

Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors Heat Up

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 1, and rumors regarding Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are already circulating. The Panthers were quick to pull the trigger on a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for Robbie Anderson, and they might be looking to enter rebuild mode in full. If so, McCaffrey has a ton of value for playoff-bound teams. So far, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are the top teams to watch.

Tua Tagovailoa Makes His Return to the Field

Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared to play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a brutal concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals a couple of weeks ago. The Miami offense is one of the most sought-after in the league for fantasy purposes when Tua is healthy, but question marks regarding Tagovailoa’s health certainly remain.

Marquise Brown Could Return in Six Weeks

The initial diagnosis of Marquise Brown’s foot injury suggested he would be out for the remainder of the season, but an MRI showed that he has a non-surgical fracture, and he could return in as little as six weeks. If he does return, it would be right on time for the fantasy football playoffs for many. The Cardinals' offense has been disappointing all season, but a Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown stack is still a high-upside play.

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 7 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week if you’re not going to use them again.

Eno Benjamin - RB - Elite - $267

James Conner and Darrel Williams both missed practice on Tuesday, and Eno Benjamin turned into a workhorse running back last week in their absence. Expect much of the same in Week 7. Benjamin saw 87 percent of the offense’s total snaps, and while that wasn’t good enough to produce against the Seattle Seahawks, he should have an easier time against the New Orleans Saints. His 2.5 yards per carry from last week are unlikely to transfer over to Week 7, and Benjamin could be a sneaky tournament play. But remember, he is almost worthless once Conner and Williams return from injury.

Keenan Allen - WR - Legendary - $1,600

Keenan Allen is underpriced due to his lingering hamstring injury, but as noted above, he is expected to practice in full and play this Sunday. If he does play, he will be one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets. As one of the better wide receivers in the league, his price tag should be similar to Chris Godwin and Tee Higgins. Instead, he is much cheaper than his own teammate Mike Williams, Gabriel Davis, Chris Olave and others. Hamstring injuries are tough to rebound from, but if Allen does, he should have a solid remainder of the season in a high-upside offense.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

Dak Prescott - QB - Elite - $540

Dak Prescott could play this week, according to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said the team’s star quarterback is “determined to play.” Jones went on to say, “We feel that physically he’s at a position that the risk/reward justifies him being out there in terms of any reoccurrence of the injury.” Prescott is one of the league’s best quarterbacks when he is healthy, and the Cowboys have an explosive offense waiting to be unleashed. As long as he doesn’t reinjure his thumb, Prescott is a good high-upside play this week and a great stash for the rest of the season.

Travis Kelce - TE - Elite - $925

Nearly $1,000 is expensive for Travis Kelce at the Elite tier, but he is the go-to option for Patrick Mahomes. A Chiefs stack without Kelce is not a winning stack right now. He has seven touchdowns already this season in six weeks, and at least seven receptions in three consecutive games. Mahomes is going to continue to rely on Kelce, and after the league’s top tight end just torched the Buffalo Bills, a team that held Mark Andrews to less than 30 receiving yards, it seems unlikely any defense is going to stop him.

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best Superstar value adds at each rarity tier.

Justin Herbert - QB - Legendary - $2,700

Last week, Justin Herbert’s Legendary-tier player card was $3,000. This week, it is down to $2,700 after another disappointing performance from the Chargers. That said, the aforementioned Allen is expected to return this week. The Chargers still have three remaining prime-time games, which means Herbert is a viable Showdown option, and he has tremendous upside. Austin Ekeler has proven to be the more effective Superstar, but Herbert has plenty of season left to reclaim his spot as the offense’s top weapon.

Be sure to check our Lucky Trader’s Player Card Estimate and Contest EV tools throughout the week, then head over to the Reignmakers Marketplace to start building your teams!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.