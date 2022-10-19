DraftKings Reignmakers Week 7 NFL Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Week 7 Breakdown

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

Week 7 Headlines

Teams on bye: Bills, Rams, Vikings, Eagles.

Who will start at QB for New Orleans on Thursday?

The Cowboys “hope and believe” it is Dak Prescott time once again.

The Lions should be closer to full health coming off a bye week.

Carson Wentz will miss the next four to six weeks with a finger injury.

Will the Dolphins pick up where they left off with Tua Tagovailoa back at the helm?

Saints at Cardinals, Thursday 8:15 PM ET

The Saints will limp into Thursday Night Football this week with key injuries on offense, starting at the quarterback position. Jameis Winston (back/ankle) has missed the last three games, and head coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal when asked whether Winston would start this Thursday. Winston was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout last week, which is an improvement from the previous week when he was unable to practice at all. Andy Dalton would likely start should Winston be unable to go, though he has been limited by a back injury in practice this week. The Saints are averaging only 195 passing yards in Dalton’s three starts.

The good news for the Saints is Chris Olave appears to be over a concussion that kept him sidelined in Week 6. But, the bad news is Jarvis Landry (concussion) and Michael Thomas (foot) are expected to sit out, according to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune.

The Saints also have injuries at tight end, where Adam Trautman (ankle) was listed as a DNP (did not participate) in Monday’s practice. Should Trautman be unable to go this week, I’d be interested in Juwan Johnson as a value play. Johnson was out-snapped by Trautman in Weeks 4 and 5 before seeing six targets last week.

Alvin Kamara’s lack of touchdown scoring has kept the cost of his player cards down, but I continue to have interest in him. He’s been one of the top values for the past couple of weeks, per Lucky Trader’s Price Estimation tool.

The Cardinals lost one receiver in Marquise Brown (foot) but got back another in DeAndre Hopkins (suspension). I’d expect Hopkins to immediately jump into a heavy workload of targets given the state of the Arizona offense. Without Brown, Rondale Moore should remain involved coming off his 10-target performance in Week 6, while Zach Ertz looks like a safe bet to continue his TE1-level usage.

We’ll have to keep an eye on James Conner’s status this week as he works his way back from a rib injury. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Darrel Williams (knee) is unlikely to play in Week 7 after missing Week 6, so it will be the Eno Benjamin show again this Thursday if Conner is unable to suit up. Benjamin was ineffective in Week 6, but the workload should be there, as rookie Keaontay Ingram is the only other back currently on the active roster.

Best Buy: Rondale Moore ($3.70, $24.49, $175, $900, N/A)

Lions at Cowboys, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Cowboys “hope and believe it is Dak Prescott time once again,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, as long as Prescott is able to make it through the week of practice in good shape, he is expected to start for Dallas this weekend. Following two straight games of sub-200 passing yard performances by Cooper Rush, Prescott’s return will be a welcomed development for CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Prescott’s return will also be good news for Dalton Schultz (knee), assuming he is able to get back on the field this week. What makes a buy-low proposition on Schultz a little risky, though, is the emergence of rookie tight end Jake Ferguson, who was the recipient of Rush’s only touchdown pass in Week 6.

The Lions are hopeful to get back some of their offensive firepower as they come off a Week 6 bye. Since his Week 3 injury, D’Andre Swift (shoulder) has been expected to return this week off Detroit’s bye. So far, there have been no reports of a setback. Keep an eye on Swift’s practice participation throughout the week, but for now, I am considering him probable to return. Swift’s potential return will close the sell-high window on Jamaal Williams, who filled in admirably in Swift’s absence.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was active in Week 5, but he was clearly limited by an ankle injury, as evidenced by his season-low 32% snap share. Expect St. Brown to return to his early season form following the extra week of rest. St. Brown could eventually be hurt by first-round draft pick Jameson Williams, who has been working his way back from an ACL tear and should make his pro debut over the coming weeks. However, that is not an immediate concern for St. Brown.

Best Buy: D’Andre Swift ($8.99, $49, $489, $3,400, $10,000)

Colts at Titans, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Matt Ryan turned back the clock in Week 6, throwing the ball 58 times for 389 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions while Jonathan Taylor (ankle) missed his second game in a row. Should Taylor be able to return in Week 7, we could see a Colts offense that looks very different from what we saw in Week 6. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on both Thursday and Friday of last week, but his Week 7 status is not yet known. Until we know more about Taylor’s availability, the only player I’d be interested in for Indianapolis is Michael Pittman Jr., who continues to dominate the team’s target share (13-134-0 on 16 targets in Week 6).

We can keep the analysis fairly simple on the Tennessee side: The only players I’m considering are Derrick Henry and, to a lesser extent, Robert Woods. After a slower start to the season, Henry has regained his old form in recent weeks, exceeding 100 rushing yards in his last two games while adding in additional receiving work.

Henry’s 14 targets through five games put him on pace to break his career-high of 31 targets, which he set in 2020. Henry’s price is reasonable coming off the bye, and I’m interested in buying here. Woods is less exciting, but he has posted a 35% target share in two of the last three games. The problem is the Titans just aren’t throwing enough for his usage to translate into fantasy production, but that could change if Tennessee falls behind in a given week.

Best Buy: Derrick Henry ($9.20, $48, $444.45, $1,850, $22,000)

Buccaneers at Panthers, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Last week, Leonard Fournette was back in the workhorse role after ceding snaps and carries to rookie Rachaad White in the previous two games. With the Bucs listed as double-digit favorites vs. the Panthers, things are setting up for a big Fournette week.

Tampa Bay’s receiving group is approaching full health after being bitten by the injury bug early in the year. In particular, Chris Godwin posted a season-high 32% target share last week — his third game back from injury. Last Friday, Godwin was able to get in his first full practice session since Week 1, and I love his outlook moving forward. Things are a little more concerning for Mike Evans, whose target share has now fallen in two straight weeks. I’m not hitting the panic button on Evans yet, but I’m not sure he should still be more expensive than Godwin in the marketplace.

On the other side, the Panthers’ offense feels like it is falling apart. The problems start at quarterback, where Baker Mayfield (ankle) seems unlikely to be available this week. Sam Darnold (ankle) could be back at any time after being designated for return off IR Wednesday, and third-string QB PJ Walker left last week’s game with a neck injury. My early assumption is Walker will get the start while Jacob Eason would be next up if the team’s top three QBs are all held out.

At wide receiver, Robbie Anderson was sent to Arizona in a trade after being kicked out of last week’s game for arguing with his coaches, and DJ Moore has underperformed expectations all season long. For the time being, it’s hard to feel good about rostering any Panthers players outside of Christian McCaffrey.

Best Buy: Chris Godwin ($6.50, $44, $446.44, $2,223, N/A)

Browns at Ravens, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Ravens will try to avenge a disappointing loss vs. the Giants this week against the division rival Browns. In two games without Rashod Bateman (foot), Mark Andrews has posted target shares of 37 and 24%. Andrews will be a tough fade this week, as it did not seem like Bateman — who was unable to get on the practice field at all last week — was particularly close to playing in Week 6. Demarcus Robinson and Devin Duvernay both saw a ton of snaps in Bateman’s absence, but neither receiver was able to convert on the opportunity.

J.K. Dobbins logged a season-low 27% snap share as concerns about his knee were renewed. Gus Edwards (knee) was reportedly “getting close” to a return according to head coach Jim Harbaugh last week, and he may be worth a preemptive buy. Kenyan Drake would be interesting should Dobbins and Edwards be held out this week.

The Browns have become a fairly predictable offense of late: Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and David Njoku account for the majority of the usage, and the offense is simply not strong enough to support much beyond that. Since giving up 42 points to Miami and 24 to New England in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Baltimore’s defense has tightened of late, holding two of the league’s top offenses in Buffalo and Cincinnati to 23 and 17 points, respectively. Unless I can find a good deal on Chubb, Cooper or Njoku, I’m probably not going to be interested in Cleveland this week.

Best Buy: Mark Andrews ($17.99, $85, $708.99, $2,750, N/A)

Giants at Jaguars, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Jaguars were unable to overcome a season-low 165 passing yards last week in their loss vs. the Colts, despite getting two rushing touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence. Christian Kirk followed up his season-low seven percent target share in Week 5 with a 23% share in Week 7. I’ll be monitoring Kirk’s prices to see if a buy-low window emerges later in the week, but he is still slightly overpriced, according to our Price Estimate Tool.

For the third week in a row, Travis Etienne out-snapped James Robinson. A lack of touchdown scoring has kept Etienne’s price in check (last week, the rushing touchdowns went to Lawrence and JaMycal Hasty), and I’m interested in buying his cards now before his first true “breakout” game.

The Giants continue to string together wins despite getting almost nothing through the air. In Week 6, rookies Daniel Bellinger and Wan’Dale Robinson led the way with 38 and 37 receiving yards, respectively, while they both got into the end zone. Wan’Dale Robinson’s usage was fairly encouraging: In his first game back from injury, he played only 15 snaps but was targeted four times. Assuming his snap share ticks up as he distances himself from the injury, Robinson could be an interesting player over the second half of the season. Saquon Barkley was held under 100 scrimmage yards last week for the first time since Week 2, but he was still able to get in the end zone, salvaging a productive fantasy day.

Best Buy: Travis Etienne ($6, $29, $276.69, $1,000, N/A)

Falcons at Bengals, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Marcus Mariota dropped back a season-low 17 times in Week 6, completing 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards. With Atlanta playing from ahead vs. San Francisco for most of the game, the team was able to lean on its run game to salt away the win. Atlanta is currently a six-point underdog this week vs. Cincinnati, and I’d expect them to throw at a much higher rate this week. Kyle Pitts scored his first touchdown as a pro last weekend but was limited to only 19 yards while Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus tied for the team lead in targets with four apiece. At running back, Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier split the rushing load down the middle, and in what is expected to be a less favorable game script, I’m steering away from this committee.

For the Bengals, Tee Higgins was highly questionable entering Week 6 due to an ankle injury that held him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he looked no worse for the wear vs. the Saints. Higgins approached season highs in both target share (28%) and snap share (86%), and I’m ready to buy back in. The buy window for Ja’Marr Chase slammed shut after Chase went 7-132-2 last week. Chase is now priced as the eighth-most expensive wide receiver as of writing (based on Core Genesis prices), but even that feels too low.

Joe Mixon’s eight rush attempts in Week 6 were a season low, but that’s mainly because the team rushed the ball a total of 14 times. Cincinnati was having success through the air vs. New Orleans and stuck with it, but I’d expect Mixon to be more involved this week.

Best Buy: Tee Higgins ($5, $38, $400, $2,799.49, $11,111)

Packers at Commanders, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Washington picked up the win last week vs. the Bears, but they lost their starting quarterback in the process. Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger in Week 6, and that will keep him out for the next four to six weeks. Taylor Heinicke, who appeared in 16 games last season for Washington, will get the start this week, though fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also lurking. Howell is not yet available on the Reignmakers platform, while Heinicke’s prices have spiked following news of Wentz’s injury.

Curtis Samuel has now led Washington in target share every week this season after turning a team-high five targets into a measly 2-6-0 receiving line in Week 6. Rookie Brian Robinson strengthened his grip on the starting running back role in his second game as a pro, out-carrying Antonio Gibson 17-5 and out-snapping Gibson 27-15. Robinson’s price remains reasonable on the Reignmakers Marketplace, and he would be the only Washington player I’m interested in this week.

The Packers’ depth at wide receiver continues to be tested, and last week, they lost Randall Cobb to an ankle injury. Green Bay is already without Christian Watson (hamstring) and is only just getting Sammy Watkins (hamstring) back of IR, which has left Robert Tonyan, Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs in line for heavy target shares. After it appeared Aaron Jones might be distancing himself from AJ Dillon in Week 5, the two were right back in a 50-50 committee last week.

With DraftKings set to update SuperStar status in a couple of weeks, Aaron Rodgers may be worth considering as a preemptive buy. Rodgers feels like one of the more likely players to lose his SuperStar status in the reset, which would make including him in Reignmakers lineups easier.

Best Buy: Robert Tonyan ($1.32, $7.69, $69.98, $299, $2,499)

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

Texans at Raiders, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

The Texans and Raiders are both coming off bye weeks, and Las Vegas is currently listed as a touchdown favorite at home. The last time we saw the Texans, they logged their first win of the season with a 13-6 victory vs. the Jaguars in a game that saw Davis Mills throw for a season-low 140 passing yards. In that game, Nico Collins matched Brandin Cooks for the team lead in targets with six. Cooks remains a steady option for Houston, but Collins is someone I’m interested in speculating on while his cards are dirt cheap. The second-year pro is second on the team in targets this year, trailing Cooks by only six on the season.

Dameon Pierce had begun a rookie year breakout before the bye, and his prices haven’t come down as much as I was hoping with Houston off last week. He’s still an intriguing option, but for Reignmakers’ purposes, keep in mind Houston only plays one Showdown slate (Week 9) all year and is unlikely to make the playoffs, hurting Pierce’s long-term value.

The Raiders entered their bye fresh off a one-point loss vs. the Chiefs and with questions about Davante Adams’ availability after the star receiver pushed a media worker following the game. Adams has been charged with a city ordinance violation of assault, but he seems unlikely to miss time in the immediate future while the case plays out.

Perhaps due to worries about his availability, the price of Adams’ cards has fallen in the Reignmakers Marketplace, and he is currently showing up as one of the better buys at lower tiers, according to our price estimation tool.

Josh Jacobs turned in a masterful performance in Week 5, commanding 21 of a Las Vegas’ 24 rushes for 154 yards and a touchdown. Jacobs’ cards currently cost more than Adams’ in the marketplace, which makes some sense with Adams’ SuperStar designation but is surprising nonetheless. Darren Waller sustained a hamstring injury in Week 5, and his Week 7 availability is not yet known.

Best Buy: Davante Adams ($9.25, $50, $529, $1,800, $20,999)

Jets at Broncos, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

The Jets shocked the Packers last week in Lambeau, and they have already moved from +7.5 to +3.5 dogs vs. the Broncos this week. In a game the Jets led throughout, Zach Wilson threw the ball only 18 times for 110 scoreless yards while Breece Hall continues to look like one of the best running backs in the league, this time rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown.

I’d expect the Jets’ passing game to bounce back this week, and I’m particularly interested in Corey Davis. Davis is the least exciting option in the Jets’ receiving corps, but his cards are simply too cheap, in my opinion.

Over the last three weeks, Davis is tied with Garrett Wilson for the team lead in targets. Meanwhile, Elijah Moore wishes he had more targets, as he said in a Twitter post after the game. Will the Jets grease the squeaky wheel after Moore saw zero targets in Week 6?

The Broncos have reached a tipping point in their season, with questions at multiple positions up and down the roster, starting at quarterback. A dismal performance over the second half and overtime of last week’s game kept Russell Wilson’s passing yardage under 200 yards and he underwent an MRI for a hamstring injury after the game. Following the MRI, Wilson is considered “day-to-day” with Brett Rypien in line to get the start should Wilson be held out. Whether Denver starts a limited Wilson or Rypien, don’t expect fireworks from this passing game in Week 7.

Melvin Gordon played only nine snaps last week as the team seemed to bench Gordon in favor of the newly signed Latavius Murray following Javonte Williams’ (knee) season-ending injury. The one bright spot for Denver last week was tight end Greg Dulcich, who caught two passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in his pro debut. Dulcich’s 71% snap share was the second-highest by a Denver tight end this year (Eric Saubert played 77% of snaps in Week 4), and the team made Albert Okwuegbunam inactive with Dulcich in the lineup. Expect the rookie’s role in the offense to grow throughout the season.

Best Buy: Corey Davis ($1.50, $8.50, $99, $525, $1,750)

Seahawks at Chargers, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Geno Smith was held under 200 scoreless passing yards in Week 6, but the Seahawks were still able to improve to 3-3 with a win vs. the Cardinals. With Rashaad Penny (ankle) out indefinitely, rookie Kenneth Walker III carried the ball 21 times — a season-high for any Seattle back — registering 97 rushing yards with a touchdown. Seattle has been active in its pursuit of backfield depth, most recently signing Tony Jones (formerly of the Saints), but it’s hard not to be bullish on Walker’s prospects after last week’s performance.

With the Seahawks listed as 6.5-point dogs this week, I’d expect Smith to ramp up the passing attempts, which bodes well for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, both of which disappointed last week. Noah Fant had a season-high seven targets last week, but outside of Metcalf and Lockett, I’m not interested in this group of pass-catchers.

The Chargers’ offense struggled last week vs. the Broncos’ elite defense, but brighter days should be ahead in Week 7 when they take on the Seahawks in a game that currently has the highest total on the slate.

Mike Williams struggled against Pat Surtain II last week and was limited to only 17 yards on a season-low 11% target share. Plus, Keenan Allen’s (hamstring) potential return could siphon more value away from Williams. With Allen currently about 20% cheaper than Williams in the marketplace, I’m looking to buy back in on Allen pending the early week practice reports coming out of Los Angeles. Josh Palmer saw 12 targets last week, but that was likely related to Williams’ tough matchup and Allen’s absence — two things that we can’t count on continuing moving forward.

Austin Ekeler is now third in fantasy scoring among running backs this year, and he’s still a value at his current prices, according to Lucky Trader’s Price Estimation tool. Breather back Josh Kelley (knee) is expected to miss a few weeks, opening the door for Sony Michel, who is not yet available in Reignmakers.

Best Buy: DK Metcalf ($6.88, $39.99, $444, $1,985, $7,250)

Chiefs at 49ers, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

After losing to the Falcons in Week 6, the 49ers find themselves listed as three-point home underdogs to the Chiefs in Week 7. Last week, 75% of Jimmy Garoppolo targets were concentrated on the trio of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and all three pass-catchers responded with at least 79 receiving yards while Aiyuk also got into the end zone twice. I like targeting this group when game scripts call for San Francisco to play from behind, as was the case last week. Considering this week’s opponent, I’d expect San Francisco to throw at an elevated rate again in Week 7. In the backfield, Jeff Wilson Jr.’s rushing share fell for the second week in a row, and with Eli Mitchell (knee) expected back sometime in the next month or so, I’m more of a seller than a buyer on Wilson right now.

Not much has changed for Kansas City, who continued to lean on Travis Kelce in Week 6 for a team-high 31% target share. JuJu Smith-Schuster had his first big fantasy day as a Chief, but it came on only five targets. Auxiliary options Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman are simply not seeing enough volume to be in play for the time being. At running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to lead the team in rushing, but he’s exceeded 10 rushing attempts only once this season. As long as Patrick Mahomes is in town, it’s hard to imagine CEH commands the workload we are looking for in a fantasy RB, and KC’s RB will largely remain a touchdown-dependent option.

Best Buy: Brandon Aiyuk ($4, $19.90, $271, $829, $3,900)

Steelers at Dolphins, Sunday 8:20 PM ET

The Steelers are touchdown dogs vs. the Dolphins heading into this week’s Sunday Night Showdown slate despite coming off a big win vs. the Bucs in Week 6. The analysis for this game starts at the quarterback position for both sides as we watch the health of Kenny Pickett (concussion) and Tua Tagovailoa (concussion).

Last week, Pickett was relieved by Week 1 starter Mitch Trubisky, who finished the game 9-for-12 with 144 passing yards and a touchdown. As time of writing, Trubisky costs about half as much as Pickett on the Reignmakers Marketplace, and while it seems unlikely the Steelers go back to Trubisky on a permanent basis, there is immense value in rostering a starting quarterback on a one-game Showdown slate. I will be monitoring Pittsburgh’s practice reports starting on Wednesday and ready to make a move depending on the tea leaves.

I’m also interested in George Pickens, who now trails Diontae Johnson by only two targets for the team lead over the last three weeks. Coming off a disappointing box score performance, I’m interested in speculating on Pickens here before his first true “boom” week. For the first time this season, Chase Claypool tied for the team lead in targets in Week 6 with seven, and Claypool also added a touchdown. He may have been a beneficiary of tight end Pat Freiermuth’s (concussion) absence, particularly in the red zone last week. Freiermuth’s Week 7 status is not yet known.

As for the Dolphins, it is expected Tagovailoa will be able to return in Week 7 following his Week 3 injury and Week 4 re-injury. The team started rookie Skylar Thompson under center in Week 6 before Teddy Bridgewater was forced to enter the game after Thompson sustained a thumb injury. The last time we saw Tagovailoa play a full game, he hung 469 passing yards and six touchdowns on the Ravens in Week 2.

With Tagovailoa back under center, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill have enormous upside, while Mike Gesicki is coming off a season-high 16% target share. In the backfield, Raheem Mostert continues to distance himself from Chase Edmonds, who has logged only three total carries over the past two weeks.

Best Buy: Tua Tagovailoa ($11.95, $50, $485, $2,199, $12,240)

Bears at Patriots, Monday 8:15 PM ET

This will not be the most anticipated Monday Night game of the season, as the matchup between the Bears and Patriots currently has the lowest total on the slate at 39.5 points.

Last week, Justin Fields was again held under 200 yards passing while throwing for only one touchdown against one interception, but his 88 rushing yards carried him to a useful fantasy day. Fields’ range of outcomes on any slate is always wide, and with a lack of alternative options on the Monday Showdown slate, he will likely be highly utilized at the captain spot.

Almost all of Fields’ Week 6 passing volume went to Darnell Mooney (7-68-0) and Dante Pettis (4-84-1). Pettis is not yet available on Reignmakers, but Mooney remains reasonably priced, especially considering his Showdown eligibility this week. At running back, Khalil Herbert continues to take a back seat to David Montgomery despite looking like one of the best players in the league every time he touches the ball, but Chicago has committed to more of a committee approach moving forward.

Last week, rookie Bailey Zappe led a surprisingly feisty Patriots offense to 38 points and a win vs. the Browns in relief of Mac Jones (ankle). New England’s starting QB was able to log limited practice sessions throughout last week, and he was not formally ruled out for Week 6 until the weekend. Jones is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3, and his Week 7 availability is not yet known. Zappe is not yet available on Reignmakers, and if Jones misses another game, Fields would be the only active quarterback on the Monday Night Showdown slate.

The Patriots were also without Damien Harris (hamstring) last week, who, like Jones, was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout last week. With Harris’ injury occurring more recently, my early week assumption is he will not be available this week. If that’s the case, Rhamondre Stevenson would again function as a locked-and-loaded RB1 with rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris mixing in.

The other interesting name for New England is rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton, who racked up 53 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on three rushes and five targets. Thornton might not see the same level of opportunity in Week 7 if Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is able to return to action, but Thornton looks like a playmaker on an offense without many other strong options, and that makes him interesting if nothing else.

Best Buy: Rhamondre Stevenson ($11.90, $49.69, $440, $1,997, $7,999)

That’s All!

Be sure to check our Lucky Trader’s Player Card Estimate and Contest EV tools throughout the week, then head over to the Reignmakers Marketplace to start building your teams!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.