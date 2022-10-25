DraftKings Reignmakers Week 8 NFL Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Week 8 Breakdown

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

Week 8 Headlines

Teams on bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaguars trade James Robinson to the Jets, Travis Etienne ascends to workhorse status

Will Russell Wilson make the trip to London, and does it matter for the Broncos?

Where should Michael Carter be valued post-Breece Hall injury with James Robinson in town?

Ravens @ Buccaneers, Thursday 8:15 PM ET

The Bucs’ season went from bad to worse in last week’s 21-3 loss to the Panthers, a team that had just traded away superstar Christian McCaffrey days earlier. Tampa’s two top receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, turned a combined 28 targets into only 139 yards and in the running game, Leonard Fournette failed to exceed 20 yards rushing.

From a fantasy perspective, poor performance has kept Tom Brady’s price down, as he currently looks underpriced relative to his floor prices according to Lucky Trader’s price estimates. Despite playing on a Showdown slate this week there is really not much to get excited about here.

The Ravens’ offense is in flux with J.K. Dobbins (knee) on IR and Gus Edwards (knee) back in the lineup at running back, and Rashod Bateman (foot) back in action after a two-game absence. In Week 7, Edwards formed a committee with Kenyan Drake, though Edwards scored both of the team’s rushing touchdowns in that game. With Dobbins expected to miss 3-5 more games, Edwards is worth watching but it would be nice to see him distance himself from Drake as the clear lead back, especially since Lamar Jackson pulls so much rushing volume out of the offense from the QB position.

Speaking of Jackson, he threw the ball only 16 times last week, but nearly a third of them went to Bateman, who picked up right where he left off from a usage perspective. There are brighter days ahead and game scripts that will call for Baltimore to throw more, and I like Bateman here as a buy-low candidate. Mark Andrews posted a goose egg last week, but there shouldn’t be any long-term concerns with him.

Best Buy: Rashod Bateman ($4.24, $22.99, $210, $999, $5,000)

Broncos @ Jaguars, Sunday 9:30 AM ET

There was a clear changing of the guard in the Jaguars backfield last week as James Robinson failed to register a carry, while Travis Etienne set a new career high with 14 rush attempts. That was good for a 67 percent rushing share, which smashed Etienne’s previous high of 42 percent, while his 80 percent snap share beat his previous best of 54 percent.

Robinson was traded to New York after the game, clearing the way for Etienne to operate as the undisputed RB1 down the stretch. Unfortunately, the market has already responded to this news, sending Etienne’s floor prices soaring as of Tuesday morning.

After a couple of duds, Christian Kirk had a productive 96-yard day in Week 6, while Zay Jones tied Kirk for the team lead in targets.

The Broncos had a new quarterback under center last week with Russell Wilson sidelined by a hamstring injury, but the results were the same for the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson is “trending in the direction” of being active, and for the time being, I’m considering Wilson the likely Week 8 starter in London. As bad as Russ has been this year, he’s the 22nd-most expensive QB in the marketplace (sorted by Core Genesis pricing) and his team is playing on a Showdown slate this week.

At running back, Melvin Gordon out-carried Latavius Murray last week 11-8 after Murray led the way the previous week. This offense is simply not scoring enough points to support two backs, so unless one of them clearly separates from the other, I’m steering away here. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are the players I would most want to captain on this slate in large-field contests and both are reasonable buys here.

Greg Dulcich also remains an attractive buy. Since Dulcich made his pro debut in Week 6, Albert Okwuegbunam has been relegated to the bench, and Dulcich’s nine targets in Week 7 were second on the team, behind only Jeudy.

Best Buy: Greg Dulcich ($3, $13.25, $95, $389, N/A)

Bears @ Cowboys, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Dak Prescott was back under center for the first time since Week 1 last week, leading the Cowboys to a 24-6 win over the Lions. Dak threw for only 207 yards but did add a touchdown with no interceptions. In the backfield, Tony Pollard out-snapped Ezekiel Elliott (41-31) for the first time in 2022, but Zeke still had three more rush attempts than Pollard. Since returning from a knee injury in Week 4, Michael Gallup has struggled to wrestle away the WR2 job from Noah Brown, who tallied a team-high seven targets in Week 7. With the Cowboys listed as double-digit favorites here, it’s hard for me to get too excited about Dallas’ passing game given the team’s propensity to “run the ball and play defense.”

Don’t look now, but Justin Fields has now posted three consecutive weeks of 17 or more fantasy points and he is approaching back-end QB1 production on the season. The Bears have given Fields the green light to rush the ball of late, and he has responded with 170 rushing yards on 26 carries over the past two weeks. Fields is as boom or bust as they come, but his ceiling is higher than most quarterbacks in fantasy given his rushing prowess. While Fields has been a useful fantasy option himself, that doesn’t mean his receivers are in play, as the Bears have not had success through the air in 2022.

As long as the Bears are committed to a committee approach at running back, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert will both be hard to rely on, but the upside is immense should one of them separate from the other.

Best Buy: Justin Fields ($8.95, $29, $274, $1,050, $8,999.99)

Panthers @ Falcons, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Panthers played their best game all season in their Week 7 win over the Bucs days after trading away both Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson. Without CMC, D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard combined for 181 rushing yards while DJ Moore had his best game of the season, turning 10 targets into a 7-69-1 receiving line. While last week was impressive, Foreman and Hubbard are still likely to play as a two-back committee in what is expected to be one of the worst offenses moving forward.

Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle) both seem close to returns, but head coach Steve Wilks noted that XFL alum PJ Walker had earned at least one more start after last week’s win.

The Falcons continue to avoid passing at all costs, this time racking up only 124 passing yards against the Bengals in Week 7 despite trailing by multiple scores throughout the game. It’s clear that Drake London and Kyle Pitts will be hard to trust until this offense changes its approach. The lack of passing doesn’t mean there are exciting options in the run game either.

Rookie Tyler Allgeier led the team in rushing with only 50 yards, but he did salvage his fantasy performance with a touchdown. Cordarrelle Patterson may be worth a preemptive buy in the near future as he works his way back from a knee injury, but I’m not seeing much else here.

Best Buy: DJ Moore ($3.15, $19, $209, $1,500, $4,444)

Dolphins @ Lions, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

As the Lions came out of their Week 7 bye, the hope was that they would have D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) back to full health. Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition. Despite getting in limited practice sessions throughout last week, Swift was declared inactive before the game, while Amon-Ra was forced out of action with a concussion after playing only 10 snaps.

Consider both players questionable to play in Week 8 for the time being. If both players are able to suit up, I’ll be looking for buy-low opportunities, and if Swift is out, I’ll be willing to go back to the Jamaal Williams well once more. Outside of that, I don’t see much here in Week 8. Long term though, keep an eye on rookie Jameson Williams (knee), who is expected to make his pro debut sometime over the latter half of the season.

Tua Tagovailoa led Miami’s offense to a modest output in his first game back from a concussion last week, beating Pittsburgh 16-10. Tua is currently the ninth-most expensive QB in the Reignmakers Marketplace (going by Core Genesis pricing), which feels about right to me, though there is certainly some upward mobility here.

Jaylen Waddle played through a shoulder injury to post an efficient 4-88-0 line on five targets, but Tyreek Hill has looked like the clear WR1 in his offense, posting target shares of 35 and 37 percent over Miami’s last two outings. My assumption is that Hill will be reclassified as a SuperStar in the Week 9 status update, which has me leaning towards Waddle for the time being...but I’m not going to talk you out of a Hill purchase.

At running back, Raheem Mostert posted his lowest rushing share in four weeks, yielding seven carries to Chase Edmonds.

Best Buy: Jaylen Waddle ($11.99, $50, $430, $1,899.99, $12,000)

Steelers @ Eagles, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Philadelphia, the NFL’s sole unbeaten team, will host the Steelers as 10.5-point favorites as they come out of their Week 7 bye. The Eagles have been extremely concentrated in the passing game of late, with the trio of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert combining for 62 of Jalen Hurts’ 79 targets over the past three games.

Both Smith and Goedert look underpriced coming out of the bye, while Brown is an interesting case ahead of DraftKings’ upcoming SuperStar update, which is slated to happen in Week 9. Since DraftKings has stated that only one player in a QB-WR duo can be classified as a SuperStar, Brown seems unlikely to be reclassified as a SuperStar given Jalen Hurts’ MVP-level of play. There’s no discount on Brown in the marketplace, but he’s a player you’re unlikely to regret buying.

The Steelers went back to rookie Kenny Pickett after Mitch Trubisky led the team to an off-the-bench victory in Week 6 and the results were not great. Pittsburgh’s offense mustered only ten points and Pickett was picked off three times. Najee Harris continues to underwhelm despite a heavy workload, and the game script is unlikely to favor Harris this week with Pittsburgh listed as a heavy underdog.

Last week, George Pickens caught all six of his targets for a 6-61-1 receiving line, but his 14 percent target share was his lowest since Week 2. Those targets went mostly to Pat Freiermuth, who returned from a one-game absence to command a 21 percent target share

Best Buy: A.J. Brown ($10.99, $62.50, $644.44, $3,500, N/A)

Patriots @ Jets, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Jets got bad news this Monday when it was confirmed that promising rookie running back Breece Hall tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. In Week 7, Michael Carter led the team in rushing after Hall was forced from the game, and the team acquired James Robinson from the Jaguars to shore up its depth at the position. Robinson is currently more expensive than Carter in the Reignmakers Marketplace, and at these prices, I’d rather take my chances with Carter.

Corey Davis also left last week’s game with a knee injury, but his prognosis is more positive and he was called “day-to-day” by head coach Robert Saleh on Monday. The Jets held out Elijah Moore last week after Moore requested a trade and the team is all of the sudden rather thin at receiver. Keep an eye on both Davis and Moore this week, but Garrett Wilson may be worth a speculative buy in the meantime.

The Patriots went with the rare quarterback-by-committee approach in Mac Jones’ first game back from a high-ankle sprain in Week 7. The results were poor as Jones combined with Bailey Zappe to throw 190 passing yards with three picks. We’ll need to learn more about New England’s plans moving forward before declaring Jones a buy or sell here.

One under-the-radar buy is rookie Tyquan Thornton, who produced only 19 yards in Week 7, but set career highs in snap share (85 percent) and target share (18 percent). Thornton appears to have leap-frogged Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor on the Patriots’ depth chart and brighter days should be ahead.

Rhamondre Stevenson continued to see the bulk of the carries out of the backfield, but Damien Harris may have been on a pitch count as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. How the Patriots split backfield work in Week 8 should give us better insight into New England’s plans moving forward, though I still prefer Stevenson of the two.

Best Buy: Michael Carter ($3, $23, $198, $945, N/A)

Cardinals @ Vikings, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Minnesota offers no surprises on offense: Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen have combined for over half of Kirk Cousins’ targets in each of the last three games, and Dalvin Cook is one of the true workhorse running backs remaining in the league. As I write this early in the week, multiple Vikings players appear to be discounted in the marketplace coming off last week’s bye, with Cousins, Jefferson, Thielen and Cook all currently priced under their estimated value, according to Lucky Trader’s price estimates.

There were some new faces on the field for Arizona in last week’s Thursday Night Football win over New Orleans. DeAndre Hopkins made his season debut following his six-game suspension and picked up right where he left off, turning 14 targets into 103 receiving yards, while new acquisition Robbie Anderson was eased into the offense, playing only 12 snaps.

Hopkins’ return was a welcomed sight for an offense that will be without leading receiver Marquise Brown (foot) for the foreseeable future. At running back, James Conner (ribs) remained out while Eno Benjamin had a productive day on the ground, rushing 12 times for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Best Buy: Dalvin Cook ($7.75, $39.99, $380, $1,750, $9,999)

Raiders @ Saints, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Injuries on offense continue to be an issue for the Saints, who were without Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot) in their 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. In their absence, Chris Olave racked up a career-high 14 targets en route to a 7-106-0 receiving line.

Neither Landry nor Thomas seemed particularly close to playing last week, as neither was able to get on the practice field in any capacity throughout the week. Andy Dalton was given the start over a healthy Jameis Winston and he did throw for 361 yards, but his three interceptions stymied New Orleans’ comeback hopes and it’s possible the team could move back to Winston at any time. Alvin Kamara continues to rack up yards without getting in the endzone, but that can’t remain the case forever and I’m still interested in him as a buy-low target.

Josh Jacobs continued his breakout campaign with 155 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in Week 7 against the Texans and all of the sudden, he looks like a high-end RB1 in fantasy. The floor prices of Jacobs’ cards are appropriately pricy, but it’s tough to argue with the results.

Concerns about Davante Adams’ production without Aaron Rodgers appear to have been overblown, as Adams has commanded a 29 percent target share on the year with at least 95 receiving yards in each of the Raiders’ last three outings. Based on current prices, a Derek Carr-Adams pairing is one of my favorite stacks available on the marketplace.

The other name to watch is Darren Waller, who missed Week 7 with a hamstring injury. Waller missed practice throughout the week, and I’m expecting him to miss Week 8 as well. If that’s the case, Foster Moreau is a reasonable one-week fill-in, but he’s unlikely to retain season-long value.

Best Buy: Davante Adams ($9.75, $48, $519, $1,800, $10,000)

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

Titans @ Texans, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Derrick Henry has now logged 100 or more rushing yards and two or more receptions in each of the past two games and he now ranks No. 8 on the year in terms of fantasy scoring by running backs, despite playing one fewer game than most of the competition (the Titans were on bye in Week 6).

Outside of Henry, there is not much here in the Tennessee offense. Ryan Tannehill has now been held under 200 passing yards in three straight games and Robert Woods is the only vaguely interesting option until either A.) Treylon Burks (toe) is activated from IR or B.) Malik Willis starts at QB. There is a chance the latter happens sooner than later, as Tannehill was spotted in a walking boot after last week’s win.

The Texans really only have three interesting players for our purposes. At running back, Dameon Pierce continues to operate as one of the true workhorse backs in the league, having exceeded an 80 percent rushing share in every game since Week 2. At receiver, Brandin Cooks leads all Texans pass-catchers by a significant margin in terms of target share while Nico Collins actually leads the team in receiving yards. Collins did leave last week’s game with a groin injury and his Week 8 status is currently unknown.

Best Buy: Brandin Cooks ($3.50, $19.99, $245, $950, N/A)

Commanders @ Colts, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

The Colts announced they are benching Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger on Monday even though the team remains in the thick of the playoff hunt at 3-3-1. Ryan did suffer a grade two shoulder separation, but the team has indicated that it expects Ehlinger to retain the starting role even after Ryan has recovered from the injury.

Ehlinger – a sixth-round pick in 2021 – has appeared in three games as a Colt, but has not yet taken his first pass attempt as a pro. I’m expecting the Colts to scale back their passing volume in the short term after Ryan averaged 47.7 pass attempts over the past three weeks.

Jonathan Taylor logged only ten carries in his first game back from injury, racking up 58 scoreless yards plus another 27 through the air. With Ehlinger under center, expect the team to lean on Taylor more heavily this week. Michael Pittman Jr. has been the top dog in the receiving game all season, but Parris Campbell has surpassed rookie Alec Pierce as a solid No. 2 option over the past couple of weeks. Campbell led the team in targets for the first time this season, converting 12 Matt Ryan throws into a 10-70-1 receiving line.

The Commanders are also on their second quarterback of the season, as Taylor Heinicke filled in for Carson Wentz (finger) last week to defeat the Packers. Heinicke’s return was good news for Terry McLaurin, who posted a season-high 25 percent target share, which tied for the team lead in Week 7. McLaurin had a solid season in 2021 with Heinicke mostly under center for Washington, and he feels like a buy here.

At running back, Brian Robinson Jr. has now led the team in carries in each of his three games played this season. Robinson added his first targets of the season last week but has yet to truly separate himself from Antonio Gibson, who played only six fewer snaps than Robinson in Week 7.

Best Buy: Terry McLaurin: $3, $19.75, $192, $969.69, $3,750)

Giants @ Seahawks, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Two of the NFL’s most surprising teams will clash in Seattle this Sunday with the Seahawks listed as 3-point favorites.

For the Giants, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson set career highs in target share (29 percent) and snap share (70 percent), and he looks like a strong buy in a Giants offense that is without Sterling Shepard (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee).

Fellow rookie Daniel Bellinger has also been impressive, but he was forced from last week’s game with a serious eye injury that sent him to the hospital. Bellinger is likely looking at an extended absence due to the injury.

Daniel Jones’ rushing ability has buoyed him to low-end QB1 production and he’s still a little underpriced according to Lucky Trader’s pricing estimates. Saquon Barkley remains the engine of this offense, but he is in danger of being reclassified as a SuperStar when DraftKings updates the designation in Week 9.

The Kenneth Walker era in Seattle is officially underway after the rookie running back exceeded 100 scrimmage yards for the second consecutive week, this time rushing for 168 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7. Walker looks like he could be one of the top running backs in the league for fantasy purposes, and the best part is that he seems unlikely to get the SuperStar designation in the Week 9 update because he missed so much time early in the season.

DK Metcalf (knee) thankfully appears to have avoided a serious injury, but his Week 8 status is unknown after he left last week’s game. Head coach Pete Carroll declined to rule Metcalf out on Monday when updating his receiver’s status to the media. Nonetheless, I am considering Metcalf doubtful to play this week and I’m lowering my expectations for Geno Smith this week as a result.

Best Buy: Daniel Jones ($10.45, $31.99, $325, $1,399, $5,000)

49ers @ Rams, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Before their Week 7 bye, the Rams evened their record to 3-3 with a Week 6 win over the Panthers. In the first game after the Rams benched Cam Akers, eight different Rams saw at least one carry while Darrell Henderson’s 41 percent rushing share was largely in line with his season average. Malcolm Brown appears to be the winner here, as his seven carries were a season-high.

Allen Robinson did score in Week 6, but he has yet to distance his target share from Ben Skowronek and Brandon Powell. He remains a risky option, especially as Van Jefferson (knee) nears a return. Matthew Stafford is an unexciting QB option, but he is currently undervalued in the Reignmakers Marketplace, according to Lucky Trader’s price estimates.

Christian McCaffrey racked up 62 scrimmage yards on ten opportunities in his 49ers debut while playing about 28 percent of the team’s snaps. Expect CMC’s usage to scale up in his second week as a 49er while Jeff Wilson Jr. becomes a fantasy afterthought. The early returns on the new-look 49ers offense were not good for Deebo Samuel, who operates in the same areas of the field as McCaffrey. Deebo posted season lows in target share (15 percent) and rushing share (5 percent) in CMC’s debut.

George Kittle has been quietly productive over the past two weeks, accumulating 181 receiving yards with a touchdown over that span. Kittle is currently priced between Taysom Hill and Zach Ertz in the Reignmakers Marketplace among tight ends, and that feels a bit low to me. Brandon Aiyuk was unaffected by CMC’s presence last week. Aiyuk posted a team-high 11 targets, and out-targeted Samuel for the second consecutive week.

Best Buy: Matthew Stafford ($9, $36.25, $299, $1,499, $3,750)

Packers @ Bills, Sunday 8:20 PM ET

The Bills will come off their Week 7 bye to host the Packers on Sunday Night Football as 4-point favorites. The last time we saw the Bills, they staked their claim on the class of the AFC with a 24-20 win over the Chiefs in Week 6. In that game, the usage was pretty much as expected, with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis dominating the team in targets and Devin Singletary leading the way on the ground.

Given this is a Showdown slate, I have interest in the team’s WR3 role. Week 6 was Isaiah McKenzie’s first opportunity without Jamison Crowder (ankle) in the lineup, but he saw no usage spike while rookie Khalil Shakir continues to hang around a 20 percent snap share. McKenzie was largely unproductive and I’m interested to see if Buffalo will lean on the rookie a little bit more as they come out of the bye.

The Packers welcomed back Sammy Watkins the same week Randall Cobb (ankle) was placed on IR, and the fact that these two are relevant options in the Packers’ offense probably tells you everything you need to know about how things are going in Green Bay. Aaron Jones actually led the team in targets last week, while Allen Lazard briefly left the game with a shoulder injury. Lazard has been the most steady option in the receiving game, notching target shares of 20 percent or more in each of the last four games.

Aaron Jones’ strong performance in Week 7 was bad news for AJ Dillon, who logged season lows in snap share (30 percent) and rush attempts (four). If you expect this trend to continue, Jones looks like a solid buy at his current prices.

Aaron Rodgers is barely usable in Reignmakers: he’s classified as a SuperStar, but his fantasy production has been poor as he’s failed to exceed 260 passing yards in any game this season and has totaled only nine rushing yards on the season. If you expect Rodgers to lose his SuperStar designation in the Week 9 update, he’s slightly more interesting, but not by much.

Best Buy: Aaron Jones ($10, $55, $415, $2,250, $12,000)

Bengals @ Browns, Monday 8:15 PM ET

This week’s Monday Night game features the battle for Ohio between the Bengals and Browns with the visiting Bengals currently listed as 3.5-point favorites.

For Cleveland, the magic appears to be wearing off for Jacoby Brissett, who is now winless through the month of October (0-4). To make matters worse, David Njoku is expected to miss 2-5 weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

Njoku currently trails Amari Cooper by only four yards for the team lead in receiving yardage. Harrison Bryant will fill in as long as Njoku is out, but it’s a big loss. Beyond the obvious options in Nick Chubb and Cooper, I have some interest in Donovan Peoples-Jones on the Monday Night Showdown slate. DPJ has now posted a target share of 22 percent or better in three of the last four games and he may be the team’s best deep threat.

Last week, Joe Burrow flirted with the record books, throwing for 481 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons. Although the Bengals led throughout, they never took their foot off the gas, throwing the ball 42 times compared to 21 rush attempts. The big three of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd all hit, and there’s not much more analysis needed here.

In the backfield, Joe Mixon’s grip on the workhorse role is as tight as it’s ever been – no other Bengal back has logged more than three carries in a game since Samaje Perine logged nine in Week 3. The Browns currently rank 25th in terms of rushing yardage allowed, so it’s a good spot here for Mixon.

Best Buy: Ja’Marr Chase ($13.79, 60, $669.69, $3,400, $10,999)

That’s All!

Be sure to check our Lucky Trader’s Player Card Estimate and Contest EV tools throughout the week, then head over to the Reignmakers Marketplace to start building your teams!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.