Deadfellaz Set LIVE NOW: Don’t Miss Out on Contests, Prizes for DraftKings Reignmakers

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Deadfellaz-Reignmakers Drop Time Announced; Discount Available

The Deadfellaz special edition Reignmakers Football packs are now live in the DraftKings Marketplace!

Each Deadfellaz pack contains three cards of 13 players, which will gain holders entry into special Deadfellaz contests. The players part of the Deadfellaz collection include:

Matthew Stafford

Nick Chubb

Jalen Hurts

Kyler Murray

Alvin Kamara

Deebo Samuel

Joe Mixon

Diontae Johnson

Tyreek Hill

Chase Claypool

Tee Higgins

Josh Jacobs

Different Reignmakers-Deadfellaz contests will require a different number of special edition cards.

There are more than $1 million in prizes set aside for the Deadfellaz Reignmakers contests and less than 5,000 packs remaining.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

