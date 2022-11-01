This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 9)

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

In this article, we’ll look at the most impactful NFL news of the week, the best week-long and season-long additions to your DraftKings Reignmakers’ squad, and which Superstars are the best value adds to fill out the rest of your team.

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Rashod Bateman Out, Mark Andrews Questionable

Rashod Bateman is out this week against the New Orleans Saints on Monday. His “tweak” to his foot turned out to be more serious, and he is expected to miss a few weeks. Mark Andrews is also dealing with an injury. His shoulder kept him out of half the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but coach John Harbaugh described Andrews’ injury as “not a major thing.” It is, however, worth noting that Harbaugh is the one who described Bateman’s injury as a “tweak,” too. If both Bateman and Andrews sit out, expect plenty of upside for Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson.

Kadarius Toney Will ‘Gradually’ Work His Way Into the Chiefs Offense

Kadarius Toney recently packed his bags in New York and left for Kansas City. His new head coach, Andy Reid, said the 23-year-old wide receiver will “gradually” work his way into the Chiefs offense. He has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for the Giants, but his trip to Kansas City seems to have relieved much of the pain. Toney could become a valuable weapon for Patrick Mahomes, but he will do so slowly and should not majorly impact the Chiefs offense for now.

Mark Ingram Out 3-4 Weeks, Alvin Kamara Benefits

Mark Ingram is out for the next three to four weeks with a grade 2 MCL sprain. The powerhouse New Orleans Saints running back averaged around 10 carries per game in the first few weeks of the season. Since then, his totals have dipped. This injury mostly benefits Alvin Kamara, who should see more goal-line and short-yardage work behind center. Dwayne Washington could also see a few, insignificant carries, and Taysom Hill will also be more heavily featured in the Saints rushing attack without Ingram in the huddle.

New York Giants to Trade for Jerry Jeudy?

The New York Giants have shown interest in trading for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but “the price would have to be right,” according to Jordan Raanan. The Broncos’ asking price is high, and the Giants are not in a position to make waves with draft picks, though these conversations do develop quickly. Jeudy would add a high-end target for Daniel Jones and boost the Giants offense during a surprisingly successful start to the season.

Cooper Kupp Unlikely to Miss Time With Ankle Injury

Cooper Kupp is likely to play this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He limped off the field last week against the Carolina Panthers, but the injury turned out to be “some tissue swelling with no structural damage.” Head coach Sean McVay said that he expects Kupp to play, and the injury is not serious. Whether or not this injury lingers is yet to be seen, but for now, Kupp fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 9 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week, if you’re not going to use them again.

Devin Duvernay - WR - ELITE - $141

As previously mentioned, both Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews are dealing with injuries. Bateman is already out this week, which is a massive bump for Devin Duvernay, who should step up as Lamar Jackson’s top wide receiver option. Demarcus Robinson will also see increased targets. Andrews is currently questionable, but if he does sit out, both Duvernay and Robinson will see an even bigger bump in targets. Duvernay plays this Monday on the Showdown slate, and his price tag is only $1 higher than last week.

Jaylen Waddle - WR- ELITE - $548

Tyreek Hill is now a Superstar on DraftKings Reignmakers, which means his ELITE-tier player card can not be played up in the LEGENDARY-tier contests. Jaylen Waddle, however, can play up because he is not a Superstar, as can Tua Tagovailoa. As the Superstar mess shakes out, there could end up being a good amount of Hill player cards that go unused this week because ELITE-tier players can no longer use them in the contests they’ve optimized for. This gives Waddle added value, especially at the LEGENDARY tier, where a Tagovailoa, Hill, and Waddle stack is much more difficult to create now.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers’ squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

Dalvin Cook - RB - LEGENDARY - $2,300

Most of this week centers around the Superstar changes, and Dalvin Cook is no longer on the list of Superstars. His LEGENDARY-tier player cards can now be used in Reignmaker-tier contests. He is still cheaper than Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, D’Andre Swift, and Aaron Jones. Last game, he ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown, and he has scored in three consecutive games (four times). Cook seems underpriced right now, and he can add much-needed consistency to top-level Reignmaker-tier teams.

AJ Brown - WR - ELITE - $800

AJ Brown, per DraftKings’ rules, cannot become a Superstar while Jalen Hurts is a Superstar, and Hurts was moved to Superstar status yesterday. That makes the Hurts and Brown combination much more difficult to create. At the LEGENDARY-tier, only a select number of Hurts player cards are available, which means that the same number of Hurts and Brown combinations are available. Before, that number was as large as the ELITE-tier player cards availability. This makes AJ Brown’s ELITE-tier player card more valuable, assuming players can secure a Hurts LEGENDARY-tier player card (a difficult feat to accomplish).

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best Superstar value adds at each rarity tier.

Joe Burrow - QB - REIGNMAKER - $13,500

In perhaps the most shocking turn of events, Ja’Marr Chase is no longer a Superstar. Taking his place from the Cincinnati Bengals is Joe Burrow. Obviously this recommendation is out of the question for a vast majority of DraftKings Reignmakers players, but the idea translates to LEGENDARY and ELITE tiers, too, where the Bengals’ quarterback is cheaper. Burrow is the contrarian quarterback play for the finals in New Orleans. He can outscore top QBs like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes. His Reignmaker-tier player card is cheaper than all of those by a large margin. Plus, he has plenty of high-upside wide receivers to pair him with, including the newly demoted Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins.

Be sure to check our Lucky Trader’s Player Card Estimate and Contest EV tools throughout the week, then head over to the Reignmakers Marketplace to start building your teams!

