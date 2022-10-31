This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Announces Troll-Themed PFP Collection

DraftKings announced the launch of its United Trolls Postal Service collection on Friday.

“Trolls” is the first ever DraftKings original profile picture NFT collection, and the first release within a larger collection called “The DraftKingdom,” which provides holders with unique benefits throughout DraftKings.

Trolls will be available starting November 7 at 1 p.m. ET, and each Troll can be minted for $74.99 on that date.

Any collector who sets their profile picture as a Troll in the DraftKings Marketplace within the first 72 hours after the drop begins will be rewarded with Crowns. Users are encouraged to participate in Trolls Only betting groups on DraftKings Social as a way to connect with other holders.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

