This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers Takes Snapshot for SlyCrocs, Deadfellaz, and Trolls Rewards

DraftKings Reignmakers announced a series of rewards for SlyCrocs, Deadfellaz, and Trolls holders based on snapshots taken today.

SlyCrocs

A snapshot of DraftKings Reignmakers SlyCrocs holders is happening tonight, Nov. 1, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Each SlyCroc will equal one entry ticket for an upcoming exclusive contest for Week 9 of the NFL season.

The top prize is $3,000 and a SupDuck NFT. The full list of contest prizes is coming soon.

DraftKings Reignmakers also guaranteed three more Reignmakers contests this season for SlyCrocs holders.

Additionally, all SlyCrocs with DK Crown, Football Pads, Sup Jersey, Chin Strap, or Boston Jersey traits will receive five single-card Genesis promotional packs.

Deadfellaz

Last week, DraftKings Reignmakers had an exclusive contest for Deadfellaz holders, but the rewards continue into Week 9.

Tonight, Nov. 1, at 11:59 p.m. a snapshot of holders who have all 26 Deadfellaz players (Core and Rare tiers) will receive five Elevate rare packs.

All holders who hold the No. 13 edition of any Deadfellaz player NFT (Core or Rare) will be awarded 100,000 DK Crowns, which can be used to enter DFS contests or purchase merchandise.

DraftKingdom Trolls Pre-Access

A snapshot for DraftKingdom Trolls Preferred Access is taking place on Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. ET. Eligibility is limited to one collectible per account on preferred access.

To receive preferred access, complete one of the following requirements:

Hold at least one SlyCrocs pfp

Hold at least one Primetime Series reward NFT (TourneyToons: Kingds of the Tourney, Reward GolfGuys: Hats Off Victory, Court Vision Reward Day vs Night, Grass Court Passes Reward: Seventh for the Serbian, Rec League All-Stars Reward: Hollywood Hardballers, Pixel Playmakers Reward: Leveled Up, Zom-B Team Reward: Duel for the Diamond)

Enter at least four Week 3 x Web3 contests in Reignmakers

