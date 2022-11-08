NFT News: VeeCon 2023 Is Headed to Indianapolis

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: VeeCon Chooses Indianapolis

VeeCon is heading to Indianapolis, Indiana according to a new announcement from Gary V and the VeeFriends project.

“It will be bigger and badder than VeeCon 2022,” said Gary.

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

The event is scheduled to take place at multiple locations in Indianapolis, including Lucas Oil Stadium and the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Doors will open on May 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET at the TCU Amphitheater, and the conference will conclude on Saturday, May 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

How Do I Get VeeCon Tickets?

VeeFriends Series 1 NFT holders gain automatic access to the event and will receive their tickets as NFTs in early 2023, according to the FAQ on the VeeCon website.

Others will need to purchase their ticket via the secondary market.

Only 10,255 tickets will be available for attendance, and no tickets will be available at the door.

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!