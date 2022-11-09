This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 10)

In this article, we'll look at the most impactful NFL news of the week, the best week-long and season-long additions to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad, and which Superstars are the best value adds to fill out the rest of your team.

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Josh Allen Will Be Limited in Practice This Week Due to Elbow Injury

It seems unlikely that Josh Allen will miss time on the field, but he will miss time at practice. He is currently dealing with a possible injury to his ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. More information is expected at some point, but the current indication is that he will be fine to play this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is the best fantasy quarterback in the league right now and missing any time would hurt Allen owners, as well as Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis owners.

PJ Walker to Start for Panthers Despite Getting Benched in Week 9

PJ Walker was benched in the second half of the Panthers' game against the Bengals last week after throwing for less than 10 total yards and two interceptions. Baker Mayfield replaced him, and Sam Darnold was activated from the injured reserve. Despite his poor performance, head coach Steve Wilks said Walker will start this week against the Falcons. If his on-field play doesn’t improve, it seems likely he will be replaced within a week or two.

Romeo Doubs Suffers High Ankle Sprain, Likely to Miss 4-6 Weeks

Romeo Doubs suffered a high ankle sprain in last week’s game against the Detroit Lions after only one reception and 18 total receiving yards. Doubs has been one of Aaron Rodgers’ most consistent receiving options this season, and his absence on the field will impact the former MVP quarterback. The Green Bay Packers have lost five consecutive games now (the first time in over 10 years), and Rodgers has not been playing to the best of his ability.

Randall Cobb is on the injured reserve, Doubs will likely miss four to six weeks, and Christian Watson is questionable for this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. That leaves Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard as the team’s top two remaining receivers.

Sam Ehlinger to Remain Colts’ Starting Quarterback After Head Coach Change

The Indianapolis Colts recently named former center Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he made it immediately clear that Sam Ehlinger will remain the team’s starting quarterback. Ehlinger has been disappointing since taking over for Matt Ryan, but Ryan will likely not see the field again this season due to his contract. Nick Foles is the only other option at quarterback for the Colts.

The Dallas Cowboys Are Looking Into Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr. passed his physical, and teams are starting to put out feelers to sign him. The Dallas Cowboys are among those teams. This week, Jerry Jones said that Beckham “is someone we have all the appreciation in the world for, for what he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboys star on the helmet when he puts it on, could look pretty good.” He would join CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Noah Brown, the latter of which is questionable to play this week.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 10 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week, if you’re not going to use them again.

Derek Carr - QB - ELITE - $201

Derek Carr has shown flashes of greatness this season, especially last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had a less-than-stellar performance in the second half, but Davante Adams dropped a few big passes. Otherwise, the Las Vegas Raiders likely win the game, and Carr likely goes over 300 total passing yards. Carr and Adams are starting to heat up offensively, and the Raiders seem to be okay with passing the football more frequently. At $201, Carr is cheaper than a lot of other options at quarterback without the same upside he possesses.

Davante Adams - WR - Legendary - $1,599

Speaking of Derek Carr, Davante Adams is a worthwhile purchase this week against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have been bad offensively, which means the Raiders should dominate in time of possession. Jeff Saturday is also making his NFL head coaching debut. The last time he coached football was two years ago at the high school level. The Raiders should cruise to a victory, and that path to victory includes Carr to Adams touchdowns. Adams is still cheaper than most LEGENDARY-tier, SuperStar-status wide receivers on DraftKings Reignmakers.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

Trevor Lawrence - QB - ELITE - $205

Trevor Lawrence has taken a step forward this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. His passer rating increased from 71.9 to 87.5 so far this season and he already has 11 touchdown passes with only six interceptions. By comparison, last season he threw 12 total touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. He has four games this season with his passer rating over 100, and he should continue to play well headed into the back half of the season. Plus, it is a long shot, but the Jaguars' playoff hopes are still alive at 3-6 with the rest of the division almost equally as bad at 5-3, 3-5, and 1-6-1.

Leonard Fournette - RB - LEGENDARY- $860

Leonard Fournette’s price is down significantly because he is apparently upset about his role in Tampa Bay. More specifically, he expressed frustration about when rookie running back Rachaad White rushed five times on a 10-play drive last week against the Los Angeles Rams. That said, Fournette is not losing his job as the team’s starting running back. His performance over the past two weeks has been bad, but he is still catching a lot of passes out of the backfield, and he has plenty of touchdown upside. This is a risk, as Fournette could lose his starting job, but it seems unlikely, and his price will likely rebound with one good game. Buy and stash.

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best Superstar value adds at each rarity tier.

Justin Herbert - QB - ELITE - $335

After two impressive seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert has struggled somewhat in 2022. He still has a passer rating over 90, but his offensive production has been down. The Chargers are still winning games, though, and they have a real shot at the playoffs. Herbert is cheaper than most Superstar-status quarterbacks on DraftKings Reignmakers, but he has plenty of upside. The Chargers have Showdown games this week, Week 16 and Week 17. If they make the playoffs, Herbert is even more valuable because he can be used during that time span, too. These considerations do not seem to be factored into the marketplace at the moment.

