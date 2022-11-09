DraftKings Reignmakers Week 10 NFL Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Week 10 Breakdown

Week 10 Headlines

Teams on bye: Jets, Patriots, Bengals, Ravens

Josh Allen’s status is up in the air due to an elbow injury. Case Keenum is the backup QB in Buffalo.

Will Ryan Tannehill (ankle) be back under center for Tennessee, or will we see one more start from rookie Malik Willis?

The universe gave us a “Tony Pollard game” in Week 8 before Dallas’ bye, but Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is on track to return vs. the Packers.

Falcons at Panthers, Thursday 8:15 PM ET

After a promising performance in Week 8, P.J. Walker crashed back down to Earth in Week 9, throwing for only nine passing yards before being relieved by Baker Mayfield in the Panthers’ 42-21 loss vs. the Bengals. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has already reported Walker is expected to start again in Week 9, and regrettably, he will be fantasy relevant in the one-game Thursday Night Football Showdown slate. Carolina’s rest-of-season quarterback outlook is very up in the air, with Mayfield still in play to start games down the stretch and Sam Darnold presumably expected back from an ankle injury soon (he was activated from IR Tuesday).

Terrace Marshall Jr. is the only receiver outside of DJ Moore I’d be interested in playing for Carolina on this slate. Marshall Jr. has now posted target shares of 20% or better in consecutive games.

Last week, D’Onta Foreman ceded carries to Spencer Brown and Raheem Blackshear, but that split could have been game-script related, as Carolina was down 35-0 at halftime. As long as Chuba Hubbard (ankle) remains out, Foreman is a fine play on this slate.

Last week, the Falcons got reinforcements when Cordarrelle Patterson returned from a knee injury to score two rushing touchdowns vs. the Chargers. Patterson, who was playing around 60% of the snaps in Weeks 1-3, was limited to a 39% snap share in his first game back from injury. With Atlanta facing a short turnaround ahead of Thursday Night Football this week, we may not see that usage ramp up immediately, but I would expect Patterson will gradually get back to his early season usage. I like him as a longer-term buy with the understanding he may disappoint this week.

The box score production has not been there for Kyle Pitts, but he has now met or exceeded a 30% target share in each of the last three games. Rookie Drake London also hit a 30% target share in Week 9 after seeing only six targets combined in Weeks 7 and 8. While the usage is nice for these two, Marcus Mariota is simply not doing enough through the air for them to be reliable options.

Best Buy: DJ Moore ($5, $26, $225, $1,200, $3,750)

Seahawks at Buccaneers, Sunday 9:30 AM ET

The Seahawks and Bucs will be featured on a Sunday morning Showdown slate when the two teams clash in Germany this week.

Last week, Kenneth Walker III saw a career-high four targets, and if the rookie running back is able to add receiving work to his massive rushing workload, his ceiling is as high as anyone. Since a Week 7 injury scare, DK Metcalf has now posted 92 yards with two touchdowns on 16 targets in Weeks 8 and 9. He is showing up as an early week buy, and I love him as a Captain option on the Showdown slate.

The Bucs have been completely ineffective on the ground in recent weeks, as Leonard Fournette has now been held under 25 yards rushing in three straight games. Rachaad White was only marginally better than Fournette in Week 9, gaining 27 yards on eight carries. I’ll need to “see it” from this backfield before I’m ready to buy back in.

Cade Otton surprisingly led the team in receiving last week, but the rookie is not yet available in Reignmakers. Perhaps even more surprising: Scotty Miller was No. 2 in yardage, out-gaining both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the day.

Evans and Godwin were still No. 1 and 2 in targets for the Bucs, and brighter days should be ahead. It feels like sentiment is against the Bucs right now, but they are still tied for first place in the NFC South, and Tom Brady has thrown for 280 or more yards in four of the last five games. I’m not jumping out of my seat to buy pieces of the Bucs’ passing game, but I do think there is a buy-low window here.

Best Buy: DK Metcalf ($5.99, $30, $292, $1,750, $7,250)

Browns at Dolphins, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Heading into Cleveland’s Week 9 bye, the Browns were coming off a 32-13 beatdown of the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 8. In that game, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones combined for 212 of Jacoby Brissett’s 278 passing yards while Nick Chubb added 101 yards on the ground. Kareem Hunt was one of the most discussed trade candidates before the NFL’s trade deadline, but he’ll remain on the team barring a release. Even with another capable back in Hunt sharing the backfield, Chubb has only seen fewer than 16 rushes in a game once this season.

David Njoku was held out of Week 8 with an ankle injury, but he may have a chance to return in Week 10. Njoku was one of the top tight end options before his injury, and he may make sense as a speculative buy depending on your bankroll and strategy. Deshaun Watson is in a similar spot — he’s expected to take over the starting QB role in Week 13 when he returns from suspension. Watson is currently the 19th-most expensive QB in the marketplace (using CORE Genesis pricing).

For the Dolphins, Raheem Mostert officially has a Jeff Wilson Jr. problem. In Wilson’s first game as a Dolphin, he matched Mostert in carries (nine apiece) and out-gained Mostert 51-26. Both backs will be risky options this weekend, but I have some interest in buying Wilson’s cards while they are still cheaper than Mostert’s. In the passing game, there’s nothing new to say: Tua Tagovailoa had another great game, and both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle continue to produce at WR1 levels.

Best Buy: Tyreek Hill ($15, $69, $599.99, $2,700, N/A)

Lions at Bears, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Here’s something I wouldn’t have expected to say back in August: The Lions and Bears will meet in a game that has the second-highest total on the board in Week 9, with the Bears listed as 2.5-point home favorites.

The story for Chicago of late has been Justin Fields’ rushing ability. Last week, the Bears signal-caller set the single-game regular season record for quarterback rushing yards (178). Fields now has 408 rushing yards over the last four contests, and he’s become the type of boom-bust option that is ideal in larger Reignmakers tournaments.

Outside of Fields, it’s hard to trust any Bears player. In the backfield, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are still splitting carries, and the offense is not good enough to support two RBs. Darnell Mooney got in the end zone but had only 43 receiving yards, while Chase Claypool was limited to a 35% snap share in his first game as a Bear.

For the Lions, D’Andre Swift cannot seem to shake an ankle injury that has plagued him throughout the season, and the team continues to limit his in-game usage. Last week, he was on the field for only 10 snaps, though he was efficient in those, totaling 50 scrimmage yards. Swift should be considered the breather back to Jamaal Williams, at least until we start to see Swift turn in a few full practice sessions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, on the other hand, looks “back.” St. Brown posted a season-high 38% target share last Sunday on a full complement of snaps without T.J. Hockenson. I’m also obligated to issue my weekly reminder that Jameson Williams (knee) is expected to debut at some point over the second half of the season. Williams was widely considered to be the top receiving prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft before tearing his ACL.

Best Buy: Amon-Ra St. Brown ($9.50, $59, $640, $2,499, $8,500)

Vikings at Bills, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

In a possible Super Bowl preview, the 6-2 Bills host the 7-1 Vikings as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday.

The big story here is Allen’s elbow injury, which NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called a UCL injury Wednesday morning. Per Rapoport, there is a belief Allen will be able to “manage” the injury, but his Week 10 status is not assured. Obviously, it would be a huge loss if Buffalo were forced to sit Allen in favor of Keenum.

Allen struggled through the air last week vs. the Jets but saved his fantasy output with two rushing touchdowns on 86 rushing yards. Stefon Diggs posted his fourth consecutive game with a target share of 30% or more, while Gabe Davis continues to be hit-or-miss in his WR2 role.

Last week, Nyheim Hines made his Bills debut, but he was limited to only four snaps while rookie James Cook remained involved (14 snaps). Until we know what Hines looks like after he has been fully integrated into the offense, it’s going to be hard to feel confident in any Buffalo back, including Devin Singletary.

The Vikings got their first look at Hockenson in Week 9 as the replacement for Irv Smith Jr., who will be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks with an ankle injury — and the early returns were positive. Hockenson’s nine targets trailed only Justin Jefferson (13) for the team lead and were one more than Smith Jr.’s season-high of eight targets. Hockenson’s 91% snap share also well-exceeded Smith Jr.’s previous high mark of 64%.

It sure feels to me like this usage isn’t a one-week blip, but rather the beginning of a new trend in which Minnesota features its tight end more prominently in the passing game.

Kirk Cousins left last week’s game for one snap due to an injury concern, but he appears to have emerged from the game mostly unscathed. Dalvin Cook was held to only 56 yards in Week 9, but he did get into the end zone. I remain interested in Cook as a multi-week buy now that he is no longer classified as a SuperStar in Reignmakers.

Best Buy: Dalvin Cook ($9, $55.50, $600, $2,300, $7,669)

Saints at Steelers, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Before Pittsburgh’s Week 9 bye, the team was blown out by the undefeated Eagles 35-13 in a game that saw no Steelers rusher gain more than 50 yards and no receiver exceed 57 yards. Najee Harris lost his SuperStar status in last week’s update, making him a more attractive buy in theory, but he has been ineffective all year, and Jaylen Warren is lurking as backfield competition.

Pittsburgh traded away Chase Claypool — who accounted for around 17% of the team’s targets this season — to Chicago at the trade deadline, and this will be the team’s first outing post-trade. I’d expect the deal was made in an effort to increase George Pickens’ role in the offense, as Pickens’ targets had been on the down-trend in recent weeks. I like Pickens as a cheap, speculative buy here where the price is appropriate.

Diontae Johnson looks underpriced early in the week, and he should also benefit from Claypool’s absence. With Pittsburgh playing two prime-time games in Weeks 11 and 12, I like Johnson as a three-week hold here.

After throwing for 361 yards in Week 7, Andy Dalton has now thrown for fewer than 230 yards in two straight games. With Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) sidelined, Chris Olave has posted target shares of 30% or more in two of the last four weeks. Landry did ramp up his practice participation last week, though his Week 10 status remains unclear. Alvin Kamara remains one of the top fantasy assets in Reignmakers, especially since he avoided the SuperStar tag in the latest update.

Best Buy: Diontae Johnson ($2.45, $16, $150, $990, $6,000)

Broncos at Titans, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Broncos made a move at the trade deadline, acquiring running back Chase Edmonds in a deal that involved Bradley Chubb. Denver is hurting at running back after losing Javonte Williams to a torn ACL earlier this year. Since then, Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray have split the workload, but neither has rushed for more than 66 yards in a game. Edmonds was not having a great season himself, but he’s flashed in the past and there is an opportunity here.

Everyone is down on Russell Wilson, and rightfully so, but he’s currently the 27th-most expensive quarterback in the marketplace using CORE Genesis pricing, and that’s probably going too far. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich are also showing up as early week values as the team comes off bye, according to Lucky Trader’s price estimation tool.

The Titans continued to deemphasize the passing game in Willis’ second start in relief of Tannehill (ankle). Willis now has only 135 passing yards through two games, while Tannehill’s Week 10 status is currently unknown. But whether Tennessee trots out a limited Tannehill or Willis, I will be treating this as a passing attack to avoid. This week, I am viewing Derrick Henry as the only viable fantasy option in this offense, and he does look like a slight value based on our early week price estimates.

Best Buy: Derrick Henry ($12.45, $50, $445, $1,950, $17,499)

Jaguars at Chiefs, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Jaguars are 10-point road dogs vs. the Chiefs in the week’s high-total game after their 27-20 win vs. the Raiders.

Jacksonville has been relying more and more on Travis Etienne Jr. in recent weeks following the team’s trade of James Robinson to New York. Since Week 7, Etienne’s carries have gone from 14 to 24 to 28, and he set a career-high 76% rushing share in Week 9.

In the receiving game, Christian Kirk’s target share has now increased in three straight games, and he’s pushing a 24% target share on the season. Kirk will have to contend with the newly acquired Calvin Ridley for targets in 2023, but his path is clear to WR1 production down the stretch this year.

Meanwhile, Evan Engram was held to eight yards on a season-low 55% snap share vs. the Raiders. The reduced workload was related to a back issue, and Engram’s status will be worth monitoring in practice this week. Dan Arnold would be the next man up at tight end if Engram is unable to go.

The Chiefs nearly abandoned the run in last week’s 20-17 win vs. the Titans, throwing the ball 68 times versus 19 rushing attempts. Patrick Mahomes led the team in rushing with 68 yards, and no running back had more than five yards rushing. The Kansas City backfield has theoretical upside, but I’ll be taking a “wait and see” approach, for now, to see if one of Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Isiah Pacheco begins to separate.

Kadarius Toney made his Chiefs debut, playing nine snaps last week and catching two passes for twelve yards. I’ll be watching Toney’s snap count carefully in the coming weeks, looking to buy his cards should his role in the offense increase. I’d expect Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Toney to be volatile producers in the short-term, while JuJu Smith-Schuster seems entrenched as the team’s WR1. Smith-Schuster now has 60 targets on the season, and that is 21 more than Valdes-Scantling, who is second among the wide receiver group.

Best Buy: Christian Kirk ($4, $19, $240, $1,400, $6,666.68)

Texans at Giants, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Brandin Cooks missed last week’s game due to a “coach’s decision” after he expressed disappointment in not being dealt to a contender at the trade deadline. Early indications are that Cooks will return in Week 10, but it will be worth keeping an eye on his practice participation throughout the week. Without Cooks in Week 9, Dameon Pierce had the only notable fantasy performance for the Texans. The rookie RB rushed 27 times for 139 yards in that game but added nothing through the air. The fantasy analysis will start and end with Cooks and Pierce once again this week.

On the other side, the Giants come off a bye as seven-point home favorites after losing to the Seahawks in Week 8. New York also made a move at the trade deadline, shipping Toney to Kansas City. Toney had been out of the lineup for several weeks before the deal, but his absence will solidify rookie Wan’Dale Robinson’s role in the offense moving forward.

Robinson has 15 targets in three games since returning from injury, tied with Darius Slayton for the team lead over that time, and there is an opportunity for more. Outside of Robinson, Saquon Barkley is the only other interesting name here. This will be Barkley’s first game with the SuperStar status in Reignmakers, and his price is down significantly from his pre-bye levels at the time of writing. He’s someone I’m interested in buying here.

Best Buy: Saquon Barkley ($12, $52.50, $499.99, $2,999, N/A)

Colts at Raiders, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after a bad loss vs. the Patriots in Week 9, and things are unlikely to improve in the short-term, as Indianapolis is a six-point road dog against the 2-6 Raiders in Week 10.

The Raiders went back to basics in Week 9 by feeding Davante Adams targets — and lots of them. Adams matched a season-high he set in Week 1 with 17 targets, which he converted into a 10-146-2 receiving line. This comes on the heels of a Week 8 shutout loss vs. the Saints, in which Adams saw a season-low five targets.

The main threat to Adams’ workload moving forward would likely be Darren Waller, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Waller has been able to practice in a limited fashion dating back three weeks, but his return timeline is currently unknown.

After Josh Jacobs ran for at least 140 yards in Weeks 4 through 7, he has now been held under 70 yards rushing in consecutive games. The opportunity is still there (Jacobs handled 17 of 19 rush attempts for Las Vegas last week), and I still have some interest in him. However, as the Raiders’ season slips away from them, it is less and less likely they will play additional playoff games, and that puts me in more of a short-term perspective with this team when it comes to Reignmakers.

The Colts seem to be quiet-quitting on the 2022 season after making the move at QB from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger and replacing Reich with former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. Indy was beaten 26-3 by New England in Week 9, and it’s hard to be optimistic about their chances in Week 10. Jonathan Taylor has been in and out of the lineup over the past five weeks with an ankle injury, and it probably doesn’t make sense for the team to rush him back on the field given the season’s trajectory. Taylor is only two months removed from being selected within the top two picks of fantasy drafts this summer, so I won’t blame you if you want to speculate at reduced prices, but outside of that, the Colts are a full fade for me.

Best Buy: Davante Adams ($8, $43.99, $404.99, $1,800, $9,800)

Cardinals at Rams, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

The Cardinals and Rams both had high hopes coming into this season, and both teams are now in danger of falling out of the playoff hunt through the first nine weeks of the season. In last week’s loss vs. the Seahawks, Kyler Murray was held to only 175 yards passing, though he posted a 2:0 TD:INT ratio and added 60 yards on the ground.

It was DeAndre Hopkins’ worst performance since returning from suspension (4-36-1), and Arizona simply does not have much firepower beyond Nuk while Marquise Brown (foot) is sidelined. James Conner returned from a rib injury to out-carry Eno Benjamin seven to four, and he’s probably where I’d be looking to speculate if I were interested in the Cardinals this week. But I’m not sure that I am.

The Rams were similarly inept in Week 9, gaining only 165 yards through the air, with almost all of that going to Cooper Kupp (8-127-1). It’s good to see Kupp quell any concerns about the foot injury he suffered at the end of Week 8, and he remains an elite WR1. Beyond Kupp though, Allen Robinson II looks like a bust and Van Jefferson is still looking for his first receiving yard of the season (Jefferson did see five targets in Week 9 after seeing none in Week 8). Cam Akers was reintroduced to the backfield but gained only three yards on five carries, and Darrell Henderson Jr. has been ineffective when given the chance to operate as the lead back.

Best Buy: James Conner ($3, $17.25, $200, $778, $6,100)

Cowboys at Packers, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Fantasy managers finally got a “Tony Pollard game” in Week 8 when Ezekiel Elliott was inactive with a knee injury. Pollard turned the opportunity into a 14-131-3 rushing line with another 16 yards coming through the air. Despite the performance, the team is expected to reinstall Elliott in his 1A role in the backfield this week.

I’m fairly interested in a Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb stack for two reasons:

Lamb is no longer a SuperStar, which makes him more attractive in Reignmakers, as he can now be paired with another top player in lineups. Prescott will now be four weeks removed from a thumb injury that cost him multiple games earlier in the season.

Prescott improved in his second game back before the bye, and with the additional week of rest, I’m looking for a strong performance from him here.

The Packers hit rock bottom last week, losing 15-9 to perennial NFC North punching bags, the Detroit Lions. To make matters worse, Romeo Doubs and Aaron Jones were both forced to leave the game with injuries.

Doubs has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain that will keep him on the sidelines for the next four to six weeks, while preliminary testing revealed a less serious ankle injury for Jones. Should Jones be unable to go in Week 10, AJ Dillon would be an elite option, while seventh-round rookie Samori Toure looks like the best candidate to soak up Doubs’ snaps.

Best Buy: Dak Prescott ($9.50, $47.98, $495, $2,499, $5,777)

Chargers at 49ers, Sunday 8:20 PM ET

This week’s Sunday Night Football Showdown slate should be a fun one, as we have three current SuperStars (Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Justin Herbert) and one former SuperStar (Deebo Samuel) on the slate.

You’d have to think San Francisco spent much of their bye week planning around McCaffrey, and with Jeff Wilson Jr. shipped out to Miami, CMC should function as a workhorse runner in addition to his heavy usage in the receiving game. CMC played a limited package of snaps in his first game with the team, and Samuel missed CMC’s second game with a hamstring injury. I’m curious to see how these two players mesh, as they seem to have similar skill sets, though it is not yet clear whether Samuel will be ready to go following his Week 8 absence.

The Chargers remained without their top two receivers in Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) but were able to beat the Falcons 20-17 in Week 9. Williams is on IR and out for this week, while Allen’s status is a little more unclear. As long as both receivers are sidelined, Josh Palmer, Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler should see all the targets they can handle.

In the backfield, rookie Isaiah Spiller appears to have leap-frogged Sony Michel for the No. 2 role behind Ekeler, but Josh Kelley (knee) should be back in the coming weeks.

Best Buy: Christian McCaffrey ($12.69, $68, $575, $2,780, $15,000)

Commanders at Eagles, Monday 8:15 PM ET

Last week, Dallas Goedert led the team in targets for the first time all season, and he responded with an 8-100-1 receiving line to pace the way. A.J. Brown also got into the end zone, while DeVonta Smith was held under 25 receiving yards for the second straight game. Smith appears to have been victimized by Goedert’s season-high usage last week, and I’d expect that to revert moving forward.

Another development to watch for Philadelphia is the backfield distribution of carries. In Week 9, Boston Scott registered season-lows in snaps (5) and rush attempts (1) while both Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell exceeded their season average rushing shares. Jalen Hurts pulls a lot of rushing attempts out of the backfield from the quarterback position, but Sanders’ role remains as steady as ever.

The Commanders suffered their first loss in a Taylor Heinicke appearances this season, losing to the 7-1 Vikings last week by a field goal. The blame in this one likely does rest with Heinicke, who completed around half of his pass attempts for only 149 yards. Things weren’t much better in the run game though, where Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson rushed a combined 24 times for 80 yards.

I prefer to take a longer-term approach in my Reignmakers buys, and while it’s unclear whether Heinicke or Carson Wentz (finger) will start games down the stretch, I’m not interested here. There is equal uncertainty at wide receiver, where Jahan Dotson is expected to return at some point from his hamstring injury. Dotson is yet to return to practice, but the team has elected not to place him on IR thus far, indicating they expect him to return in the short term. Dotson’s potential return could muddy the waters for Terry McLaurin, who has posted target shares of 25% or greater in each of Heinicke’s three appearances this season.

Best Buy: DeVonta Smith ($3.96, $25, $190, $1,199, N/A)

