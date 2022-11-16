DraftKings Reignmakers Week 11 NFL Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Week 11 Breakdown

Week 11 Headlines

Teams on bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How will the Eagles replace Dallas Goedert (shoulder) at tight end?

Will David Njoku return to action for the Browns?

The Panthers will go back to Week 1 starter Baker Mayfield at QB.

Coming out of the bye week, keep an eye on Mark Andrews’ (shoulder) practice participation this week

Titans at Packers, Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Last week, Ryan Tannehill (ankle) returned from a two-week absence to lead the Titans to their highest passing yardage output since September. That’s not saying much given the low volume of Tennessee’s aerial attack, and most of that production came from an unlikely source in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who led the team with a 5-119-2 receiving line.

Robert Woods continues to do nothing despite a steady diet of targets, but I do have some interest in Treylon Burks, who saw a 17% target share in his first time on the field since Week 4. Burks’ numbers don’t jump off the page, but this passing game is desperately in need of a spark, and the opportunity is there for the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Derrick Henry struggled vs. Denver’s elite defense, but the usage was there. I have no concerns moving forward.

Green Bay is fresh off a big win vs. the Cowboys, and they have another tough task vs. the Titans at home. The big story in Week 10 for Green Bay was the emergence of rookie Christian Watson, who saw eight of Rodgers’ 20 total targets, producing a 4-107-3 receiving line. Obviously, scoring three touchdowns on four catches is not sustainable, but it is encouraging to see Watson set highs in target share and snap share by significant margins. With Romeo Doubs (ankle) expected to miss multiple weeks, the door is wide open for Watson.

With that being said, don’t forget about Allen Lazard, who has now logged a target share of 20% or better in each of the last six games he’s played. Watson and Lazard are priced almost identically in the marketplace at the time of writing, and that feels like an overreaction to me.

Aaron Jones continues to outclass AJ Dillon in the Green Bay backfield, and he now ranks No. 9 in running back scoring this season. Jones is priced as the RB12 despite not being classified as a SuperStar, as some above him in price are. He feels like a value to me at this cost, especially given his Showdown eligibility this week.

Best Buy: Aaron Jones ($8.39, $50, $395, $1,999, $8,000)

Bears at Falcons, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Falcons enter Week 11 on 10 days of rest, having lost to the Panthers on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. Atlanta is now one game behind Tampa Bay for the NFC South lead and desperate for a win at home vs. the Bears.

Marcus Mariota’s 30 pass attempts last week were his most since Week 1, as the Falcons played from behind for most of the game, but he was still held under 200 yards for the seventh time this year. Kyle Pitts has now seen a target share of 28% or higher in four straight games, but given the Falcons’ offensive limitations, that has not translated to box score production. The only Falcon I have a moderate interest in is Cordarrelle Patterson, who is coming off a dismal 5-18-0 rushing performance. However, Patterson was playing on four days of rest while fresh off his return from a knee injury in that game. I’m expecting his snap share in Week 11 will be closer to the 60% range he lived in Weeks 1 through 3 than the 39% he’s posted over the past two weeks.

Justin Fields has racked up a ridiculous 325 rushing yards over the past two games, and he now finds himself in a matchup vs. Atlanta in a game that is tied for the week’s highest total.

Fields’ rushing has taken away from David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, who have both become uncomfortable plays as long as both are healthy. But with Herbert headed to IR with a hip injury, I think you can take a chance on Montgomery here. Rookie Trestan Ebner will absorb some of Herbert’s previous workload, but I’d still expect the team to rely on Montgomery more heavily moving forward.

Chase Claypool’s snaps were down in his second game as a Bear, and he’s nothing more than a speculative add at the moment, while Cole Kmet has posted his two highest target shares of the season over the last two weeks. Kmet is still relatively cheap in the Reignmakers Marketplace, and he makes sense for those playing in Deep Roster formats.

The final name to note is Darnell Mooney, who has now exceeded a 20% target share in every game since Week 2. Unfortunately for Mooney, that doesn’t always translate into fantasy success given Chicago’s low volume of passing attempts, but he still makes sense as a stacking partner with Fields in larger field tournaments.

Best Buy: Cordarrelle Patterson ($4.50, $23, $185, $1,000, $1,999)

Rams at Saints, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp for at least the next four weeks after the star receiver was placed on IR with a high-ankle sprain, and that might be the final nail in the coffin for the 3-6 defending Super Bowl champs. From a fantasy perspective, I’d expect Ben Skowronek to absorb most of Kupp’s snaps, while Van Jefferson’s snaps were actually down last week even with Kupp missing time. Allen Robinson II has theoretical upside moving forward, but he has been awful all year, and I’m not rushing out to buy his cards.

At running back, rookie Kyren Williams would be interesting, as I like his chances to carve out a role in the Rams’ backfield, which has struggled all season, but he is not yet available on Reignmakers. With that being the case, I think we can safely write off this position group for now. I’m also not interested in Matthew Stafford, who will be playing without his top weapon in Kupp.

The Saints will be questioning whether it’s time to go back to Jameis Winston at QB after Andy Dalton led the team to their fourth loss in five games behind only 174 passing yards. Head coach Dennis Allen on Monday said he had not yet decided who would start under center in Week 11, but whether it’s Dalton or Winston under center, don’t expect fireworks from this passing game.

The team did get Jarvis Landry back from an ankle injury last week, but realistically, Chris Olave is the only receiver worth considering in New Orleans. As for Alvin Kamara, he’s now had two disappointing games in a row, and New Orleans now looks like a long shot to make the playoffs, which hurts his long-term value in Reignmakers. But if his price falls, he’s obviously a fine short-term play and one I will be watching throughout the week.

Best Buy: None

Commanders at Texans, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Davis Mills hit his season-high in passing yardage last week vs. the Giants with 319, but with his targets going to nine different receivers, it was still a relatively underwhelming performance from the passing attack. Mills’ one touchdown went to Nico Collins, who posted a 5-49-1 line on 10 targets. Collins is probably my favorite receiver from this offense, as Brandin Cooks’ targets have come down of late — and he has made it known he is unhappy the team did not move him at the NFL trade deadline.

Dameon Pierce currently sits at No. 14 in terms of fantasy points scored by running backs this season, but he’s a tough long-term buy for me at his elevated price tag given the unlikelihood of Houston playing additional games in the playoffs this year.

It might be hard for the Commanders to go back to Carson Wentz (finger) once he is healthy given Taylor Heinicke is now 3-1 in his four starts, including last week’s win over the previously unbeaten Eagles. If Heinicke were to retain the job, it would be good news for Terry McLaurin, who has now increased his target share in six consecutive weeks, topping out with a 44% share in Week 10. Washington also got reinforcements in Jahan Dotson, who played for the first time since Week 4. Dotson was limited to about half of his early season workload, but he should see his usage ramp up over the coming weeks, and I think he’s an OK speculative buy.

Against the Eagles, the Commanders ran the ball a whopping 49 times, and that propelled both Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson to usable fantasy performances, but Washington won’t be able to control the clock as well as they did here in most weeks.

Best Buy: Terry McLaurin ($5.24, $23, $211, $825, $3,999)

Lions at Giants, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially back. After being hindered by an ankle injury in Weeks 4 through 7, St. Brown has now posted target shares of 38% and 44% in back-to-back weeks as the clear WR1 for Detroit. That time period overlaps with T.J. Hockenson’s trade to Minnesota, and until rookie Jameson Williams (knee) is integrated into the offense, I don’t see any threats to St. Brown’s workload.

D’Andre Swift, on the other hand, has had a tougher time as he tries to shake off an ankle injury that dates back to Week 2. Swift’s snap shares in the past two weeks have been 16% and 31% — a far cry from the 67% share he saw in Week 1 during his only fully healthy week this season. With that said, I still view him as the superior talent in the backfield, so it’s also hard to get behind Jamaal Williams.

Saquon Barkley saw a massive 35-carry workload in Week 10, and his path to the overall RB1 on the season is as clear as anyone’s moving forward. From a fantasy perspective, the only other interesting player in this offense right now is Daniel Jones, who now sets his sights on a Lions defense that just allowed 147 rushing yards to Justin Fields. Jones is obviously not the same caliber of rusher that Fields is, but as a mobile QB in his own right, this is a great spot for him.

It gets a little trickier when you look at pairing Jones with one of his receivers in a game stack. Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson probably has the most upside, but his usage is inconsistent. Darius Slayton has been serviceable of late, but he was buried on the bench not too long ago. Kenny Golladay is the biggest “name” among the receiver group, but he has been a complete bust to this point. With the Giants looking like a lock to make the playoffs, I don’t mind speculating here at cheap prices, but I’m doing so with the understanding that this is a highly volatile passing game.

Best Buy: Daniel Jones ($7.50, $25, $245, $999, $5,000)

Eagles at Colts, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Colts went back to Matt Ryan last week in interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s first game with the team. Ryan was an improvement over Sam Ehlinger, but nothing special, throwing for 222 yards with a touchdown. Michael Pittman Jr. has now been held under 60 yards in four straight games, despite commanding target shares of 22% or greater in each of those. Pittman looks like a prime buy-low candidate to me here, particularly if Ryan continues to start for the team down the stretch. Last week’s leading receiver Parris Campbell is also interesting. After a slow start to the season, Campbell has now exceeded a 20% target share in four of the last five games, including a season-high 33% share in Week 1.

Ryan’s return is good news for Jonathan Taylor, who erupted for 163 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in Week 10. Taylor’s 76% rushing share was his highest since Week 4, and he may finally be over the ankle injury that hindered him in Weeks 5 through 9. No longer considered a SuperStar in Reignmakers, Taylor is an attractive target here.

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in Week 10 vs. the Commanders, but they are listed as 6.5-point road favorites vs. the Colts in Week 11.

Philly may be without Dallas Goedert for an “extended time” due to a shoulder injury, and the Eagles will likely look to replace Goedert’s role with some committee of Jack Stoll, Tyree Jackson and Grant Calcaterra. These are not names you need to know in Reignmakers.

Against Washington, Philadelphia’s offense struggled across the board, but that was more a function of the ball control game plan the Commanders implemented than anything else. Washington ran the ball 49 times vs. the Eagles while running 33 more plays than their previously unbeaten division rivals. I do not have concerns about Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith moving forward.

Best Buy: Michael Pittman Jr. ($4.25, $20.75, $250, $999, $7,500)

Jets at Patriots, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Jets and Patriots are both coming off a bye in this week’s AFC East showdown. The game’s 39-point total is currently tied for the lowest on the slate, and the Patriots needed only 217 total yards in their Week 9 victory over the Colts. Mac Jones has not exceeded 200 passing yards in the three games since his return from an ankle injury, and it’s hard to get excited about New England’s passing game outside of perhaps Jakobi Meyers.

Rhamondre Stevenson was once again useful in Week 9, racking up 70 yards from scrimmage with a receiving touchdown. Damien Harris missed that game with an illness, and J.J. Taylor was unimpressive as a fill-in, totaling only nine yards on 10 rush attempts. I’d expect Stevenson’s workload to remain flat this week, with Harris replacing Taylor as the “1-B” in this committee.

As for the Jets, they are riding high after their pre-bye win vs. the Bills, but they find themselves 3.5-point underdogs on the road in Week 11. In two games without Breece Hall (knee), Michael Carter’s role in the backfield remains largely unchanged as James Robinson becomes increasingly integrated into the offense. Carter did rack up 86 total yards with a touchdown his last time out, but the usage trends are a bit concerning.

Corey Davis has been held out of the past two games with a knee injury and Elijah Moore has been essentially phased out of the offense, which has opened the door for rookie Garrett Wilson to rack up 207 receiving yards over the last two games. Davis’ Week 11 status is not yet known, and the uncertainty does make me a little nervous as a potential Wilson buyer. For now, I’m monitoring the situation, but I’ll be interested in buying Wilson’s cards should we get bearish news on Davis this week.

Best Buy: Rhamondre Stevenson ($8.90, $40, $459, $1,150, $4,299)

Browns at Bills, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Josh Allen (elbow) was highly questionable to play entering Week 10, and his status was not known until only minutes before kickoff. But, he turned in a fairly typical Josh Allen performance, throwing for 330 yards with another 84 coming on the ground. Those 84 yards led the team in rushing, though Devin Singletary got into the end zone twice and added 47 yards on 13 carries. Trade-deadline acquisition Nyheim Hines has now played only 10 snaps through two games, and he out-snapped Duke Johnson (who got his first snaps of the season on Sunday) by only one snap. With rookie James Cook still in the mix, this isn’t a backfield I feel confident about in the short term.

In the receiving game, there are no surprises. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis combined for a 61% target share (the duo’s highest of the season) and accounted for 221 of Allen’s 330 passing yards. Both remain attractive options in Reignmakers.

For the Browns, we’re approaching Deshaun Watson’s Week 13 return from a suspension, but we’ll get two more weeks of Jacoby Brissett in the meantime. Brissett struggled his last time out, throwing for only 212 passing yards while Amari Cooper added to his home/road split narrative, posting a dismal 3-32-0 line in Miami. I’m of the belief that this trend is mostly noise, but it is worth noting that Cooper will be on the road once again in Week 11. Donovan Peoples-Jones picked up the slack, leading the team in yards, receptions and targets, and he’s been quietly useful over the past four weeks while posting yardage totals of 74, 71, 81 and 99 over that time.

On November 7, David Njoku (ankle) told members of the media he was planning to play in Week 10, but after a week of missed practice sessions, he was ultimately ruled out. Njoku’s Week 11 status is not yet known, and Harrison Bryant would continue to operate as the starter if Njoku needs another week.

Best Buy: Gabriel Davis ($4.75, $29.50, $449, $1,333,$6,299.99)

Panthers at Ravens, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Despite coming off a Week 10 win vs. the Falcons, the Panthers enter Week 11 as double-digit (12.5) road dogs vs. the Ravens. P.J. Walker last week threw for only 108 yards one game after getting benched for Baker Mayfield, and an MRI performed after the game revealed Walker has suffered a sprained ankle during the game. As a result, Carolina will go back to Mayfield this week, with Sam Darnold serving as the backup.

DJ Moore has been held under a 30% target share only once in the last five weeks, and he’s the only Carolina pass-catcher I would feel comfortable playing at the moment. Chuba Hubbard’s Week 10 return from an ankle injury did not eat into D’Onta Foreman’s workload — Foreman’s 68% target share last week tied his season-high, and he got plenty of work on the ground, carrying the ball 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown. There is a risk that the team could work Hubbard back in moving forward, but I’d feel comfortable playing Foreman this week, at least.

Before the Ravens’ Week 10 bye, the team got bad news on Rashod Bateman, who will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury. Both Bateman and Mark Andrews (shoulder) missed Week 9, and without his top two targets, Lamar Jackson was held to only 133 passing yards. Andrews’ Week 11 status is not yet known, but he was unable to practice in any capacity in Weeks 8 and 9. If Andrews is back on the practice field at all this week, I’ll view that as a positive sign. If Andrews does miss Week 11, it will be a hit to Jackson’s value, though Baltimore’s QB can never be completely ruled out due to his rushing ability.

Last week, head coach John Harbaugh said he “expects” Gus Edwards (hamstring) back, while J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains on IR. I have some mild interest in Edwards, but he’s commanded only a 35% rushing share in the two games he has played this season, and there is no guarantee the Ravens won’t use him as part of a committee with Kenyan Drake or Justice Hill.

Best Buy: DJ Moore ($1.98, $14.99, $175, $749, $3,750)

Raiders at Broncos, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Russell Wilson has been disappointing overall this season, but he has now posted 250 or more passing yards in three of the last four games, including 286 most recently. Those numbers won’t blow you away, but they are an improvement over Weeks 2-4 when Wilson averaged just 213 passing yards per game.

The Broncos have two stories to follow leading up to Sunday:

The status of Jerry Jeudy, who left last week’s game with an injury after playing only one snap. Jeudy has been called “day-to-day” early in the week by head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After Jeudy left last week’s game, most of his snaps were absorbed by Kendall Hinton, who would likely be in a position to fill in again this week if needed. Chase Edmonds’ role in the offense. In his first game as a Bronco, Edmonds was on the field for 19% of the team’s snaps, behind both Latavius Murray (31%) and Melvin Gordon (54%). Edmonds also saw only two carries on the day, but given how ineffective Denver’s running game has been of late, how quickly will we see the team scale up his role in the backfield? I think it’s too early to make a speculative move at this point, but I’m keeping an eye on the situation.

As for the Raiders, this offense has continued to revolve around Davante Adams, who has now met or exceeded a ridiculous 35% target share in three of the last four games. Adams is showing up as an early week value according to Lucky Trader’s pricing tool, but if you’re looking to buy his cards now, make sure you come up with an exit plan. The Raiders are unlikely to make the playoffs at 2-7, but they do play three consecutive Showdown slates in Weeks 14 through 16.

The only other relevant name here is Josh Jacobs, whose box score production has fallen after his magnificent stretch in October, but his usage remains largely unchanged.

Best Buy: Davante Adams ($8.50, $36.99, $394, $1,345, $9,800)

Cowboys at Vikings, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Despite their 8-1 record, the Vikings open Week 11 as two-point home dogs vs. the Cowboys. Last week, the Vikings relied on their two stars, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, to power them to a surprising road win vs. the Bills. Jefferson has now seen 29 targets over the past two weeks, and he looks like the clear WR1 in fantasy right now. Two weeks after losing his SuperStar designation in Reignmakers, Cook is now the RB8 in fantasy scoring among running backs. He’s up there with Kamara and Taylor as the most valuable RBs to hold in Reignmakers right now, in my opinion.

For Dallas, all eyes will be on Ezekiel Elliott as he works his way back from a knee injury he suffered in Week 7. Tony Pollard has excelled in Zeke’s absence, racking up 275 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns over the past two weeks, but to the chagrin of fantasy players around the world, team owner Jerry Jones has made it clear that Zeke will resume his 1A role in the Dallas backfield once he is healthy. That makes both Pollard and Zeke risky buys until we know more about Elliott’s return timeline.

CeeDee Lamb was excellent in Week 10, accounting for 150 of Dak Prescott’s 265 total passing yards on a season-high 15 targets. Beyond Lamb, the receiving group has been inconsistent. Michael Gallup was marked for the WR2 role after he returned from a 2021 ACL tear early in the season, but he has yet to exceed 50 receiving yards in any game. Noah Brown flashed early in the year but has tailed off since Gallups’ return. Tight end Dalton Schultz has been the most consistent option beyond Lamb, but he’s going to be tough to play outside of Deep Roster formats.

Best Buy: Dalvin Cook ($9.98, $54.99, $599.99, $2,300, $6,995)

Bengals at Steelers, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

As the Bengals come off their Week 10 bye, all eyes will be on the status of Ja’Marr Chase as he works his way back from a hip injury he suffered in Week 7. Chase was able to avoid IR, which presumably means the Bengals feel there is a good chance he’ll return before Week 12 (when a player is placed on IR, they are required to miss at least four games). I’m going to keep a close eye on Chase’s practice participation throughout the week, and if he’s trending in the right direction, I’ll be looking for an opportunity to buy his player cards. Chase should be one of the most valuable assets in Reignmakers once he does return, as he will no longer be classified as a SuperStar following the update a couple of weeks ago.

With Chase out of the lineup, Joe Mixon has become more involved in the passing game, racking up 14 targets over the last two weeks, and he’s coming off a five-touchdown performance in his last game. Mixon is currently the seventh-most expensive running back in the Reignmakers Marketplace (Using CORE Genesis pricing), and that feels about right to me. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have seen a little more usage, but the team has also worked to involve peripheral receivers like Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor, both of whom saw their first targets of the season after Chase’s injury.

The Steelers overcame another sub-200-passing-yard performance by Kenny Pickett to get the win in Week 10 vs. the Saints — their first game since trading away Chase Claypool. The WR’s departure had many thinking George Pickens would be positioned for a “post-bye rookie bump” coming out of Pittsburgh’s Week 9 bye, but Pickens’ Week 10 shares of targets and snaps both declined.

The real winners were Steven Sims and Gunner Olszewski, who each set season highs in playing time, but both receivers are miles from fantasy relevance. At running back, Jaylen Warren saw more than 20% of the rushing load for the second week in a row, but that just takes both him and Najee Harris out of play for the time being.

Best Buy: Ja’Marr Chase ($9, $47, $649.69, $3,950, $8,500)

*Chase may not play this week, and this would be a long-term buy

Chiefs at Chargers, Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Kansas City has a lot of moving parts in its passing game entering Week 11. Kadarius Toney, who was acquired during the Chiefs’ Week 8 bye, saw a little more action in his second game as a Chief, drawing a 14% target share and seven percent rushing share while on the field for 44% of Kansas City’s offensive plays. All of those were up from the previous week when he played only nine snaps. Kansas City was without Mecole Hardman (abdomen) in Week 10, and they lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to a head injury during the game. It’s unclear how the Chiefs may choose to divvy up the work when all three of Smith-Schuster, Toney and Hardman are healthy and up to speed, but I would guess that Toney flashed enough here to maintain a prominent role moving forward. Travis Kelce once again led the Chiefs in receiving, and he remains the clear top dog in the receiving game.

The Chiefs seemed to phase out Clyde Edwards-Helaire last week in favor of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. CEH played a season-low four snaps while Pacheco set his career high with 35. Pacheco’s 59% rushing share was the highest usage posted by a Kansas City running back all season, and the rookie was relatively productive, rushing 16 times for 82 yards. McKinnon was very active in the passing game, leading the team in targets with eight — though he recorded only a single rushing attempt. I believe that Pacheco has the most upside moving forward, and I’ll be looking to speculate on his cards ahead of this week’s Showdown slate.

The Chargers could not get anything going last week vs. the 49ers, and their struggles likely trace back to injuries at the wide receiver position, where the team has been without Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring). To make matters worse, Gerald Everett left last week’s game with a groin injury. Both Allen and Williams are expected to practice this week, and this will be one of the key offenses to monitor throughout the week. Given Allen’s recent track record, I’m going to need to see him get through a game before I’m ready to buy back in, but I’d have an immediate interest in Williams should we get good news on him.

Best Buy: Isaiah Pacheco ($2.85, $16.99, $119, $699, $1,999)

49ers at Cardinals, Monday 8:20 PM ET

There are a few moving parts in the Cardinals’ offense as they prepare to take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Most important among those is the status of Kyler Murray, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. After missing practice last Monday, Murray was able to practice in a limited capacity on both Wednesday and Thursday, and he was not declared out until shortly before kickoff. Reading the tea leaves, I like Murray’s chances of returning in Week 11, but his status will obviously be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Zach Ertz was lost for the season when he suffered a knee injury in Week 10 — a big loss for an Arizona offense that has already been without Marquise Brown (foot). Ertz is currently the No. 6 tight end in fantasy scoring on the year, and his absence opens up an 18% target share. Rookie Trey McBride operated as a full-time player after Ertz departed, but he’s very green with only four career targets entering Week 11. As long as Brown remains out — and there is a small chance he could return in Week 11, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury — DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore should be in line for all the targets they can handle.

At running back, the team cut Eno Benjamin in a very strange move after last week’s win. Over the past two weeks, Benjamin had taken a back seat to James Conner, who returned from injury in Week 9, but he had been serviceable in his RB2 role this year. Benjamin’s dismissal makes Conner a more attractive buy while Keaontay Ingram — who is not yet available in Reignmakers — ascends to the RB2 role.

For the 49ers, the biggest story last week was the team’s backfield usage in Eli Mitchell’s first contest back from a knee injury. Against the Chargers, Mitchell out-carried Christian McCaffrey 18-14, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said he would like the workload to be “about even” between the two backs moving forward. While CMC still has as much upside as anyone, it’s very concerning to see his rushing share drop from 78% to 34% and his target share drop from 35% to 21%.

Last week was also the first time we saw a healthy Deebo Samuel on the field with a fully integrated CMC, and the results were not great for Samuel either. Deebo’s 21% target share last week was his second-lowest of the season, behind only Week 7 — a game he left due to injury. If there is a big winner here, it’s probably Jimmy Garoppolo, who benefits from having this new arsenal of weapons at his disposal.

Best Buy: James Conner ($4, $22.98, $180, $1,050, $6,100)

